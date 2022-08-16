ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

kymkemp.com

Felons in Possession of Firearms Located in Stolen Vehicle by CHP

Information gathered from the Garberville CHP Facebook page:. Garberville CHP Officers recovered two firearms and one stolen vehicle yesterday. Both suspects were felons in possession of a firearm. One suspect was in a stolen vehicle with a firearm and drugs. The other suspect was in possession of the firearm in [an] unregistered vehicle. The community is a little safer today thanks to their hard work[.]
GARBERVILLE, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Half Pound of Meth Discovered During Vehicle Search at Arcata Motel; Redway Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Sales

On August 15th , 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) with the assistance of the Arcata Police Department (APD) made a traffic stop on a vehicle as it arrived at a motel in the 4900 block of Valley West Dr. in Arcata. The HCDTF had information that the occupants of the vehicle were transporting a large quantity of methamphetamine. Three people were detained without incident.
ARCATA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Attorneys and Judge Discuss Possible Plea Deal for Hoopa Roadside Murder Suspects

Attorneys and Judge Kaleb Cockrum met privately today to discuss the possibility of a pre-trial settlement for murder suspects Bronson Moon Lewis Jr. and Daniel Armendariz III. “This is not a plea agreement,” the judge said after emerging from a more than 30-minute session with Deputy District Attorney Trent Timm...
HOOPA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

After Brandishing BB Gun and Firing It at Deputies, McK Man Discovered to Possess Multiple Assault Rifles and a BHO Lab, Sheriff’s Office Says

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On August 17, 2022, at about 10:13 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1600 block of Ocean Drive in McKinleyville for the report of an assault and firearm brandishing. According to the reporting party, a male suspect,...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Trinity County Sheriff’s Officers Use Narcan to Save Two Lives in August So Far

Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office:. Three times in the month of August Trinity County Sheriff’s Deputies have deployed Narcan and saved lives.On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Deputy Anoop Ghusar with the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office responded to an un-responsive subject at a public bus stop in Weaverville. Upon arrival, the Deputy observed the subject was on the ground and appeared to be overdosing on an unknown substance. The Deputy deployed Narcan, which brought the subject back to consciousness. The subject later refused further medical assistance.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

20-Year-Old Ferndale Man Receives Four Years in Jail After Violating His Probation

Press release from the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office:. District Attorney Maggie Fleming announced that on Tuesday, August 16th, Judge Neel sentenced 20-year-old Ismael Lopez Jr to serve 4 years in the Humboldt County Correctional Facility for violating the terms of his felony probation. His original conviction stemmed from December 17, 2020, when he crashed while driving under the influence of alcohol, killing his passenger. Lopez pled guilty to vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated (Penal Code 191.5 (b)) and driving under the influence causing death (Vehicle Code 23153 (a)&(b)), with the sentence to be determined by the judge. On February 14, 2021, after hearing from the victim’s family, Judge Feeney sentenced Lopez to 1 year in jail and 3 years of felony probation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Suspect With BB Gun Accused of Injuring Two

Today, about 10:13 a.m., a report of shots fired and a physical altercation sent Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies to the 1600 block of Ocean Drive in McKinleyville. According to first reports over the scanner, two people were shot with a BB gun. And the suspect may have also fired at law enforcement.
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Fortuna Vets’ Hall Burglarized; Cash, Military Memorabilia Among Items Stolen, Says FPD

On August 17, 2022 Fortuna Officers received a report of a past tense burglary at The Fortuna Veteran’s Memorial Hall in the 1400 block of Main Street, Fortuna CA. In the course of the initial investigation, it was determined that unknown suspect(s) gained access to the building and Canteen associated with Walker Bailey American Legion Post 205 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Sunset Post 2207.
FORTUNA, CA
crimevoice.com

Trinity County man arrested on multiple arson-related charges

A Trinity County man was recently arrested on arson-related charges in connection to a recent series of structure fires. Shortly after 5 AM on August 11, deputies responded to reports of multiple structure fires at Old Bridge RV Park in Lewiston. Fire personnel successfully extinguished the fires. Witnesses told deputies...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Resident Says Humboldt County Leash Laws Need to be Changed

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested in Six Rivers Lightning Complex evacuation zone

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested within a Six Rivers Lightning Complex evacuation zone on Saturday, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a report of a burglary within an evacuation zone at about 6:20 p.m. on Friday. Two men were seen swimming...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

At-Risk Woman Last Seen Walking Along Highway 36 Today; Sheriff’s Office Seeks Help Finding Her

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to locate an at-risk missing woman. Patricia Leslie Ribeiro, age 71, was last seen today, Aug. 18, 2022, walking westbound along Highway 36 in the area of Mile Marker 32, near Upper Larabee Valley Road. Ribeiro suffers from medical conditions and may be disoriented.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Caltrans Lists Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, August 19 Through Thursday, August 25

The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Charlie Lamb: Deputy Sheriff, Great Husband, Involved Father

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Charlie Lamb has fought harder than any warrior to beat Lymphoma for the...
NAMPA, ID

