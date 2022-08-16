KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KMBC was honored Thursday with 12 Kansas Association of Broadcasters (KAB) Awards and was designated as the KAB Station of the Year—winning the prestigious award for Station Excellence. The wins serve as the latest high-profile recognition for KMBC. The station was recently named Station of the Year by the Missouri Broadcasters Association. Earlier this year, KMBC was announced as the winner of three Regional Edward R. Murrow awards, including the award for Best Newscast.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO