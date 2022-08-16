Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Humane Society urges adoptions to help animals affected by eastern Kentucky floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When a natural disaster happens, it’s not just people who get displaced, pets do, too. So when the floods hit eastern Kentucky at the end of July, the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) went down to help clear animal shelters. However, they weren’t picking up animals...
WLKY.com
National task force helping eastern Kentucky flood victims restore precious heirlooms
EASTERN, Ky. — Thousands of flood victims in eastern Kentucky had priceless heirlooms damaged, but a National Task Force is going to help restore them. Experts from the Heritage Emergency National Task Force are in the area, and they're showing people how everyday items you can find at hardware or grocery stores can help restore pictures or other precious heirlooms.
Kentucky State Police encourages Kentuckians to come to ‘Safety Town’
For more than 60 years, KSP has not only provided security for the state fair, but they have also managed the Safety Town booth.
New Study Named Kentucky One of the Worst States To Live in
A new study just ranked the best states to live in, and the results weren't too favorable for Kentucky. I have spent a lot of time in the state of Kentucky. Whether it be to visit family or living in Murray during my time in college (go Racers), I have had some great experiences in the state. On top of all of that, living in southern Indiana, right along the Kentucky border, I've crossed the Ohio River to go into Henderson and Owensboro my whole life. This might get me a little flack, but aside from despising the University of Kentucky (sorry Wildcat fans), I honestly can't say too much negative about the state of Kentucky.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLKY.com
Did you know there are jellyfish in Kentucky? And it's peak time to see them
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jellyfish in Kentucky? Yah, it's true. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says the state is home to freshwater jellyfish and now is the best time to see them. They can usually be seen in the calmer waters of Kentucky's lakes, ponds and rivers,...
WLKY.com
There really is a national mullet competition, and several KY teens are finalists
FRANKFORT, Ky. — There's really a competition for everything. Ever heard of the USA Mullet Championship? It's a real thing: A national competition to see who has grown the best mullet and Kentucky is dominating one of the categories. Of the 11 finalists in the teen category, four of...
wdrb.com
Elizabethtown Police join Nextdoor app to better connect with community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky police department is working to connect with more people in its community. The Elizabethtown Police Department has joined the Nextdoor app, according to a post on its Facebook page. It's in an effort to use the recourse in the app to connect with more...
spectrumnews1.com
Former Kentucky Teacher of the Year turns focus to addiction recovery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For 13 years, teaching was a passion for Jessica Dueñas. She had worked in Jefferson and Oldham County school districts and in 2019, she was named the Kentucky State Teacher of the Year. “Obviously, the biggest honor I’ve ever had and because of that, it’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
Kentucky State Fair kicks off with early morning livestock show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's opening day at the Kentucky State Fair and that means the first round of livestock shows kick off early Thursday morning. Thursday's events started off with a Youth Dairy Cattle Show at 8:30 a.m. Thousands of animals are brought to the fair from all across...
WLKY.com
Zoneton Fire Department donates fire truck to Eastern Kentucky flood victims
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — The Zoneton Fire Department, known in the area for their Christmas firetruck, is channeling their inner Santa Claus. The department has decided to donate a Pumper Fire Truck to the Wolf Coal Fire Department in Breathitt County, which was recently devastated by flooding. Deputy Chief Tracey...
WLKY.com
Retailers ask Kentucky lawmakers to crack down on organized shoplifting rings
FRANKFORT, Ky. — An organization representing Kentucky's retailers is asking state lawmakers to pass a law cracking down on organized theft rings. The request comes as the financial impact of shoplifting – and the brazenness of shoplifters – has risen significantly with the ease or reselling stolen goods online through platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and eBay.
WLKY.com
Kentucky State Fair: What's on the menu?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the Kentucky State Fair kicked off its opening day Thursday, and the roughly 1,500 food vendors were anxious to feed fair-goers. Mason Miller has been coming to the Kentucky State Fair for as long as he can remember, and he says as a kid he got his first taste of cotton candy there.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lanereport.com
Lee and Hayley return to Kentucky mornings
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Beginning Monday, August 22, Kentucky’s favorite morning show team will take over the reins of ABC36’s Good Morning Kentucky weekdays from 5:00-7:00 am. Additionally, they’ll host the station’s popular Good Day Kentucky along with Annie Brown and meteorologist Dillon Gaudet. “This is...
wdrb.com
9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit will be on display at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new exhibit at the Kentucky State Fair this year hopes to ensure that all generations never forget 9/11. Tunnel to Towers Foundation's 9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit was escorted by a motorcade into Louisville on Tuesday. The 53-foot trailer features artifacts from the rubble of...
2 Kentucky State police, 1 former trooper indicted for civil rights violations
Three men have been indicted for the use of excessive force during an arrest, conspiring to cover up that excessive force, and illegally entering a home.
wdrb.com
‘We know what we’re doing is illegal’ | Louisville street racers reveal tactics amid increased scrutiny
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bright green, heavily modified Chevy S-10 rolled off the trailer and onto a desolate, two-lane road in a rural area south of Louisville. Its driver — a local man named Dennis — donned a NASCAR-style safety suit and helmet before bringing the souped-up truck to a roaring 90 mph.
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana man arrested on charges he scammed woman for home improvement project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man was charged with theft, accused of scamming a woman for a home improvement project. Louisville Metro Police officers arrested Kyron Anderson for theft by deception of $10,000 or more. Police said he operates K Construction and failed to complete work at a woman's Louisville home.
thelevisalazer.com
FORMER KENTUCKY JUSTICE CABINET SECRETARY CHARGED WITH ‘BILL COSBY’ RAPE
AUGUST 16, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FOPMER KENTUCKY STATE REPRESENTATIVE AND EX-CABINENT JUSTICE SECRETARY JOHN TILLEY, 53, WHO IS ALSO A LAW LEGAL ATTORNEY; WAS CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE RAPE IN LECINGTON, KY., (LEFT: MUGHSOT PHOTO; RIGHT: OFFICIAL PHOTO AS KENTUCKY CABINENT JUSTICE AND PUBLIC SAFETY SECRETARY )
wdrb.com
Kentucky man arrested in southern Indiana on child solicitation charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Madison, Indiana, arrested a man on child solicitation charges. Dagin Priest, 21, is accused of planning to meet up with a 14-year-old for sex. Police said he showed up as planned and was taken to jail. The Worthville, Kentucky, native is also accused of...
WLKY.com
LMPD: One dead in fatal collision in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person was killed in a collision that happened near Middletown Thursday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD's Eighth Division and EMS were dispatched to an injury collision at South Beckley Station Road just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said they located a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries when they arrived.
Comments / 2