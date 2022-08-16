ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Man Dead in Wrong-Way Lake County Crash

(Wadsworth, IL) One person died, another was injured after a wrong way crash in Wadsworth. Lake County Sheriff’s officials responded to a crash between a car and a semi near Route 41 and Wadsworth Road around 11:30 Monday night. A preliminary investigation shows that Joshua Brumfield was in a car traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of 41 when he hit the semi head on. The 26-year-old Chicago resident was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the semi (a 48-year-old Grayslake man) was hospitalized with minor injuries. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Technical Crash Investigations Team.
Suspected robbers crash car, shoot at officers in Wilmette

WILMETTE, Ill. - A group of armed robbers flipped a stolen vehicle while trying to evade police early Tuesday in north suburban Wilmette. Wilmette police said two armed men robbed a 63-year-old walking on a sidewalk in the 400 block of Central Avenue around 5:16 a.m. The suspects displayed a handgun and took the victim's cell phone, car keys and identification, police said.
Cops honored for nabbing Lincoln Park robbery crew

Three Chicago police officers are being recognized for helping to apprehend a Lincoln Park robbery crew this summer. Between early June and early July, dozens of robberies targeting women and thefts of idling cars were reported in the area between Fullerton Avenue, Diversey Parkway, Clark Street, and Lakeview Avenue. Police linked the crimes to a small crew of robbers, but apprehending the group proved challenging.
Home Run Inn Recalls More Than 13,000 Pounds of Frozen Sausage Pizza

Home Run Inn, one of Chicago’s longest running pizza chains, is recalling more than 13,000 pounds of frozen Deluxe Sausage pizzas that may have been contaminated with “extraneous materials” — namely metal — after customers reported finding metal in their pies, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Sunday.
Feel The Need For Speed? It's Coming Thursday, Ready or Not!

A gentle reminder, particularly to those who may not have experienced a full Air & Water Show before (it was canceled in 2020 and scaled back in 2021):. The aircraft start practicing along the lakefront beginning Thursday, and will continue until the show is over on Sunday afternoon. The planes are fast, low-flying, and LOUD! And Uptown has a literal front-row seat.
Extremely Local News: Some of the best hot dogs can be found in Portage Park

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. The Hot Dog Box’s Bronzeville Bourbon Wiener Named One Of The Best In The US: National food website Tasting Table named the Portage Park spot’s steak dog with bourbon barbecue sauce one of the “13 Best Hot Dogs in America.”
Could a birthmark be a sign of a rare condition in children?

Dr. Robert Listernick, an academic general pediatrician with Lurie Children’s Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how distinctive markings on the skin that may have started in your childhood might be a sign of neurofibromatosis, and how there’s a new way to treat the problem.
Three Killed in Horrific Hit-and-Run After ‘Altercation’ at Chicago Gay Bar

A Chicago hit-and-run early Sunday morning in the city’s South Shore neighborhood killed three and injured one more. The grisly incident, caught on a nearby driver’s dashcam, shows a group of men fighting in the street around 5 a.m. when the silver car slams into them. Chicago officials said the attack seemed to be sparked by a fight at a gay bar that spilled onto the curb, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Someone from the bar allegedly hopped into their car and bolted down the street toward the crowd, hitting four of the men, before ditching the vehicle just four blocks from the scene. Two of the victims—Devonta Vivetter, 27, and Donald Huey, 25—were pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, as was an unnamed third victim. The bar in question is Jeffery Pub, the oldest gay bar in the city, but officials say they don’t have evidence it was a hate crime. “That can change once we get more witnesses and a suspect in,” Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said.Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
Cops Change Traffic Signal to Green for 5 Minutes Due to Too Many Drivers Running the Red

The the Chicago Police Department didn’t appreciate protestors efforts to make cars actually stop at an often-run red light last week. The Chicago Police Department’s solution? Just let the light run green for five minutes. Apparently, they decided it was better to maroon pedestrians on the side of a busy 10 lane road than hold drivers accountable to existing traffic laws. And the worst part is, the city seems to have signed on with the decision.
