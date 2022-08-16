ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Announces Manufacturing Company Guardian Booth Relocating Headquarters from New York to Central Pennsylvania

Company to invest $4.5 million and create 33 new jobs in Franklin County. Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Guardian Booth, an industry-leading manufacturer of prefabricated structures, will create 33 new jobs with the relocation of its headquarters to Waynesboro, Franklin County, from Orangeburg, New York. The company also plans to expand its product offering by acquiring Homes by Keystone, a prefabricated home builder, and retaining its employees.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
101.5 WPDH

Stunning: Vietnam Veterans Wall Replica to Stop in Middletown, NY

I have been told that visiting the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, DC can be very therapeutic and healing for those who served during that war (or action). I have been to it one time, I think I was 10 or so. I distinctly recall a very unusual hush that happened as everyone stepped closer to the wall. Then I noticed my Mom crying, sobbing.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Tom Handy

Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to Texas

Mayor Adams and Governor AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. As migrants continue to cross the Mexico-Texas border, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been sending some of them to cities such as Washington, D.C., and New York City. He even offered for those mayors to take a tour of the southern border and the crisis Texas is dealing with.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy