Alcohol believed to be a factor in northern Michigan boat crash
PETOSKY, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were hospitalized Wednesday morning after a boat crashed into a breakwall in Petoskey. According to authorities, a Petoskey resident called 911 just before 3 a.m. to report someone was yelling for help. Michigan State Police troopers searched the area and found two people sitting on a breakwall near Bay View.
35 years ago: Northwest Flight 255 crashes after takeoff at DTW killing 156
Tuesday marks 35 years since the deadliest plane crash in Michigan history. On August 16, 1987, Northwest Flight 255 took off from Romulus headed for Arizona — it didn’t make it far.
Motorcyclists loses control on I-96 curve, dies after hitting median
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Redford motorcyclist died in a crash on I-96 in Detroit Thursday morning, state police said. The freeway's local lanes were closed Evergreen Avenue around 10 p.m. after the Detroit Regional Communications Center dispatched Michigan State Police for a report of a serious traffic crash. Dispatchers...
‘Pure evil’: Dog found struggling to stay alive after being shot several times in Metro Detroit
WARREN, Mich. – A Warren animal rescue is taking donations to help save a dog that was found struggling to stay alive after being shot several times. I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven has already raised around $5,000 to help the dog, but they expect the treatments will cost between $10,000 to $15,000 total.
$12K in drugs seized in Ohio traffic stop
A man from Detroit was arrested after troopers say they found cocaine and marijuana hidden in his car.
Tallest Human Ever Recorded Was Born in Illinois, Died in Michigan
As fate would have it, I first crossed paths with Robert Wadlow a few weeks ago in Farmington, Michigan. No, I didn't meet Robert in person. Rather, I encountered a life-size replica of this marvel of a man at the aptly named Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum on the east side of the state.
Cruising Alaskan Malamute dog duo brought joy to Dearborn community and beyond
With a ride like a 1949 CJ-A Willys-Overland Jeep, it’s easy to assume that was the sole reason Rich Margittay, for years, has turned heads around the city of Dearborn.
Thousands Are Expected At Celebrate Erie; Safety is A Top Concern
The three-day celebration of our city, Celebrate Erie, is about to get underway, and preparations to get downtown ready are already well underway. With large crowds expected, safety is top of mind. Erie's police Chief Spizarny says security will be tight this weekend. Forces from Millcreek Police, The Sheriff's Department,...
Elvis tribute artist plays for Harborcreek on 45th anniversary of Elvis’ death
The king of Rock lives on playing for a big crowd in Harborcreek. Erie’s Elvis tribute artist Kurt Novakowski has been gracing stages as the legendary singer since 2001. On Aug. 17 he played at Whitford Park as part of their summer concert series. Novakowski’s performance came one day after the 45th anniversary of Elvis […]
Wayne County Medical Examiner replaced after investigation reveals wide range of mistakes at morgue
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Wayne County Medical Examiner Dr. Carl Schmidt is being replaced after an audit revealed a wide range of mistakes and mismanagement at the Wayne County morgue. Schmidt served Wayne County for more than 28 years. He was replaced after a 65-page review of the Wayne...
Erie is Cooking Up Something New
To better know what something is, sometimes it is best to first understand what it is not. In the case of Erie's Inclusive Growth: A Playbook for Action, it is important to recognize it is not another plan. Bruce Katz and Kim Thomas are each quick to make that point...
Wind turbines being stored in Erie County
If you’ve driven along I-90 near the Station Road exit recently, you may have noticed the large wind turbine blades being stored on the property near the roadway. The turbine blades were recently moved to their current location after being unloaded at the Erie Port. They’re expected to be at their current location for several […]
License plate renewal event moves locations due to overwhelming response
A license plate renewal event has been shut down and moved due to an overwhelming response from the community and safety sightings from Millcreek Township Police. Representative Ryan Bizzarro’s Office welcomed drivers in Erie on Thursday to begin the process to receive a refurbished license plate. The process involves drivers filling out a form that […]
31 Jack Russell Terriers removed from Erie County home
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Dozens of dogs have been removed from a bad situation at an Erie County home. The ANNA Shelter posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday that 31 Jack Russell Terriers that had fleas, skin infections, overgrown nails, and other neglect issues, were removed from a home in Erie County thanks to […]
CelebrateErie Closes Several Downtown Streets
Several downtown Erie streets will close for CelebrateErie, which runs from Friday through Sunday. N. Park Row and S. Park Row from Peach to French St. 8th St. from Peach to State St. All east and west routes that cross State St. from 5th to 9th St. will close Friday.
2 men shot at same Detroit intersection where woman found beaten to death last week
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting at an intersection where a woman was found beaten to death a few days ago. According to police someone fired from an SUV around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Vassar and Stahelin streets, hitting two men in their early 20s.
Man stabbed in domestic dispute overnight on Cascade St.
One man is injured after being stabbed in a domestic disturbance overnight. It happened in the 900 block of Cascade Street around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Erie Police tell us that a man was stabbed during an argument, and was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle. One person at the scene was also bitten […]
Leaders across region working to collect trash build-up
Leaders from across the region are working to find a new trash collecting company, after the sudden closure of Raccoon Refuse. For several weeks, trash has accumulated in neighborhoods across the region. It’s the result of the closure of a garbage collecting company called Raccoon Refuse. Several municipalities contracted with the company include Union City, […]
Restriction posted on Route 5 in Erie County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced a vehicle restriction on Aug. 16 established on Route 5, East Lake Road, bridge over Six Mile Creek in Harborcreek Township. The bridge, which is located between Troupe Road/Carters Beach Road and Barrlett Road in the village of Columbus, is now restricted to one truck at a time. The […]
