ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Alcohol believed to be a factor in northern Michigan boat crash

PETOSKY, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were hospitalized Wednesday morning after a boat crashed into a breakwall in Petoskey. According to authorities, a Petoskey resident called 911 just before 3 a.m. to report someone was yelling for help. Michigan State Police troopers searched the area and found two people sitting on a breakwall near Bay View.
fox2detroit.com

Motorcyclists loses control on I-96 curve, dies after hitting median

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Redford motorcyclist died in a crash on I-96 in Detroit Thursday morning, state police said. The freeway's local lanes were closed Evergreen Avenue around 10 p.m. after the Detroit Regional Communications Center dispatched Michigan State Police for a report of a serious traffic crash. Dispatchers...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Erie, MI
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Accidents
State
Texas State
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Accidents
Erie, PA
Accidents
City
Home, PA
Erie, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Erie, PA
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Plane Crash#Traffic Accident#Army 2nd Lt
erienewsnow.com

Thousands Are Expected At Celebrate Erie; Safety is A Top Concern

The three-day celebration of our city, Celebrate Erie, is about to get underway, and preparations to get downtown ready are already well underway. With large crowds expected, safety is top of mind. Erie's police Chief Spizarny says security will be tight this weekend. Forces from Millcreek Police, The Sheriff's Department,...
ERIE, PA
eriereader.com

Erie is Cooking Up Something New

To better know what something is, sometimes it is best to first understand what it is not. In the case of Erie's Inclusive Growth: A Playbook for Action, it is important to recognize it is not another plan. Bruce Katz and Kim Thomas are each quick to make that point...
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Army
YourErie

Wind turbines being stored in Erie County

If you’ve driven along I-90 near the Station Road exit recently, you may have noticed the large wind turbine blades being stored on the property near the roadway. The turbine blades were recently moved to their current location after being unloaded at the Erie Port. They’re expected to be at their current location for several […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

License plate renewal event moves locations due to overwhelming response

A license plate renewal event has been shut down and moved due to an overwhelming response from the community and safety sightings from Millcreek Township Police. Representative Ryan Bizzarro’s Office welcomed drivers in Erie on Thursday to begin the process to receive a refurbished license plate. The process involves drivers filling out a form that […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

31 Jack Russell Terriers removed from Erie County home

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Dozens of dogs have been removed from a bad situation at an Erie County home. The ANNA Shelter posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday that 31 Jack Russell Terriers that had fleas, skin infections, overgrown nails, and other neglect issues, were removed from a home in Erie County thanks to […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

CelebrateErie Closes Several Downtown Streets

Several downtown Erie streets will close for CelebrateErie, which runs from Friday through Sunday. N. Park Row and S. Park Row from Peach to French St. 8th St. from Peach to State St. All east and west routes that cross State St. from 5th to 9th St. will close Friday.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Man stabbed in domestic dispute overnight on Cascade St.

One man is injured after being stabbed in a domestic disturbance overnight. It happened in the 900 block of Cascade Street around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Erie Police tell us that a man was stabbed during an argument, and was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle. One person at the scene was also bitten […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Leaders across region working to collect trash build-up

Leaders from across the region are working to find a new trash collecting company, after the sudden closure of Raccoon Refuse. For several weeks, trash has accumulated in neighborhoods across the region. It’s the result of the closure of a garbage collecting company called Raccoon Refuse. Several municipalities contracted with the company include Union City, […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Restriction posted on Route 5 in Erie County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced a vehicle restriction on Aug. 16 established on Route 5, East Lake Road, bridge over Six Mile Creek in Harborcreek Township. The bridge, which is located between Troupe Road/Carters Beach Road and Barrlett Road in the village of Columbus, is now restricted to one truck at a time. The […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy