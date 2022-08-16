Read full article on original website
WTRF
WVU hosts Indiana to kick off 2022 “revenge tour”
The Hoosiers are the first roadblock in WVU's return to the postseason. West Virginia women’s soccer kicks off its 27th season of competition on Thursday when it hosts the Indiana Hoosiers. Here’s everything you need to know as the Mountaineers eye a return to the postseason:. Indiana at...
WTRF
Polendey’s experience as the only WVU player who has faced Pitt
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia and Pitt haven’t squared off on the gridiron in 11 years. However, there is one player on WVU’s roster who has faced Panthers while that rivalry was on hiatus. It just wasn’t in a gold and blue uniform. Tight end Brian...
WTRF
Stratford eyes year one of Sun Belt soccer challenge
It’s not often that a brand-new collegiate athletic conference skyrockets to the top of its sport. This season, the Sun Belt might do just that. The SBC announced in April that men’s soccer will return to its docket in 2022, adding West Virginia, Marshall and Kentucky, among several others to the league. The aforementioned trio will help the SBC instantly become one of the toughest leagues in men’s college soccer, and the Mountaineers are picked to lead the pack.
WTRF
Brewster Tabbed to MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List
Fifth-year senior defender Jordan Brewster of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named to the 2022 Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) Hermann Trophy Watch List, as announced by the United Soccer Coaches on Thursday. With the honor, Brewster earns her third consecutive nod on the watch list,...
WTRF
Can WVU “make the big things happen” in 2022?
WVU's NCAA Tournament streak came to an end in 2021, but this year, the Mountaineers look to start another one. Nikki Izzo-Brown is tasked with a particular challenge for the first time in 21 years: bringing her team back to the NCAA Tournament. WVU women’s soccer broke its nation-leading streak...
WTRF
Mountaineer GameDay returns this weekend with Preseason Special
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (August 16, 2022) – Get ready, Mountaineer fans: the “most fun pregame show in West Virginia” is about to return. A new season of Mountaineer GameDay, the award-winning WVU football TV pregame show, premieres this weekend with the program’s annual Preseason Special. Co-hosts Anjelica...
WTRF
Lance Dixon reaches new comfort level as defensive leader
WVU's bandit has grown, and he's excited to show it off this fall. West Virginia might have caught lightning in a bottle when it brought on linebacker Lance Dixon. Seldom does a team add a freshman transfer to its roster. Even more infrequently does that addition finish top-10 on the team in tackles in his first year, especially if he missed part of the season due to injury.
WTRF
WVU women’s soccer picked No. 3 in Big 12 preseason poll
For just the second time in the last decade, WVU women’s soccer was not selected as the preseason frontrunner to win the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers were instead voted third in the 2022 preseason poll with 60 points, which the league unveiled on Tuesday. WVU did receive one first-place vote and was one of four teams to receive at least one.
WTRF
Seven join Mountaineers for 2023
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University baseball coach Randy Mazey has announced the addition of seven student-athletes joining the program for the 2023 season. The group features five transfers, as well as two freshmen to complete the 2022 signing class. Joining the Mountaineers are Keegan Allen (Rogers, Arkansas), Bryce Amos (Shadyside, Ohio), Nick Barone (Montoursville, Pennsylvania), Caleb McNeely (Versailles, Kentucky), Grant Siegel (Fort Lauderdale, Florida), Blaine Traxel (Burbank, California) and Landon Wallace (Roseville, California).
WTRF
2022 men’s soccer promos announced
Four giveaways, themed nights and three “Dollar Nights” highlight the West Virginia University men’s soccer team’s 2022 promotional schedule. The No.6-ranked Mountaineers are set to play in eight regular-season contests at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium this season, featuring key matchups against 2021 NCAA Tournament qualifiers and new Sun Belt Conference foes Kentucky (Oct. 15) and Georgia State (Oct. 23).
WTRF
Brewster named to TDS Preseason Best XI First Team
Jordan Brewster is running out of room on her bulletin board this preseason. WVU’s returning All-American earned another nod on Tuesday when TopDrawerSoccer named the fifth-year center-back to its Preseason Best XI First Team. She is the only Mountaineer on the list, and one of two Big 12 competitors to earn the recognition.
WTRF
Riggs Adds Nine to Men’s 2022-23 Swimming & Diving Roster
West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving head coach Vic Riggs has announced the addition of nine student-athletes to the men’s roster for the upcoming 2022-23 season. “I’m pleased to welcome this class to our men’s swimming and diving program and Mountaineer family,” Riggs said....
