With profound sadness we announce the passing of Gayle Allen Lott, loving wife, devoted mother, and friend to all whose lives she touched. We will miss her and her beautiful smile. Gayle Allen Lott, Age 83, passed away peacefully at home on August 10, 2022. She was born February 20, 1939, in San Bernardino, California to J. Wayne Allen and Catherine Vermal Staker. She married her sweetheart, Ralph Grant Lott on October 9, 1957 in the Beautiful Idaho Falls Temple. Gayle loved people and was always looking for ways to better their lives in big ways. She had 9 children, 8 of whom are still living. She was an amazing mother. A super mom, and we all loved her! She sewed, quilted, canned, baked, gardened, painted, and had a wonderful green thumb. Flowers were her specialty, and she always had them blooming wherever she lived. She exemplified "A Lady". She loved to set a beautiful table and always put on a cloth or placemats and served food in bowls, NEVER from a pan. She was a beautiful woman and loved beauty in all its forms and was a true artist! Her life was a living example of the bible verse Proverbs 31, although she disliked us saying so. She felt like she didn't measure up like she should. She exemplified a life of service, dedicated to our Savior Jesus Christ. Gayle was a mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She loved her role as grandma and great-grandma, and made each child feel special. She had an adventurous spirit and a zest for living life to the fullest. Gayle is survived by her husband Ralph Lott; her brother, Royce Allen, her sister, Waynette Hammond, sister Lenon (Gary) Longacre, sister-in-law Diana, Brother Laird and his wife Dina; her children, Michael (Peggy) Lott, Jenny (Steve) Harmon, Stephanie (Dale) Boren, Wayne (Yvette) Lott, Daren (Christina) Lott, Heidi (Ken) Romney, Troy (Rachel) Lott, and Justin (Lana) Lott; loads of grandkids, numerous great-grandchildren, and her many nieces, nephews, and good friends. Please join us celebrating her life Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints in Northport, Washington. Gayle will be laid to rest at the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls, ID on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Danekas Funeral Chapel is entrusted in care. Gayle 2/20/1939 - 8/10/2022Allen Lott.

