Court Documents: Girls Escaped From Night of Alleged Sexual Abuse at Eastern Washington Cabin

Chronicle
Blackberry Bushes Snag Man Running From Pierce County Deputies After High-Speed Pursuit
Traditional spike strips weren't quite enough to stop a domestic violence suspect fleeing Pierce County deputies on Tuesday. It was nature's spike strip, Washington's infamous blackberry bushes, that ultimately stopped the man in his tracks. A high-speed pursuit of the suspect from Spanaway to Frederickson ended when the man crashed...
Chronicle
Washington Undersheriff OK to Preach in Uniform, Sheriff, Prosecutor Say
Columbia County Undersheriff Robbie Patterson did not break departmental policy or violate the Constitution by speaking publicly about his religious and political beliefs while in uniform, according to Sheriff Joe Helm and county Prosecuting Attorney C. Dale Slack. Their response comes less than a week after the Columbia County Sheriff's...
Chronicle
Man Faces Charges After Allegedly Stealing $345K From Elderly Washington Widower in Catfish Scheme
A federal grand jury has indicted a Texas man with stealing more than $345,000 from an elderly Spokane man in a fraud scheme, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Washington announced on Monday. David J. Osinski, 57, a resident of Arlington, was charged with six counts of...
Chronicle
Obesity Rates Rise in 33 Washington Counties, Study Finds — But Not in Lewis County
A recent study found that people in 33 out of the 39 Washington counties have become more overweight over the last 10 years, according to BarBend, an online strength training resource and fitness news outlet. BarBend studied obesity levels throughout Washington state and data from County Health Ratings to see...
Chronicle
Western Washington Man First to Acquire Tick-Borne Disease Anaplasmosis Within Washington State
A Whatcom County man in his 80s became the first Washington state resident to acquire a case of the tick-born disease anaplasmosis within the state. The case was discovered Aug. 8, the Washington State Department of Health reported in a news release Thursday, Aug. 18, and though the man was from Whatcom County, it is believed he was in Mason County working in some brush when he was likely bitten by an infected tick.
Chronicle
Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs Will Offer Free Military Culture Training For Providence Employees
In an Aug. 16 news release, the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) announced it will be offering free military cultural competency training for health care practitioners working for Providence. The program being offered is called the Veteran Ready program, and it is being provided by PsychArmor, a nonprofit...
Chronicle
Other Views: Inslee Should End Emergency Orders — COVID-19 Is Part of Life Now
When Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency on Feb. 29, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the future was uncertain. Two-and-a-half years later, the path forward is clearer. The virus and its variants demand continued caution, but Washingtonians, employers and institutions are well-versed in control measures like...
Chronicle
Organizers Kick Off the 113th Southwest Washington Fair
Local organizers gathered at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds community stage late this morning to cut the ribbon and officially start this year’s Southwest Washington Fair (SWWF). SWWF board member Jerry Owens opened up the ceremony by recognizing local elected officials in attendance as well as his fellow SWWF board...
