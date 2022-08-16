ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top seed Aces set sights on resilient Mercury in first round

 2 days ago

Virtually everything has gone according to plan for the Las Vegas Aces, and virtually nothing has gone according to plan for the Phoenix Mercury.

But both teams made the postseason and will begin a best-of-three first-round playoff series Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

The Aces won their last four regular-season games, including against the defending champion Chicago Sky last Thursday to tie them for the league’s best record. They held the tiebreaker over the Sky and clinched the top seed by beating Seattle 109-100 on Sunday.

Las Vegas forward A’ja Wilson has made a strong case to win the MVP award for the second time in three seasons. She has averaged 19.5 points, a career-high 9.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks.

“She’s been solid all year,” Aces guard Chelsea Gray said of Wilson. “Whenever we went through those lulls, she stayed the same, and that’s what an MVP does.”

Las Vegas thrived under first-year head coach Becky Hammon.

“That trust factor just continues to grow,” Hammon said. “Once you get that, you can get something special.”

The Mercury ousted the Aces in five games to reach the WNBA Finals last season. But the team was rocked in February by the detention of star center Brittney Griner in a Russian jail, where she remains.

They released her replacement, Tina Charles, during the middle of the season and stars Diana Taurasi (quad) and Skylar Diggins-Smith (personal) were sidelined for the final week of the regular season.

Still, Phoenix reached the playoffs for a 10th consecutive year.

“They are resilient beyond belief,” first-year coach Vanessa Nygaard said. “Every day we got hit by different stuff and different challenges and different things that happened in every possible way. Fate was just laughing at us, it felt like most of the year.

“To be in the playoffs is a great reward, but now it’s a new season.”

Las Vegas won all three regular-season meetings, but the teams haven’t played since May 21.

–Field Level Media

The Spun

Julius Erving Reveals His Favorite Current NBA Player

When it comes to NBA legends it doesn't get much greater than Julius "Dr. J" Erving. In a recent conversation with Clippers writer Farbod Esnaashari, The Doctor revealed that his favorite player to watch nowadays is Kawhi Leonard. Saying, “Kawhi is my favorite NBA player. Absolutely.”. Erving said that...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Heat Land Jaylen Brown In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Sometimes, trade rumors can drive actual trade scenarios in the NBA. The line between rumor and reality can be as thin as the line between fact and fiction in a biopic. In some cases, a player finding his name in a trade rumor offends him to the extent that he ends up actually wanting to be dealt. If that player just led a team in a charge to the NBA Finals, they may be justified in feeling that way.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Storm's Breanna Stewart Named 2022 AP WNBA Player of the Year; 1st 2-Time Winner

The Associated Press named Seattle Storm star Breanna Stewart its WNBA Player of the Year for the 2022 season. "It’s an honor to be recognized as the best in the league," Stewart said, per the AP's Doug Feinberg. "Since I started in the WNBA in 2016, just trying to get better. Elevate myself and the team, the league as a whole. A big honor, but we’re motivated by more and that’s trying to win a championship."
SEATTLE, WA
The Independent

WNBA star blasts league as unsafe as she announces early retirement for ‘healing and personal growth’

A four-time WNBA All-Star is hanging up her jersey after reaching a "contract divorce" with her team and suggesting the league needs "safer environments" for new players. Liz Cambage, an Australian former player for the Los Angeles Sparks, is stepping away from the league "for the time being" just three weeks after she and the team split ways. Ms Cambage made the announcement in an Instagram post. Though her statements immediately after the split made it seem like she was amicably stepping away from the game, she did suggest she faced struggles with safety and support as a new player....
MENTAL HEALTH
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Are Willing To Give Up Two First Round Picks In Kyrie Irving Trade But Brooklyn Nets Aren't Interested, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

The Los Angeles Lakers got a massive boost earlier today when LeBron James agreed to a 2-year contract extension with the team, setting him up to be a Lakers till 2025 if he chooses to. The Lakers can now build their roster for next season, knowing LeBron isn't a free agent, which would be a load off the front office's chest.
NBA
Yardbarker

Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard

The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNET

WNBA Playoffs 2022: How to Watch Every Game Live Without Cable

The WNBA superstars are ready to play. The Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas, Chicago Sky's Candace Parker, Las Vegas teammates A'Ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum, along with AP Player of the Year Breanna Stewart and WNBA legend Sue Bird, both of the Seattle Storm, look to lift their teams to new heights in the battle for the 2022 WNBA Championship.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Look: Sports World Praying For Grant Hill's Family

The sports world is praying for Grant Hill's family on Wednesday afternoon. Hill, the legendary NBA star, lost his mother earlier this week. Janet Hill, the mother of the former Duke Blue Devils star, was married to former Cowboys star Calvin Hill. The sports world is mourning the Hill family's...
BASKETBALL
Hoops Rumors

Stephen A. Smith: 'The Clippers are mopping the streets of L.A. with the Los Angeles Lakers'

Smith's rant comes on the heels of Wednesday's news that LeBron James had agreed to a historic two-year, $97.1 million contract extension, which includes a third-year option. With Russell Westbrook's status for the fall seemingly still up in the air given the rampant trade rumors, multiple groups have ESPN insiders have recently projected the Lakers to finish outside of the group of top Western Conference contenders.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Past, present Warriors combine for great photo at Draymond Green’s wedding

The Golden State Avengers came together at Draymond Green’s wedding. The Warriors star Green married his longtime girlfriend Hazel Renee in a ceremony over the weekend. Among the guests were a whole lot of Golden State players, both past and present. One awesome group shot in particular went viral. In a very remarkable who’s who of Warriors from over the years, Dorell Wright, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Klay Thompson, Shaun Livingston, Leandro Barbosa, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Matt Barnes, and Gary Payton II all posed for a picture.
NBA
Clay Kallam

The WNBA playoffs are back, and better than ever

The fans are excited, and any basketball fan should be as well.(Photo by Todd Roman) Time for Internet trolls to take up arms against anything that threatens their masculinity, and, much more important, time for basketball fans for settle in for a month of high-level play.
CBS Sports

2022 WNBA playoffs: Schedule, scores, bracket, watch online, TV channel, start times for postseason

The 2022 WNBA playoffs continued on Thursday night, and Game 1 between the Seattle Storm and Washington Mystics did not disappoint. After a back-and-forth affair, the Storm escaped with a three-point win thanks to Breanna Stewart and some late-game heroics from Jewell Loyd. Earlier in the night, Jonquel Jones led the Connecticut Sun to a comfortable win over the Dallas Wings in the first game of their series.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Nittany Lion Tanisha Wright named WNBA Coach of the Year

The Atlanta Dream were at the bottom of the WNBA but they have started to crawl out of the basement of the league as it gains momentum. The best part? They are doing so with the help of their head coach and Penn State women’s basketball alum Tanisha Wright. Wright played at Penn State from 2001 to 2005 and now she has made WNBA history in his first year coaching. She was voted the WNBA coach of the year and becomes the first former WNBA player to win the award in the process. 👏 Congrats to Lady Lion Alumna Tanisha Wright on...
BASKETBALL
