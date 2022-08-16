Read full article on original website
'A NEW CHAPTER': Owners of Maag Prescription prepare for retirement, plan to hold customer appreciation barbecue on Friday
POCATELLO — When Greg Maag first started working for his father’s pharmacy in the early 1960s, he was 14 years old and delivered prescriptions via bicycle along the streets of Pocatello during the summer. Now, after 45 years of owning and running Maag Prescription and Medical Supply in downtown Pocatello, he and his wife, Kathy, are set to retire and hand the reins of the oldest pharmacy in town to their son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Traci Maag. ...
Post Register
Ammon's new library is making history
Nestled cozily between Bed Bath and Beyond and Deseret Book in the Teton Spectrum Shopping Center in Ammon, dozens of volunteers, thousands of books and a new library have appeared seemingly out of nowhere. After its 42nd year of contractual agreements, the Bonneville County Library District has ended its connection...
Teton River Temple: Rexburg area react to new LDS temple's name
The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the name for the new Rexburg Temple. “The temple that will be built in the area north of Rexburg, Idaho, will be known as the Teton River Idaho Temple,” said the First Presidency in a press release. The temple was announced last year by Church President Russell M. Nelson during the faith's October 2021 General Conference....
Local veterinarian named president-elect of American Veterinary Medical Association
POCATELLO — To many veterinarians around the area, Rena Carlson is a friendly face. Carlson, who owned Alpine Animal Hospital from 1993 to 2018 and tended to many furry friends as a veterinarian there, has been providing relief work to veterinary clinics around southern Idaho after she and her business partner Scott Higgins sold the clinic in 2018. Now, Carlson will be able broaden her positive reach on international levels...
Post Register
Wade, Terry
Terry Lee Wade, 66, passed away in his home on August 12, 2022 from health complications. Terry was born June 14, 1956 in Idaho Falls, Idaho and is the son of David and Sharlene Wade. He graduated from Shelley High School and then served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Switzerland. He met his eternal companion, Jill Lois Papke, when he called her to help at their five year high school reunion. They were married and sealed on June 7, 1980 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Terry always worked extremely hard to support and care for his family. He was employed at the INL and attended night school to achieve his bachelor's degree from Idaho State University. He then attended dental school and moved the family to Iowa. After completing dental school, he started a private dental practice with Jill in St. Anthony, Idaho were he worked for many years before taking a position with Indian Health Services. He had retired and was living in Meridian, Idaho at the time of his death. Terry enjoyed watching old movies, gardening and canning, fixing things, teaching his family new skills and finding new and better ways to do things. His biggest passion was his family and the gospel of Jesus Christ. He served in many callings throughout his life including high council and bishoprics. Terry was never going to be financially rich as he was always taking care of other people but he was rich in so many other important ways. He is survived by his wife, Jill Wade, daughter Liz Watson, son Jordan (Bethany) Wade, son Jeremy Wade, and son Jonathan (Melissa) Wade, brother Mark (Sheryl) Wade, sisters Gene (Arthur) Bushman, Linda Hilliard, and Cindy Wade and 11 grandchildren who loved their "Bampa". He was preceded in death by his parents David and Sharlene Wade. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Nalder Funeral Home (110 W Oak Street) in Shelley. The family will receive friends Thursday morning from 9:30 a.m. till 10:40 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Terry 6/14/1956 - 8/12/2022Lee Wade.
Post Register
Eldridge, Andrew
Andrew Eldridge 8/15/1935 - 8/16/2022 Andrew Eldridge Goldsberry, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 16, 2022. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N Ridge Ave. Visitation: 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Blackfoot, Idaho.. Wood Funeral Home.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Exploding Population Boom in Idaho is Affecting Domestic Water Supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished.
Post Register
Fullmer accepts Rigby Police Chief Position
On Monday, Aug. 8, Jefferson County Operations Lieutenant Allen Fullmer accepted the City of Rigby’s offer to be the new Chief of Police following the resignation of former Chief Sam Tower. Fullmer, who has been working with Jefferson County for nearly 18 years, stated he is excited to be...
Post Register
Live In Idaho? Keep A Look Out For This Rabid Animal
We really, really didn't need another thing to worry about in 2022. We're on the tail-end of covid, gas prices are still in flux, and we're supposed to wait another year for the final season of Stranger Things?. 2022 is tough. Yet, here we are with another story about something...
Post Register
Lott, Gayle
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Gayle Allen Lott, loving wife, devoted mother, and friend to all whose lives she touched. We will miss her and her beautiful smile. Gayle Allen Lott, Age 83, passed away peacefully at home on August 10, 2022. She was born February 20, 1939, in San Bernardino, California to J. Wayne Allen and Catherine Vermal Staker. She married her sweetheart, Ralph Grant Lott on October 9, 1957 in the Beautiful Idaho Falls Temple. Gayle loved people and was always looking for ways to better their lives in big ways. She had 9 children, 8 of whom are still living. She was an amazing mother. A super mom, and we all loved her! She sewed, quilted, canned, baked, gardened, painted, and had a wonderful green thumb. Flowers were her specialty, and she always had them blooming wherever she lived. She exemplified "A Lady". She loved to set a beautiful table and always put on a cloth or placemats and served food in bowls, NEVER from a pan. She was a beautiful woman and loved beauty in all its forms and was a true artist! Her life was a living example of the bible verse Proverbs 31, although she disliked us saying so. She felt like she didn't measure up like she should. She exemplified a life of service, dedicated to our Savior Jesus Christ. Gayle was a mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She loved her role as grandma and great-grandma, and made each child feel special. She had an adventurous spirit and a zest for living life to the fullest. Gayle is survived by her husband Ralph Lott; her brother, Royce Allen, her sister, Waynette Hammond, sister Lenon (Gary) Longacre, sister-in-law Diana, Brother Laird and his wife Dina; her children, Michael (Peggy) Lott, Jenny (Steve) Harmon, Stephanie (Dale) Boren, Wayne (Yvette) Lott, Daren (Christina) Lott, Heidi (Ken) Romney, Troy (Rachel) Lott, and Justin (Lana) Lott; loads of grandkids, numerous great-grandchildren, and her many nieces, nephews, and good friends. Please join us celebrating her life Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints in Northport, Washington. Gayle will be laid to rest at the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls, ID on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Danekas Funeral Chapel is entrusted in care. Gayle 2/20/1939 - 8/10/2022Allen Lott.
Post Register
Stallings, Joyce
Joyce O. Stallings, 85 of Lewisville, Idaho, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 at Sage Grove Assisted Living in Rigby. She was under the care of Solace Hospice. Joyce was born April 30, 1937 in Rigby, Idaho to Hans Emmanuel Olaveson and Martha Denning Olaveson, the youngest of 15 children. She was raised and attended schools in Rigby. Then continued her education at Idaho Technical College, earning her LPN; keeping a promise to her dad to finish her education. On February 25, 1953, she married Reo Kent Stallings in the Idaho Falls Temple. They made their home in Lewisville where they raised their 7 children and where Joyce lived for 50 years. Joyce was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; she loved genealogy, it was her passion. She volunteered at Ricks College Library putting her passion to work. Before computer technology, she traveled the US and parts of Europe, working on genealogy and was amazed at the progress that could be made when introduced to technology. She is survived by her daughters Brenda Stanton of Hailey, ID, Kathy (Kevin) Radford of Rigby, ID, Pam (Scott) McMullin of Idaho Falls, ID, Karla (Blake) Ashbocker of Iona, ID; sons, Kevin (Karen) Stallings of Camp Verde, AZ, Roland (Kristan) Stallings of Syracuse, UT, Bryce Stallings of Rigby, ID; 30 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and 14 brothers and sisters. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 19, 2022 at the Rigby 18th Ward Chapel, 4021 E. 300 N., Rigby, ID. The family will receive friends from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., prior to services, both at the church. Interment will follow at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Joyce 4/30/1937 - 8/15/2022O. Stallings.
eastidahonews.com
Sex-trafficking? Drug-laced flowers? What we found out about people selling roses at local intersections
IDAHO FALLS – You may have noticed a sudden surge in people selling roses on street corners, in parking lots and around other parts of Idaho Falls recently. Rumors have been flying about these vendors on social media, accusing them of drugging the flowers with fentanyl or being involved in sex-trafficking rings. Facebook users have speculated after people smell the roses, they are “drugged” by powder inside. According to one Facebook post, “they use roses as a symbol for sex trafficking.”
eastidahonews.com
Builders may be able to connect to sewer system during curtailment. Here’s how
SHELLEY — Building projects in parts of Bonneville and Bingham counties have been in limbo for some time due to a restriction placed on new connections to the sewer system. But there is hope in sight as some more sewer capacity has been created. “We know there are some...
Post Register
Idaho Falls man reportedly admitted to assault on woman
An Idaho Falls man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly admitted to punching a woman in the face multiple times. According to the probable cause affidavit, Alex Benson, 37, told police he and the victim were having an argument when he hit her in the face three times.
eastidahonews.com
Toddler alerts two sleeping adults that house is on fire
IDAHO FALLS — Thanks to a toddler alerting two adults who were sleeping in a home that caught fire, they were able to evacuate without any injuries. Firefighters responded Tuesday before 10 a.m. to the 2000 block of Caspian Avenue, just off of East 25th Street, according to an Idaho Falls Fire Department news release.
