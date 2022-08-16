Lifeguards, not police, would handle marine patrols under new Oceanside Harbor plan

A revised plan to have lifeguards assume safety services now handled by the Police Department at the Oceanside Harbor is headed to the Oceanside City Council.

The city's fire and police departments have been working with harbor officials since 2020 on the proposed change as a way to save money and provide better service to boaters, businesses and more than 900 slip renters at the harbor and its marina.

The proposal "generated much public discussion as to whether the current public safety staffing model is the most effective and cost-efficient model available," states a report prepared by City Manager Jonathan Borrego.

The latest version of the plan was presented Monday to the city's Harbor and Beaches Advisory Committee, which agreed to support it despite concerns raised by some members.

The plan will go to the Oceanside City Council, acting as the Harbor Board of Directors, for approval at its Sept. 28 meeting. If approved, it would take effect in 2023.

Lifeguards instead of police officers would handle services such as firefighting, harbor patrols and rescues up to several miles away at sea. Only land-based law enforcement would continue to be a police responsibility at the harbor under the new plan.

Some harbor users have been unhappy with public safety services there for years.

One of the most frequent complaints is that Police Department officers assigned to the harbor are often called away to crimes in other parts of the city. However, a few people have been critical of the proposed switch, saying it's overblown and places too much responsibility with the Fire Department.

The plan initially was presented March 21 to the advisory committee, which raised concerns about some of the costs.

These included a pending labor agreement with the lifeguards, who are employed by the city Fire Department, the need to install modular living quarters needed for 24-hour-a-day operations, and the use of Fire Department captains in some of the positions.

Since then, the lifeguards' labor contract has been settled. The need for a modular building has been eliminated at least temporarily by a new plan to rent two guest rooms and four parking spaces from the Oceanside Marina Suites hotel. The city will continue to look for a permanent housing situation and grant money could be available to cover the cost, Borrego said.

Also, he said, the cost difference between employing a fire captain and a lifeguard sergeant is relatively low because captains don't get overtime, while lifeguard sergeants have a standard 56-hour week and get overtime after 40 hours.

Staffing under the new program would be provided by 10 new personnel including one supervising lifeguard lieutenant, three lifeguard sergeants, three senior beach lifeguards and three fire captains. Coverage would be 24 hours a day, seven days a week, using 24-hour shifts. Water and land patrols would take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

There will be no fire truck or fire station at the harbor. The boats and other equipment would be maintained at their present locations on North Harbor Drive.

Committee Chair Liz Rhea and member Carolyn Krammer both expressed concerns about the expense of using lifeguards on 24-hour shifts and paying to provide them with sleeping accommodations.

"Just have everybody work eight-hour shifts so we're not strapped down with $800,000 to find housing for them," Rhea said.

"They keep coming back to the same plan that nobody wants," Krammer said.

Fire department officials said the 24-hour shift provides the most protection and is the most efficient.

"Our proposal is providing what we believe as staff is the best level of service in the harbor," said Deputy Fire Chief Pete Lawrence.

Retired Oceanside Fire Chief Dale Geldert, who is also a former Oceanside deputy city manager, said the proposal would improve services for boat owners and slip renters.

"It's a very cost-efficient program and an operationally effective program," Geldert said, adding that it would include a succession program for employees that would sustain the Fire Department well into the future.

Estimated costs for the latest version of the program come out to about $2.5 million annually for the lifeguard-based public safety model, compared to $2.8 million for Police Department services at the harbor in fiscal 2022-23, according to Borrego's report.

The current Police Department-based safety system began in 2009 when the city dissolved its Harbor Police Department, which was a separate entity under the Department of Harbor and Beaches.





