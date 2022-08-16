ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenwich, RI

New Division Street Bridge will open to eastbound traffic first

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said the new Division Street Bridge will partially open to traffic by Friday morning. The DOT said in a release that eastbound traffic will be shifted onto the new bridge over Route 4 in East Greenwich. The bridge will open to westbound traffic in...
‘Bridge to Nowhere’ to be Demolished in 2023

The so-called “Bridge to Nowhere,” a long stretch of highway that welcomes motorists to Newport and Middletown, will be demolished in 2023. The entryway from the Pell Bridge and Route 138 East will be replaced by a Route 138 extension and a new traffic signal that leads to Admiral Kalbfus Road.
Fall River dirt bike rider crashes into vehicle after group of off-road vehicles reportedly drive wrong way on Plymouth Avenue

A driver was injured Wednesday after a reported crash with an off-road vehicle in Fall River. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just after 10:00 p.m., a group of off-road vehicles were observed travelling the wrong direction on Plymouth Avenue. Sgt. Matthew Mendes observed this activity and activated his blue lights and positioned his vehicle in the center of the roadway to warn the vehicles behind him of the safety issue ahead.
Fun, food, faith, street closures, and parking passes are all part of the Fall River 2022 Great Feast of the Holy Ghost

Food, fun, and faith are once again coming to Kennedy Park. According to the Committee, Fall River’s 2022 Great Feast of the Holy Ghost will kick off on Wednesday the 24th of August with the traditional blessing and serving of freshly made Holy Ghost soup. The official opening of the Feast will take place on Thursday the 25th at approximately 5:00-6:00 p.m.
Department of Transportation to open new exit on 6/10 connector

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is making changes to the 6/10 connector. By Friday morning, RIDOT hopes to shift the 6/10 southbound split in Providence. Drivers will have to merge onto either route sooner. The department will be opening a new permanent exit to...
Split City Council moves forward on Cass Park complex

WOONSOCKET — After two votes at Monday night’s meeting, the City Council voted 4-3 to allow the mayor to purchase a plot of land destined to become a parking lot for the proposed Cass Park Recreational Complex. The city initially reached an agreement to purchase the property, now...
Rollover crash in Westerly sends driver to trauma center

WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — A driver was pulled from a car that rolled over in Westerly on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded to Atlantic Avenue around 4:30 p.m. where they discovered a car rolled over near a pond. Fire officials said crews from Misquamicut and Westerly removed the driver from...
Clean And Green- Electric Buses Unveiled In State

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority today unveiled the first of 14 electric buses it will receive in the coming months. The new buses will replace the fleet of diesel vehicles on the Providence-Pawtucket line which is the highest ridership route. “As a leader in clean, renewable energy, Rhode Island...
Officials looking into complaints about backyard whiffle ball tournaments

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Stephanie Bouley says she can hear shouting, screaming and other loud noises from her yard as whiffle ball games are repeatedly played next door. Last year, she and other residents along Lincoln Road expressed concern about the tournaments being held in the backyard of neighbor E. Justin Simone, and she says the games have continued.
Johnson's Pond owners claim state causing environmental damage

(WJAR) — The ongoing fight over water levels at Johnson's Pond in Coventry now has the pond owners claiming the state is causing environmental damage, leaving shellfish to die. It's a turn-around from accusations pond residents have long been making against the pond owners in their dispute. And it...
Residential Properties Closes Sale of Historic East Side Colonial for $1.8M

Residential Properties has closed the sale of 96 Alumni Avenue on Providence’s East Side for $1.8 million. According to State-Wide MLS data, RPL has now participated in 54 of the 58 single-family sales of $1 million or more in Providence this year. Greene | Sweeney has participated in 25 of Providence’s 58 single-family sales over $1 million this year as RPL’s Top Producing Team and the East Side’s #1 Team at all price points.
History saved: renovations wrap at one of R.I.'s oldest homes

LINCOLN – Renovations are complete at one of the state’s oldest homes, and it’s ready to hit the market. The circa-1696 Valentine Whitman Jr. House is now positioned for its next 320 years, said Preserve Rhode Island Executive Director Valerie Talmage.
Fall River City Council approves $325,000 in ARPA funds for ice skating rink as part of Fall River’s 1st Winter Wonderland Festival of Lights

Fall River’s Kennedy Park will not only be decked out in festive lights in a few months, but it will also have an ice-skating rink. At Tuesday’s Fall River City Council meeting, councilors approved the Coogan Administration’s appropriation of $325,000 in Bristol County ARPA funds for a rink to be rented at the park during the city’s 1st Winter Wonderland Festival of Lights.
