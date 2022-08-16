A driver was injured Wednesday after a reported crash with an off-road vehicle in Fall River. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just after 10:00 p.m., a group of off-road vehicles were observed travelling the wrong direction on Plymouth Avenue. Sgt. Matthew Mendes observed this activity and activated his blue lights and positioned his vehicle in the center of the roadway to warn the vehicles behind him of the safety issue ahead.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO