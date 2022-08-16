Read full article on original website
wboi.org
Governor Holcomb largely dismisses potential economic impact of abortion ban
Eric Holcomb largely dismissed any impact Indiana's near-total abortion ban will have on attracting and retaining businesses and talent to the state. Holcomb spoke to reporters Wednesday for the first time since he signed the abortion ban into law. Some of the state's top employers — including Eli Lilly and...
WANE-TV
Indiana, Lilly Endowment invest $111 million in early literacy for Hoosiers
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner announced a partnership with Lilly Endowment Inc. Thursday morning to invest up to $111 million in early literacy development for Hoosier students. The move comes after a report from IREAD-3, Indiana’s statewide third grade...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana farms receive historic homestead award
The Indiana State Department of Agriculture is awarding 106 Indiana family farms with the Hoosier Homestead Award in honor of their longstanding commitment to agriculture. To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of 20 acres or more, or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Manufacturing will never again be a source of net job growth in Indiana
Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson and Tom Maloney recently spoke with Ball State University professor of economics Michael Hicks, Ph.D. about the state of manufacturing in Indiana. He shared that employment in the industry has been stagnant for decades all the while Indiana continues to build 'spec' industrial sites. As...
wbiw.com
Duke Energy Indiana adds $100,000 to energy bill assistance funds for the summer
INDIANA – Duke Energy is dedicating an additional $100,000 in financial assistance to Indiana customers who may be struggling to pay their energy bills. Qualifying Duke Energy customers can receive up to a $300 credit annually on their account. The funding is made possible through Duke Energy’s Share the...
WANE-TV
Backhaul Direct to ease supply chain backlog
INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (WCIA) — A third-party logistics company may be part of the solution to easing the Midwest’s supply chain backlogs—helping to get more manufacturing goods here to Central Illinois, faster. The company has acquired Indiana-based Bakers Express and DNK Express, giving them access to 250 trucks,...
New report underscores Indiana's lack of legal protections for tenants
Legal experts say a new report on evictions in Indianapolis underscores the lack of protection for tenants. Researchers from Indianapolis-based community data center SAVI, found that properties with more health department complaints also had higher eviction rates. Specifically, just 93 locations out of more than 76,0000 across the city accounted...
WANE-TV
Indiana printing taxpayer refund checks
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — If you’re wondering when your Automatic Taxpayer Refund check will arrive, State Auditor Tera Klutz has good news: “the wait is over!“. Klutz’s office announced Wednesday that the 1.7 million automatic taxpayer refund checks were being printed and the first group of checks should reach mailboxes later this week.
Refund checks: Direct $650 tax rebate payments being sent out now in Indiana
Indiana residents are about to receive tax rebates as high as $650 after check-printing delays from the state auditor's office.
ValueWalk
Officials Warn Hoosiers About These Indiana Stimulus Checks Scams
Indiana is now starting to send stimulus money to millions of taxpayers in the form of tax rebates and inflation relief payments starting this week. Eligible taxpayers can get as much as $650. As payments start to go out, state officials have issued a warning for taxpayers to look out for potential Indiana stimulus checks scams. Specifically, officials are warning taxpayers to stay away from suspicious messages related to direct payment programs.
buildingindiana.com
Top Tier Defense Projects in Indiana
Editor’s Note: Indiana’s defense industry is at the forefront of advanced technological development with many unique projects happening right now. Experts from the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane) provided Building Indiana Business with an overview of some of the most interesting defense activities that have been taking place lately. Dr. Kyle Werner, Deputy Technical Director, and Dane Speer, Business Director shared their insights.
Hoosier renter crisis grows as wages don’t keep pace with rent
I made a discovery a few days ago. My husband has been hiding something. In our garage are boxes of brown sugar Pop-Tarts and strawberry and banana mini muffins. He says they’re for the kids – that he’s just rationing them. In the meantime, until he chooses, those breakfast items are completely unattainable. The 2- […] The post Hoosier renter crisis grows as wages don’t keep pace with rent appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Indiana seeing largest gas tax drop since 2014
Indiana residents have been seeing some relief at the pump with falling gas prices. That relief will be increased in September when one of the gas taxes drops.
WANE-TV
Invasive insect has made its way to northeast Indiana
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An insect native to China that first showed up in the United States in 2014 has made its way to northeast Indiana. The spotted lanternfly is known to feed on fruit trees, ornamental trees and other varieties of trees. It also can taint honey created by beekeepers.
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
Indiana State Auditor says first tax refund checks are being printed
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana tax refund checks are being printed—and that means money will soon be on the way for Hoosiers who’ve waited months for their Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments. State Auditor Tera Klutz said printing of the first round of 1.7 million checks is underway—and the first recipients should get their money by the weekend. […]
Economic impact of new Indy Fresh Market estimated at $11M
INDIANAPOLIS — A new study projects a new grocery store that opens late next year will pump millions of dollars into the Indianapolis economy. The Indy Fresh Market, under construction right now at East 38th Street and North Sheridan Avenue, is being built in what's currently a food desert. Researchers and neighbors say it's key to a larger revitalization for Arlington Woods, a neighborhood on the city's northeast side.
WANE-TV
Study: divorce inquiries by Indiana couples below national average since 2020
(WANE) — A recent study by DivorceAnswers.com, an online resource dedicated to legal information about divorce, researched the amount of inquiries about divorce lawyers by state since 2020 and found Indiana couples were below the national average. According to the study, Indiana couples have made 108,240 online divorce inquiries,...
fox32chicago.com
Indiana taxpayers already seeing $200 refunds
INDIANAPOLIS - It’s turning out to be a big week for Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund. The second round of refunds are already hitting bank accounts for some Hoosiers, after the Indiana Department of Revenue said the payments would begin in "late August." Lawmakers approved the $200 refunds during...
wrtv.com
Indiana taxpayer direct deposit refunds begin, checks should begin arriving this week
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) says the first group of automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks should arrive in Indiana mailboxes later this week. Some Hoosiers began receiving their direct deposits Friday. The DOR tells WRTV overall, the bank is expected to begin issuing the deposits on Friday, August 19. 1.7 million paper checks are being mailed out.
