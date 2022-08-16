ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

KMBC 9 honored as 2022 Station of the Year by Kansas Association of Broadcasters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KMBC was honored Thursday with 12 Kansas Association of Broadcasters (KAB) Awards and was designated as the KAB Station of the Year—winning the prestigious award for Station Excellence. The wins serve as the latest high-profile recognition for KMBC. The station was recently named Station of the Year by the Missouri Broadcasters Association. Earlier this year, KMBC was announced as the winner of three Regional Edward R. Murrow awards, including the award for Best Newscast.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMBC.com

Kansas City police investigate homicide near 53rd, Brooklyn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police said they are investigating a homicide Thursday evening near 53rd Street and Brooklyn Avenue. Authorities said a shooting was reported just before 7 p.m. Police said officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds when they arrived. Officers began performing life...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Academy#City Police#Northland#Wexford Place
KMBC.com

Kansas City sues state of Missouri over police funding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri officials have filed a lawsuit challenging a new Missouri law dealing with the the funding of the Kansas City police department. SB 678 requires Kansas City to use 25% of it general revenue each fiscal year on the city's police department. Missouri voters must approve a constitutional amendment this fall to put the requirement in place.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
KMBC.com

KCK police investigate double homicide on Haskell Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, said they are investigating a double homicide Wednesday evening in the 1500 block of Haskell Avenue. Authorities said that officers were called at 5:03 p.m. to the area on a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found two men dead from apparent gunshot wounds outside of a home.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

$1 million Scratchers ticket sold in Lone Jack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Someone ended up winning a $1 million prize on a "Millionaire Blowout" Scratchers ticket, the Missouri Lottery said. "The place I was going to stop at had a lot full of cars, so you couldn't get in," the winner said in a news release from the lottery. "So I just went down the road."
LONE JACK, MO
KMBC.com

More sunshine, a bit warmer Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures will drop back into the low 60s overnight. Fog is possible to start your Wednesday. With increasing sunshine, highs on Wednesday will top out near 81 degrees. Thursday will be warmer with a high near 84. Rain chances will increase Friday and Saturday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Rain showers, some storms possible Friday afternoon, evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It will be a mild night with mostly clear skies and a low in the mid 60s. We will be a little warmer and a little more humid on Friday. As a cold front drops down from the northern plains, we will see increasing clouds and a chance for some rain showers and a few storms toward the late afternoon or early evening hours. Some of the strongest storms could produce some gusty winds and heavy rain.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Lingering thick clouds hang around Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scattered downpours and larger areas of steadier rain with embedded thunderstorms will impact this morning’s drive and bus stop plans, especially along and east of a line from St. Joseph, Kansas City Warrensburg and Clinton. Scattered showers will linger in places this afternoon with much cooler, fall-like temperatures. High 71. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, and then becoming mostly sunny. High 81. Mostly sunny Thursday. High 82. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Friday afternoon and evening. High 84. Scattered clouds and sunshine with a slight chance of a shower Saturday. High 81. Mostly sunny Sunday. High 82. Highs holding in the lower and middle 80s for the first half of next week.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy