Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Turnto10.com
New Division Street Bridge will open to eastbound traffic first
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said the new Division Street Bridge will partially open to traffic by Friday morning. The DOT said in a release that eastbound traffic will be shifted onto the new bridge over Route 4 in East Greenwich. The bridge will open to westbound traffic in...
newportthisweek.com
‘Bridge to Nowhere’ to be Demolished in 2023
The so-called “Bridge to Nowhere,” a long stretch of highway that welcomes motorists to Newport and Middletown, will be demolished in 2023. The entryway from the Pell Bridge and Route 138 East will be replaced by a Route 138 extension and a new traffic signal that leads to Admiral Kalbfus Road.
Road closures planned for Great Holy Ghost Feast in Fall River
Parking permits are also being issued to people who live near the event.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River dirt bike rider crashes into vehicle after group of off-road vehicles reportedly drive wrong way on Plymouth Avenue
A driver was injured Wednesday after a reported crash with an off-road vehicle in Fall River. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just after 10:00 p.m., a group of off-road vehicles were observed travelling the wrong direction on Plymouth Avenue. Sgt. Matthew Mendes observed this activity and activated his blue lights and positioned his vehicle in the center of the roadway to warn the vehicles behind him of the safety issue ahead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford’s Mt. Pleasant St. Redo Creates Parking Lot Havoc
Most of the reconstruction of New Bedford's Mount Pleasant Street at the Franco-American War Memorial Park appears to be complete, and I am still struggling to figure out why it was necessary in the first place. I understand that transitioning from Nauset Street west onto Hathway Road was difficult, and...
fallriverreporter.com
Fun, food, faith, street closures, and parking passes are all part of the Fall River 2022 Great Feast of the Holy Ghost
Food, fun, and faith are once again coming to Kennedy Park. According to the Committee, Fall River’s 2022 Great Feast of the Holy Ghost will kick off on Wednesday the 24th of August with the traditional blessing and serving of freshly made Holy Ghost soup. The official opening of the Feast will take place on Thursday the 25th at approximately 5:00-6:00 p.m.
Car fire ties up traffic on East Providence bridge
Traffic was at a standstill while crews worked to put the fire out.
ABC6.com
Department of Transportation to open new exit on 6/10 connector
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is making changes to the 6/10 connector. By Friday morning, RIDOT hopes to shift the 6/10 southbound split in Providence. Drivers will have to merge onto either route sooner. The department will be opening a new permanent exit to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Burrillville brush fire deemed suspicious
An investigation is underway into the cause of a brush fire that burned roughly 8 acres of land in Burrillville Thursday evening.
Woonsocket Call
Split City Council moves forward on Cass Park complex
WOONSOCKET — After two votes at Monday night’s meeting, the City Council voted 4-3 to allow the mayor to purchase a plot of land destined to become a parking lot for the proposed Cass Park Recreational Complex. The city initially reached an agreement to purchase the property, now...
GoLocalProv
Freeman Parkway Home on Providence’s East Side Sell for $3.25 Million
Residential Properties announces the sale of 330 Freeman Parkway on Providence’s East Side for $3.25 million. This is one of the highest prices for ever recorded for a home in Providence. According to State-Wide MLS data, RPL has now participated in 59 of the 63 single-family sales of $1...
Turnto10.com
Rollover crash in Westerly sends driver to trauma center
WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — A driver was pulled from a car that rolled over in Westerly on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded to Atlantic Avenue around 4:30 p.m. where they discovered a car rolled over near a pond. Fire officials said crews from Misquamicut and Westerly removed the driver from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Clean And Green- Electric Buses Unveiled In State
The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority today unveiled the first of 14 electric buses it will receive in the coming months. The new buses will replace the fleet of diesel vehicles on the Providence-Pawtucket line which is the highest ridership route. “As a leader in clean, renewable energy, Rhode Island...
Valley Breeze
Officials looking into complaints about backyard whiffle ball tournaments
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Stephanie Bouley says she can hear shouting, screaming and other loud noises from her yard as whiffle ball games are repeatedly played next door. Last year, she and other residents along Lincoln Road expressed concern about the tournaments being held in the backyard of neighbor E. Justin Simone, and she says the games have continued.
Water restrictions issued for Mass. cities, towns
With much of Southern New England in an extreme (level 4 or 5) drought and the conditions continuing to worsen, many cities and towns in Massachusetts are putting mandatory water restrictions in place.
Turnto10.com
Johnson's Pond owners claim state causing environmental damage
(WJAR) — The ongoing fight over water levels at Johnson's Pond in Coventry now has the pond owners claiming the state is causing environmental damage, leaving shellfish to die. It's a turn-around from accusations pond residents have long been making against the pond owners in their dispute. And it...
GoLocalProv
Residential Properties Closes Sale of Historic East Side Colonial for $1.8M
Residential Properties has closed the sale of 96 Alumni Avenue on Providence’s East Side for $1.8 million. According to State-Wide MLS data, RPL has now participated in 54 of the 58 single-family sales of $1 million or more in Providence this year. Greene | Sweeney has participated in 25 of Providence’s 58 single-family sales over $1 million this year as RPL’s Top Producing Team and the East Side’s #1 Team at all price points.
Valley Breeze
History saved: renovations wrap at one of R.I.'s oldest homes
LINCOLN – Renovations are complete at one of the state’s oldest homes, and it’s ready to hit the market. The circa-1696 Valentine Whitman Jr. House is now positioned for its next 320 years, said Preserve Rhode Island Executive Director Valerie Talmage.
‘I live in the basement’: Airbnb stay turns chaotic for bachelorette party in Rhode Island
The women thought they rented out the entire home until a man from the basement tried forcing his way in.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River City Council approves $325,000 in ARPA funds for ice skating rink as part of Fall River’s 1st Winter Wonderland Festival of Lights
Fall River’s Kennedy Park will not only be decked out in festive lights in a few months, but it will also have an ice-skating rink. At Tuesday’s Fall River City Council meeting, councilors approved the Coogan Administration’s appropriation of $325,000 in Bristol County ARPA funds for a rink to be rented at the park during the city’s 1st Winter Wonderland Festival of Lights.
Comments / 1