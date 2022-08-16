ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

New JCPS staff position helping to improve school safety

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are new staff positions at Jefferson County Public Schools this school year. In January, the Jefferson Board of Education approved a $7 million plan to improve security throughout the district. As part of the plan, JCPS has put school safety administrators at each middle and high school.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Most Catholic elementary schools in Louisville started back Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Most Catholic elementary schools in Louisville start the new school year on Tuesday. St. Gabriel welcomed more than 650 students back. The campus has a preschool and has students from kindergarten through eighth grade. Teachers and students will return to some upgrades, including an upgraded lobby,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Eastern Kentucky University unveils ‘unmanned aircraft system’ pathway

RICHMOND Ky. (FOX 56) – Students at Eastern Kentucky University have a new opportunity to take their skills to new heights. For the fall 2022 semester, EKU has introduced the ‘Unmanned Aircraft Systems’ pathway, which trains students in remote piloting. With high-tech drones, students can fill careers...
RICHMOND, KY
Kentucky State Fair offering incentives again for getting COVID-19 vaccine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster at the Kentucky State Fair and you could walk away with a free unlimited ride wristband and $25 gift card. The Kentucky Association of Health Plans is the trade association representing all commercial insurers and Medicaid Managed Care organizations in the Commonwealth. On Wednesday, it announced its second annual Kentucky State Fair COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic and incentive giveaway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky State Fair: What's on the menu?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the Kentucky State Fair kicked off its opening day Thursday, and the roughly 1,500 food vendors were anxious to feed fair-goers. Mason Miller has been coming to the Kentucky State Fair for as long as he can remember, and he says as a kid he got his first taste of cotton candy there.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Confluent Health opens new headquarters in Louisville, creates 350 jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A $10 million investment into health care will create 350 jobs in Louisville. Kentucky-based physical therapy provider, Confluent Health, opened the doors to its new national headquarters in Lyndon Wednesday morning. Senator Mitch McConnell, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, and other officials gathered at the new facility...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Healthcare company to build new headquarters in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Confluent Health LLC is opening their new company headquarters in Louisville. The $10 million project will reportedly create 350 full-time jobs. The Kentucky-bred healthcare company will expand its previous office space in Lyndon, doubling from 18,000-square-feet to 36,000-square-feet, according to a press release. Jobs created with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
City of Lexington breaks ground on newest public library

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The City of Lexington broke ground Tuesday for its newest public library. The new facility, which is named after the Marksbury family will be located at 2185 Versailles Road near the former Village Branch location. It will include community and study rooms, a dedicated classroom, an outdoor reading area and many other amenities. Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton spoke at Tuesday’s dedication ceremony and says that based on the size she believes the new library will be a huge impact on the city.
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky State Fair kicks off with early morning livestock show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's opening day at the Kentucky State Fair and that means the first round of livestock shows kick off early Thursday morning. Thursday's events started off with a Youth Dairy Cattle Show at 8:30 a.m. Thousands of animals are brought to the fair from all across...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Retailers ask Kentucky lawmakers to crack down on organized shoplifting rings

FRANKFORT, Ky. — An organization representing Kentucky's retailers is asking state lawmakers to pass a law cracking down on organized theft rings. The request comes as the financial impact of shoplifting – and the brazenness of shoplifters – has risen significantly with the ease or reselling stolen goods online through platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and eBay.
FRANKFORT, KY

