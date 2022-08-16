Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
KMBC.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol finds owner of large tortoise found near Raymore
RAYMORE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled its 'GREEN ALERT' Thursday. A Green Alert is the code for a found tortoise. MSHP Troop A sent out the tweet in jest Thursday afternoon after they found what appeared to be a massive turtle near Raymore. The tweet...
KMBC.com
KMBC 9 honored as 2022 Station of the Year by Kansas Association of Broadcasters
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KMBC was honored Thursday with 12 Kansas Association of Broadcasters (KAB) Awards and was designated as the KAB Station of the Year—winning the prestigious award for Station Excellence. The wins serve as the latest high-profile recognition for KMBC. The station was recently named Station of the Year by the Missouri Broadcasters Association. Earlier this year, KMBC was announced as the winner of three Regional Edward R. Murrow awards, including the award for Best Newscast.
KMBC.com
Blue Valley parents worry new school bus schedule may cause kids to be late
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The school year is just beginning but some parents already have concerns about school bus schedule times. KMBC spoke to multiple parents in one blue valley neighborhood, who are worried their kids’ are just going to be late to school and get tardies if this new schedule stays the way it is.
KMBC.com
Kansas City mother faces felony charges after her 2-year-old is found dead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 36-year-old Kansas City woman is facing felony charges after one of her two-year-old children was found lifeless in her residence. Michaela Chism faces two first-degree charges of endangering the welfare of a child. According to court records filed Thursday, Kansas City, Missouri, police responded...
KMBC.com
Mission police ask for help after vehicle stolen with dog inside
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Mission, Kansas, are asking for help after a vehicle was stolen Monday evening with a dog inside. Investigators released a picture of someone who is considered a person of interest in the case. Police said the vehicle was taken in the 6500 block...
KMBC.com
Coaches save 17-year-old baseball player's life with CPR after he collapsed during practice
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Blue Valley High School junior is headed back to class Wednesday and thankful to be alive. Just two weeks ago he collapsed at baseball practice from cardiac arrest. Seventeen-year-old Davis Dwight was at Mac N Seitz for hitting practice with Coach Nikolaus Crouch. “It’s...
KMBC.com
Jackson County prosecutor, KCPD interim chief meet to clarify police search procedures
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker and Kansas City, Missouri's interim police chief Joseph Mabin met Tuesday morning to clarify the department's policy regarding searches on private property after allegations against the departmentsurfaced in a federal lawsuit filed Friday. Peters Baker said she was concerned...
KMBC.com
Kansas City police investigate homicide near 53rd, Brooklyn
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police said they are investigating a homicide Thursday evening near 53rd Street and Brooklyn Avenue. Authorities said a shooting was reported just before 7 p.m. Police said officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds when they arrived. Officers began performing life...
KMBC.com
'He was a devoted dad:' Kansas City man killed in road-rage shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City family is coping with a devastating loss. A father of four young girls was killed in an apparent case of road rage. Now his fiancée is bearing an unimaginable burden as she raises their daughters and the baby boy he'll never get to meet.
KMBC.com
Kansas City sues state of Missouri over police funding
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri officials have filed a lawsuit challenging a new Missouri law dealing with the the funding of the Kansas City police department. SB 678 requires Kansas City to use 25% of it general revenue each fiscal year on the city's police department. Missouri voters must approve a constitutional amendment this fall to put the requirement in place.
KMBC.com
Johnson County hand recount of abortion amendment vote expected to finish Friday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The actual recounting by hand of nearly 257,000 ballots is underway in Johnson County on the Amendment 2 abortion vote. The recount began Thursday afternoon after two-and-a-half days of sorting the ballots by 547 precincts. "My analogy of this is it's very much like painting...
KMBC.com
Bonner Springs police search for suspect after chase ends with crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Bonner Springs, Kansas said they are looking for a man after a car chase and crash Thursday near Kansas Highway 7 and Kansas Avenue. Authorities said the suspect crashed into another vehicle injuring two people. Police said the man is believed to still...
KMBC.com
KCK police investigate double homicide on Haskell Avenue
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, said they are investigating a double homicide Wednesday evening in the 1500 block of Haskell Avenue. Authorities said that officers were called at 5:03 p.m. to the area on a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found two men dead from apparent gunshot wounds outside of a home.
KMBC.com
KC man pleads guilty of falsely claiming to hire ex-cons for non-profit
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man who operates a non-profit agency has pleaded guilty in federal court after making false claims that he employed convicted felons on federal court-supervised release. Michael A. Green, 51, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to one count of transferring a...
KMBC.com
Johnson County expects recount of abortion amendment to be done by Saturday
OLATHE, Kan. — Election workers in Johnson County, Kansas are working fast to finish recounting the votes on the Kansas abortion amendment. Election officials said they have enough workers to be done by Saturday. Sworn election workers filled the Johnson County election office. They sorted, piled and prepped to...
KMBC.com
$1 million Scratchers ticket sold in Lone Jack
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Someone ended up winning a $1 million prize on a "Millionaire Blowout" Scratchers ticket, the Missouri Lottery said. "The place I was going to stop at had a lot full of cars, so you couldn't get in," the winner said in a news release from the lottery. "So I just went down the road."
KMBC.com
Kansas abortion amendment vote recount halfway done in Douglas County
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The largest vote recount in Douglas County history is more than halfway done. About 47,000 votes were cast on the Amendment 2 abortion issue in the county. Turnout was more than triple that of a typical primary election. A group comprised of mainly veteran poll workers...
KMBC.com
More sunshine, a bit warmer Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures will drop back into the low 60s overnight. Fog is possible to start your Wednesday. With increasing sunshine, highs on Wednesday will top out near 81 degrees. Thursday will be warmer with a high near 84. Rain chances will increase Friday and Saturday.
KMBC.com
Rain showers, some storms possible Friday afternoon, evening
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It will be a mild night with mostly clear skies and a low in the mid 60s. We will be a little warmer and a little more humid on Friday. As a cold front drops down from the northern plains, we will see increasing clouds and a chance for some rain showers and a few storms toward the late afternoon or early evening hours. Some of the strongest storms could produce some gusty winds and heavy rain.
KMBC.com
Lingering thick clouds hang around Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scattered downpours and larger areas of steadier rain with embedded thunderstorms will impact this morning’s drive and bus stop plans, especially along and east of a line from St. Joseph, Kansas City Warrensburg and Clinton. Scattered showers will linger in places this afternoon with much cooler, fall-like temperatures. High 71. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, and then becoming mostly sunny. High 81. Mostly sunny Thursday. High 82. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Friday afternoon and evening. High 84. Scattered clouds and sunshine with a slight chance of a shower Saturday. High 81. Mostly sunny Sunday. High 82. Highs holding in the lower and middle 80s for the first half of next week.
