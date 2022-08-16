A Whatcom County man in his 80s became the first Washington state resident to acquire a case of the tick-born disease anaplasmosis within the state. The case was discovered Aug. 8, the Washington State Department of Health reported in a news release Thursday, Aug. 18, and though the man was from Whatcom County, it is believed he was in Mason County working in some brush when he was likely bitten by an infected tick.

WHATCOM COUNTY, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO