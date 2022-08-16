ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

National task force helping eastern Kentucky flood victims restore precious heirlooms

EASTERN, Ky. — Thousands of flood victims in eastern Kentucky had priceless heirlooms damaged, but a National Task Force is going to help restore them. Experts from the Heritage Emergency National Task Force are in the area, and they're showing people how everyday items you can find at hardware or grocery stores can help restore pictures or other precious heirlooms.
KENTUCKY STATE
99.5 WKDQ

New Study Named Kentucky One of the Worst States To Live in

A new study just ranked the best states to live in, and the results weren't too favorable for Kentucky. I have spent a lot of time in the state of Kentucky. Whether it be to visit family or living in Murray during my time in college (go Racers), I have had some great experiences in the state. On top of all of that, living in southern Indiana, right along the Kentucky border, I've crossed the Ohio River to go into Henderson and Owensboro my whole life. This might get me a little flack, but aside from despising the University of Kentucky (sorry Wildcat fans), I honestly can't say too much negative about the state of Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Kentucky State Fair kicks off with early morning livestock show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's opening day at the Kentucky State Fair and that means the first round of livestock shows kick off early Thursday morning. Thursday's events started off with a Youth Dairy Cattle Show at 8:30 a.m. Thousands of animals are brought to the fair from all across...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Retailers ask Kentucky lawmakers to crack down on organized shoplifting rings

FRANKFORT, Ky. — An organization representing Kentucky's retailers is asking state lawmakers to pass a law cracking down on organized theft rings. The request comes as the financial impact of shoplifting – and the brazenness of shoplifters – has risen significantly with the ease or reselling stolen goods online through platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and eBay.
FRANKFORT, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky State Fair: What's on the menu?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the Kentucky State Fair kicked off its opening day Thursday, and the roughly 1,500 food vendors were anxious to feed fair-goers. Mason Miller has been coming to the Kentucky State Fair for as long as he can remember, and he says as a kid he got his first taste of cotton candy there.
LOUISVILLE, KY
lanereport.com

Lee and Hayley return to Kentucky mornings

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Beginning Monday, August 22, Kentucky’s favorite morning show team will take over the reins of ABC36’s Good Morning Kentucky weekdays from 5:00-7:00 am. Additionally, they’ll host the station’s popular Good Day Kentucky along with Annie Brown and meteorologist Dillon Gaudet. “This is...
LEXINGTON, KY
thelevisalazer.com

FORMER KENTUCKY JUSTICE CABINET SECRETARY CHARGED WITH ‘BILL COSBY’ RAPE

AUGUST 16, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FOPMER KENTUCKY STATE REPRESENTATIVE AND EX-CABINENT JUSTICE SECRETARY JOHN TILLEY, 53, WHO IS ALSO A LAW LEGAL ATTORNEY; WAS CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE RAPE IN LECINGTON, KY., (LEFT: MUGHSOT PHOTO; RIGHT: OFFICIAL PHOTO AS KENTUCKY CABINENT JUSTICE AND PUBLIC SAFETY SECRETARY )
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: One dead in fatal collision in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person was killed in a collision that happened near Middletown Thursday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD's Eighth Division and EMS were dispatched to an injury collision at South Beckley Station Road just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said they located a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries when they arrived.
LOUISVILLE, KY

