ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

3 New England Patriots cornerback options after recent spat of injuries

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q7MHh_0hJklf3n00

The New England Patriots were already up against it at cornerback following the departure of star J.C. Jackson to the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency.

Head coach Bill Belichick and Co. are set to rely on rookies Jack Jones and Marcus Jones to make an impact this season.

That’s now been taken to a whole new level with New England announcing that fellow cornerbacks Malcolm Butler and Joejuan Williams have been placed on injured reserve.

Brought back this past offseason after a five-year hiatus, New England was expecting for Butler to play a big role in 2022. That’s now not going to happen. As for Williams, he was a second-round pick of the Pats back in 2019 and hasn’t necessarily stood out. The Vanderbilt product has started just one game in three seasons .

Looking at New England’s depth chart right now, Terrance Mitchell and Jalen Mills are slated to start on the outside with Jonathan Jones in the slot and those two rookies manning the top backup spots.

If there wasn’t already a need to bring in a veteran cornerback or two in New England, we can bet that the Patriots’ brass is scouring through options following Tuesday’s news. Here’s a look at three cornerbacks who could make sense for the Patriots.

Related: New England Patriots schedule and game-by-game predictions

Former Pro Bowler Joe Haden finally finds a home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F0GyA_0hJklf3n00
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

At 33-years-old, this three-time Pro Bowler is well past his prime. Haden appeared in 12 games (11 starts) with the Pittburgh Steelers last season — yielding a 100.1 QB rating in the process. It was, by far, the worst performance of his heralded career. It’s also why Haden remains on the NFL free agent market with Week 1 just over three weeks away .

This doesn’t mean New England can’t use the type of experience that Haden might be able to bring to the table over the two Jones’ “brothers.” It was just back in 2021, that he gave up a 51% completion mark and 75.9 QB rating when targeted. The Pats could very well look to see if he has anything left in the tank.

Related: New England Patriots standing in Sportsnaut’s most-recent NFL power rankings

New England Patriots trade for Cameron Dantzler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n4H9y_0hJklf3n00
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

It was this time last year that Dantzler found himself firmly on the Vikings’ roster bubble. The former third-round pick from Mississippi State had fallen out of favor with the previous regime and was the central focus in trade talks. Dantzler, 23, responded by putting up a heck of a performance in Minnesota.

Cameron Dantzler stats (2021): 53 tackles, 8 passes defended, 1 INT, 74.7 QB rating allowed

Dantzler has now taken that to a new level this summer, opening up eyes in the Twin Cities. Despite this, Minnesota exhausted a second-round pick on Andrew Booth in the 2022 NFL Draft. He could get snaps opposite veteran Patrick Peterson. Why not call the Vikings up to see if something can be worked out on this front?

Related: New England Patriots standing in Sportsnaut’s updated NFL defensive rankings

Richard Sherman comes out of retirement, helps New England Patriots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R2Yci_0hJklf3n00
Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

While Sherman opting to give up his cushy television gig for another shot at football glory seems to be a long shot, he has not completely turned the page on his NFL career.

“No, no, I’m still leaving that door open as long as I can. I’m obviously going to keep training and staying in shape…But I’m going to leave that door open, if somebody wants to call late December, and needs some help, I’m happy to help.”

Richard Sherman on potential return to the NFL

To be clear, this would be a shot in the dark for New England. Sherman is 34 years old and has played in eight games over the past two seasons due to numerous injuries. He’s a shell of his former All-Pro self. Even then, it could make sense for a Pats squad that has taken chances on aging veterans in the past. It would certainly be a low-risk investment.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos

Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Already Decided On Starting Quarterback

Mike Tomlin may have not officially announced it yet, but it sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers know who their starting quarterback is. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, there's no quarterback battle going on in Pittsburgh. He says Mitch Trubisky is going to be the starter this season even though the team really likes Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon

The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Foxborough, MA
Football
Foxborough, MA
Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
Foxborough, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season

The wins and losses don’t count just yet in the NFL preseason, but the hits don’t hurt any less than an actual game. Patrick Mahomes certainly felt that in his first taste of action as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears for a preseason tilt on Saturday. The Chiefs quarterback backpedalled to […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown

When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady, Gisele Rumor Not True: NFL World Reacts

With Tom Brady taking an extended leave from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many in the NFL world were naturally left to wonder if his absence had something to do with his marriage. Is everything OK with Brady and his family? Is something going on in Brady's marriage to supermodel Gisele?...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Mills
Person
Richard Sherman
Person
Jack Jones
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update

Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit

The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers’ joint practices have gotten off to a fiery start. A large brawl broke out yesterday afternoon that resulted in Kendrick Bourne, Kristian Wilkerson, and Kenny Robinson getting ejected. Day two of joint practices has been more of the same, with Christian McCaffrey igniting another full-team brawl between both […] The post Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#The New England Patriots#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#Vanderbilt
The Spun

Former Alabama Star Reveals He Constantly Fought With Nick Saban

Najee Harris dominated at Alabama before beginning a bright NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The running back broke Derrick Henry's school records for all-time rushing yards and touchdowns before becoming a first-round selection. However, his time with the Crimson Tide didn't always go smoothly. Appearing on The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AthlonSports.com

Denver Broncos Are Reportedly Waiving Veteran Wide Receiver This Tuesday

This Tuesday afternoon, the Denver Broncos are reportedly waiving a veteran wide receiver. This specific wide receiver was actually an NFL team's leading receiver just two seasons ago. According to a report, the Broncos have reportedly waived veteran wide receiver Travis Fulgham. He's entering the fourth year of his NFL...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Campaign News

Herschel Walker campaign moments continue to go viral on social media. About a week after a commercial surfaced, highlighting the past allegations made against Walker by his ex-wife, the former NFL running back held a notable campaign event. "Women for Herschel Walker." Video from Walker's campaign stop is going viral...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Buccaneers Reportedly Make 'Unexpected' Roster Cut This Tuesday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trimming down their roster this Tuesday afternoon. However, the NFC South franchise is making an "unexpected" roster cut. According to a report, the Bucs are cutting veteran defensive back Ross Cockrell. It's an unexpected decision for a number of reasons. First off, Cockrell has played...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Makes Decision On The 2022 NFL Season

Jimmy Johnson has been a big part of FOX's NFL coverage over the years. However, due to the pandemic, Johnson did most of his 2020-21 work from home. It sounds like that will continue this upcoming season. Johnson told the Miami Herald that he will only be in studio on...
NFL
The Spun

College Football Player Has Reportedly Died Suddenly At 22

Florida International announced Thursday that linebacker Luke Knox has passed away. He was just 22 years old. Knox, the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, started his college career at Ole Miss. As a freshman, he had 10 total tackles, two pass deflections and a fumble recovery.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fantasypros.com

Joe Flacco ‘all but assured’ to be Week 1 starter vs Ravens

According to Jets team source, Joe Flacco is “all but assured to be the Week 1 starter” against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens, as reported by NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. (Jordan Schultz on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This expected news is now more official with Zach Wilson’s successful...
BALTIMORE, MD
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

70K+
Followers
55K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy