WLKY.com
New JCPS staff position helping to improve school safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are new staff positions at Jefferson County Public Schools this school year. In January, the Jefferson Board of Education approved a $7 million plan to improve security throughout the district. As part of the plan, JCPS has put school safety administrators at each middle and high school.
WLWT 5
New Kentucky law lets school districts use mental health as reason for excused absences
FLORENCE, Ky. — Alex Perry is a rising senior at the Ignite Institute in Boone County. Like many of her peers, Perry said the last couple of years have been rough. "Personally, I feel like going through the two years of COVID, I struggled a lot with mental health issues," she said.
Kentucky State Police encourages Kentuckians to come to ‘Safety Town’
For more than 60 years, KSP has not only provided security for the state fair, but they have also managed the Safety Town booth.
wdrb.com
Kentucky attorney general wants JCPS board to drop mandatory masks 'immediately'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron sent a letter Tuesday urging the Jefferson County Board of Education to drop its mask mandate “immediately” for Kentucky’s largest public school district. Cameron, who is also seeking the Republican gubernatorial nomination in the 2023 primary election,...
WLKY.com
As JCPS continues with mask mandate, AG Cameron urges board to end it
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. — A vote to discuss Jefferson County Public Schools mask mandate at its board meeting on Tuesday failed, meaning the policy will stick around for now. And now the state's attorney general is weighing in on the matter, calling on the district to end it. District...
WLKY.com
There really is a national mullet competition, and several KY teens are finalists
FRANKFORT, Ky. — There's really a competition for everything. Ever heard of the USA Mullet Championship? It's a real thing: A national competition to see who has grown the best mullet and Kentucky is dominating one of the categories. Of the 11 finalists in the teen category, four of...
WLKY.com
Most Catholic elementary schools in Louisville started back Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Most Catholic elementary schools in Louisville start the new school year on Tuesday. St. Gabriel welcomed more than 650 students back. The campus has a preschool and has students from kindergarten through eighth grade. Teachers and students will return to some upgrades, including an upgraded lobby,...
foxlexington.com
Eastern Kentucky University unveils ‘unmanned aircraft system’ pathway
RICHMOND Ky. (FOX 56) – Students at Eastern Kentucky University have a new opportunity to take their skills to new heights. For the fall 2022 semester, EKU has introduced the ‘Unmanned Aircraft Systems’ pathway, which trains students in remote piloting. With high-tech drones, students can fill careers...
WLKY.com
Kentucky State Fair offering incentives again for getting COVID-19 vaccine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster at the Kentucky State Fair and you could walk away with a free unlimited ride wristband and $25 gift card. The Kentucky Association of Health Plans is the trade association representing all commercial insurers and Medicaid Managed Care organizations in the Commonwealth. On Wednesday, it announced its second annual Kentucky State Fair COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic and incentive giveaway.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Humane Society urges adoptions to help animals affected by eastern Kentucky floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When a natural disaster happens, it’s not just people who get displaced, pets do, too. So when the floods hit eastern Kentucky at the end of July, the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) went down to help clear animal shelters. However, they weren’t picking up animals...
WLKY.com
Kentucky State Fair: What's on the menu?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the Kentucky State Fair kicked off its opening day Thursday, and the roughly 1,500 food vendors were anxious to feed fair-goers. Mason Miller has been coming to the Kentucky State Fair for as long as he can remember, and he says as a kid he got his first taste of cotton candy there.
WKYT 27
Some students at Kentucky State University may be left without housing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Some students at Kentucky State University have a lot of questions ahead of their semester, and some are left wondering if they’ll even have a place to stay on campus. Move in for K-State is Thursday, but some students said they got an email saying...
wdrb.com
Elizabethtown Police join Nextdoor app to better connect with community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky police department is working to connect with more people in its community. The Elizabethtown Police Department has joined the Nextdoor app, according to a post on its Facebook page. It's in an effort to use the recourse in the app to connect with more...
WLKY.com
Oldham County School's absence policy causing concern for parents
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — An old attendance policy is causing a stir in Oldham County Schools as the superintendent's office has decided to more strictly enforce the policy. The policy in question, OCBE 9010, states as follows;. "A student may receive an excused absence for good cause upon receipt...
WLKY.com
Confluent Health opens new headquarters in Louisville, creates 350 jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A $10 million investment into health care will create 350 jobs in Louisville. Kentucky-based physical therapy provider, Confluent Health, opened the doors to its new national headquarters in Lyndon Wednesday morning. Senator Mitch McConnell, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, and other officials gathered at the new facility...
Healthcare company to build new headquarters in Louisville
WTVQ
City of Lexington breaks ground on newest public library
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The City of Lexington broke ground Tuesday for its newest public library. The new facility, which is named after the Marksbury family will be located at 2185 Versailles Road near the former Village Branch location. It will include community and study rooms, a dedicated classroom, an outdoor reading area and many other amenities. Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton spoke at Tuesday’s dedication ceremony and says that based on the size she believes the new library will be a huge impact on the city.
WLKY.com
Kentucky State Fair kicks off with early morning livestock show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's opening day at the Kentucky State Fair and that means the first round of livestock shows kick off early Thursday morning. Thursday's events started off with a Youth Dairy Cattle Show at 8:30 a.m. Thousands of animals are brought to the fair from all across...
WLKY.com
Zoneton Fire Department donates fire truck to Eastern Kentucky flood victims
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — The Zoneton Fire Department, known in the area for their Christmas firetruck, is channeling their inner Santa Claus. The department has decided to donate a Pumper Fire Truck to the Wolf Coal Fire Department in Breathitt County, which was recently devastated by flooding. Deputy Chief Tracey...
WLKY.com
Retailers ask Kentucky lawmakers to crack down on organized shoplifting rings
FRANKFORT, Ky. — An organization representing Kentucky's retailers is asking state lawmakers to pass a law cracking down on organized theft rings. The request comes as the financial impact of shoplifting – and the brazenness of shoplifters – has risen significantly with the ease or reselling stolen goods online through platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and eBay.
