Duncan, SC

FOX Carolina

Town of Duncan announces the passing of their mayor

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Town of Duncan announced that Mayor Rog Rogers passed away in his home on Monday evening. The town announced Rogers’ passing via Facebook on Tuesday afternoon. The town also shared his obituary and details regarding his funeral and visitation.
WYFF4.com

Fight leads to shots being fired, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating after shots were fired during a fight, leaving one person injured. According to deputies, it happened at an address on Jordan Road around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies said when they arrived, they learned a man who...
FOX Carolina

Greenville Humane Society urgently needs newspaper donations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Humane Society said they are completely out of newspapers used to line their cages. The shelter is urgently in need of donations from the community. You can donate newspapers to the Greenville Humane Society at any time by dropping them in the blue...
gsabizwire.com

Lyndsay Powell Joins Coldwell Banker Caine In Spartanburg

Spartanburg, S.C. — Coldwell Banker Caine recently welcomed Lyndsay Powell to its Spartanburg office as a residential agent. Lyndsay says that moving to the Upstate five years ago was the best decision she has ever made. She has loved being closer to her family and building deep relationships within the community. She feels that in moving to the Upstate, she has found her forever home.
FOX Carolina

Former Spartanburg firefighter killed in crash

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former firefighter with the Spartanburg Fire Department was killed in a crash on Sunday in New York. Officials said James Dotter began working for Spartanburg Fire Department several years ago but recently moved back to New York to be closer to his 3-year-old son, Henry.
FOX Carolina

Dispatch: Shots fired near businesses in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to gunfire near businesses on North Pleasantburg Drive on Wednesday afternoon. Viewers reached out to FOX Carolina News about a large law enforcement presence near North Pleasantburg and Springdale Drive. Dispatchers said they received multiple...
WYFF4.com

Man dies 10 days after shooting, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A man has died at a hospital 10 days after a shooting, according to Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Jenn Cason. The coroner identified the man as Jerome Smith, 62. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said Smith was found shot on Anderson Road just after 2...
yellowscene.com

Schools are testing out year-round calendar, but benefits not guaranteed

A quarter of South Carolina’s 73 traditional public school districts will be following a year-round calendar this academic year. That’s a dramatic rise from three years ago when virtually no schools operated on this schedule. These 18 districts hope they will see benefits to academics and well-being from a calendar that offers more breaks throughout the school year.
