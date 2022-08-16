Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Town of Duncan announces the passing of their mayor
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Town of Duncan announced that Mayor Rog Rogers passed away in his home on Monday evening. The town announced Rogers’ passing via Facebook on Tuesday afternoon. The town also shared his obituary and details regarding his funeral and visitation.
Swastikas painted on South Carolina church, pastor attributes it to anti-abortion stance
A church in Spartanburg was vandalized this week. The Promised Land Church signs, Christian school signs, sidewalk and city stop sign were spray painted.
South Carolina sheriff’s office facing wrongful death lawsuit
Attorneys for the family of a man who died in custody in July 2021 have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.
Another earthquake rocks South Carolina
An earthquake was reported early Thursday morning in Anderson County.
WYFF4.com
Greenville man involved in shootout with deputies arrested again after leaving state, officials said
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A Greenville man has been arrested and charged three years after facing charges in a shootout with Upstate deputies, officials said Wednesday. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Brian Joseph Stoltie, 42, on Friday, and charged him with obstruction of justice, officials said in a news release.
WYFF4.com
A woman is dead following a traffic stop at a McDonald's in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A woman is dead following a traffic stop Thursday afternoon at a McDonald's in Greenville County, according to Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis with Greenville County Coroner's Office. The woman is in her 20s and is believed to be from Georgia, Ellis said. According to Ellis,...
White Horse Rd. opens after stand-off concludes
A stand-off shut down White Horse and surrounding roads after gunshots were heard during a traffic stop.
AOL Corp
Motorcyclist drives into lake and vanishes while fleeing deputy, South Carolina cops say
A motorcyclist vanished after driving into a popular South Carolina lake, news outlets reported. Officials said a deputy was pursuing the motorcycle when the rider turned toward a boat ramp on Wednesday, Aug. 17. “After attempting to stop, the deputy observed the driver accelerate the motorcycle, driving down the boat...
WYFF4.com
Fight leads to shots being fired, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating after shots were fired during a fight, leaving one person injured. According to deputies, it happened at an address on Jordan Road around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies said when they arrived, they learned a man who...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Humane Society urgently needs newspaper donations
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Humane Society said they are completely out of newspapers used to line their cages. The shelter is urgently in need of donations from the community. You can donate newspapers to the Greenville Humane Society at any time by dropping them in the blue...
gsabizwire.com
Lyndsay Powell Joins Coldwell Banker Caine In Spartanburg
Spartanburg, S.C. — Coldwell Banker Caine recently welcomed Lyndsay Powell to its Spartanburg office as a residential agent. Lyndsay says that moving to the Upstate five years ago was the best decision she has ever made. She has loved being closer to her family and building deep relationships within the community. She feels that in moving to the Upstate, she has found her forever home.
FOX Carolina
Former Spartanburg firefighter killed in crash
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former firefighter with the Spartanburg Fire Department was killed in a crash on Sunday in New York. Officials said James Dotter began working for Spartanburg Fire Department several years ago but recently moved back to New York to be closer to his 3-year-old son, Henry.
WYFF4.com
Upstate addiction recovery program eyes major expansion in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate addiction recovery group is nearing a major expansion, allowing it to more than double the number of people it currently helps. Evans Training Center, a faith-based program for men in recovery, is preparing to break ground on a 10,000-square-foot facility off Highway 29 in Wellford.
FOX Carolina
Dispatch: Shots fired near businesses in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to gunfire near businesses on North Pleasantburg Drive on Wednesday afternoon. Viewers reached out to FOX Carolina News about a large law enforcement presence near North Pleasantburg and Springdale Drive. Dispatchers said they received multiple...
WYFF4.com
Man dies 10 days after shooting, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A man has died at a hospital 10 days after a shooting, according to Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Jenn Cason. The coroner identified the man as Jerome Smith, 62. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said Smith was found shot on Anderson Road just after 2...
GCSO investigating after shooting leaves one injured
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they call an altercation that led to a shooting. Deputies were called to a home on Jordan Road, north of Greer regarding that shooting.
yellowscene.com
Schools are testing out year-round calendar, but benefits not guaranteed
A quarter of South Carolina’s 73 traditional public school districts will be following a year-round calendar this academic year. That’s a dramatic rise from three years ago when virtually no schools operated on this schedule. These 18 districts hope they will see benefits to academics and well-being from a calendar that offers more breaks throughout the school year.
WYFF4.com
Standoff over at Greenville McDonald's after gunshot during traffic stop, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — 3:45 p.m. Update:Sky 4 video over the scene showed four deputies with weapons drawn and body armor approaching the vehicle. They broke the passenger side window. Minutes later, deputies lowered their weapons and moved away from the vehicle as the emergency appeared to be over.
Spartanburg to host Citizen’s Police and Fire Academy
The city of Spartanburg is hosting its Citizen's Police and Fire Academy for the first time since 2019.
Student hit while walking home in Spartanburg Co.
A high school student was hit while walking home from school Wednesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.
