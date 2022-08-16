Read full article on original website
Related
Yellowstone to Host Tribal Activities Across the Park Through August 28
According to a press release, between Aug. 17 and 28, Yellowstone National Park will host multiple tribal activities in the park. From Aug. 23 to 27, ReVisiting Cultural Landscapes Through Stories by Dean Nicolai (Bitterroot Salish) and Tim Ryan (Salish), which includes a series of interpretive hikes, demonstrations, and storytelling at various locations in Yellowstone such as Sheepeater Cliffs, Storm Point, and Obsidian Cliff.
Legendary Musician Enjoys Long, Strange Trip in Montana
Only a lucky, small group got to see Bob Weir and John Mayer perform together at Pine Creek Lodge on August 8th. But it's cool to see that Bob Weir made the most of his time in Montana playing and relaxing alongside the Yellowstone River. He certainly deserves it. Montanans...
montanarightnow.com
Rock climber life-flighted after falling 100 feet near Bear Basin Tuesday
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A rock climber was severely injured after falling about 100 feet near Bear Basin in Big Sky, Tuesday. The person who reported the incident to Gallatin County 911 said the patient was on a small ledge about 300 feet up from the bottom. Gallatin County Sheriff Search...
This Magical Fairy Village is a Fascinating Montana Treasure
There are many things in Montana that might surprise you, but this magical fairy village in Bozeman has quickly become an annual favorite. The Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village is a place to let your imagination run wild. It's unlike anything else you'll find in Montana. The folks at Random Acts of Silliness have partnered with Gallatin Valley Land Trust and Bozeman Parks and Recreation for the 3rd Annual Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is One Montana Town Considering A Ban On This Holiday Favorite?
Few things will get people more fired up than talking about "banning" something that's important to them. You see, we Americans take our freedoms seriously (mostly) and when there is talk about removing something that is not only a beloved tradition but also dealing with the very fabric of our nation, well, that causes a whole lot of controversy. Of course, when you think about America and tradition, you think about the 4th of July.
Great News For Montana. Not Great For Remote Out Of State Workers.
As we all know, housing sucks in Bozeman—and almost all throughout Montana, to be honest. The biggest complaint is the price of rentals and homes, and I get it, my rent has also increased. The other complaint is the waiting lists. If you are planning on moving here, you HAVE to have housing set up prior, which could mean you need to apply months in advance.
1975 Cattle Rustling Movie Filmed in Paradise Valley is a Classic
Nearly 50 years ago, a half-century before the premiere of the wildly popular series 'Yellowstone', another Western was hitting the silver screen with the backdrop of Paradise Valley as a film set. The movie is Rancho Deluxe, starring Jeff Bridges and Sam Waterson. Filming began in the spring of 1974 in the Livingston area.
Another Thing I Miss Due to Bozeman’s Huge Growth (you too?)
You've noticed this one too, I bet. Under normal circumstances, I travel a lot. Always have. Bozeman's airport has for some reason always been one of my local happy places because I was either leaving on an adventure of returning to the home I love. Important note: My thoughts here...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New school planned for historical Story Mill building in Bozeman
“In my personal opinion probably one of the most iconic locations in Bozeman that there are,” Patrick said, “and eventually this will be a campus!”
Bozeman churches host BBQ for those experiencing homelessness in Gallatin County
A "Love Thy Neighbor" barbecue on Saturday invited those living in campers, or experiencing displacement, to enjoy free food, music, and testimony from local churches.
NBCMontana
Bozeman Fire Dept. ready to begin new chapter
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department is on the move from Fire Station 1 to the new Public Safety Center. Firefighters worked out of Fire Station 1 for the last 50 years. The goal is to be moved out by Sept. 9. “Feelings wise, it's almost moving too...
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1