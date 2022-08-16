ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardiner, MT

Yellowstone to Host Tribal Activities Across the Park Through August 28

According to a press release, between Aug. 17 and 28, Yellowstone National Park will host multiple tribal activities in the park. From Aug. 23 to 27, ReVisiting Cultural Landscapes Through Stories by Dean Nicolai (Bitterroot Salish) and Tim Ryan (Salish), which includes a series of interpretive hikes, demonstrations, and storytelling at various locations in Yellowstone such as Sheepeater Cliffs, Storm Point, and Obsidian Cliff.
This Magical Fairy Village is a Fascinating Montana Treasure

There are many things in Montana that might surprise you, but this magical fairy village in Bozeman has quickly become an annual favorite. The Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village is a place to let your imagination run wild. It's unlike anything else you'll find in Montana. The folks at Random Acts of Silliness have partnered with Gallatin Valley Land Trust and Bozeman Parks and Recreation for the 3rd Annual Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village.
Is One Montana Town Considering A Ban On This Holiday Favorite?

Few things will get people more fired up than talking about "banning" something that's important to them. You see, we Americans take our freedoms seriously (mostly) and when there is talk about removing something that is not only a beloved tradition but also dealing with the very fabric of our nation, well, that causes a whole lot of controversy. Of course, when you think about America and tradition, you think about the 4th of July.
Great News For Montana. Not Great For Remote Out Of State Workers.

As we all know, housing sucks in Bozeman—and almost all throughout Montana, to be honest. The biggest complaint is the price of rentals and homes, and I get it, my rent has also increased. The other complaint is the waiting lists. If you are planning on moving here, you HAVE to have housing set up prior, which could mean you need to apply months in advance.
BOZEMAN, MT
Bozeman Fire Dept. ready to begin new chapter

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department is on the move from Fire Station 1 to the new Public Safety Center. Firefighters worked out of Fire Station 1 for the last 50 years. The goal is to be moved out by Sept. 9. “Feelings wise, it's almost moving too...
