KRQE News 13
Heavy rain starts to move into parts of New Mexico Friday
Isolated storms will return again Friday afternoon. Deep monsoon moisture will begin to move into the state Friday night and bring widespread heavy rainfall to the state through the weekend. Drier air finally brought some relief from the flooding across northern New Mexico Thursday. Showers and storms will still linger...
Quieter skies today, heavy rainfall expected this weekend
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Shower and thunderstorm action will continue through this afternoon, but there is not as much moisture in the air to drop a lot of rainfall. Still, especially closer to the southern half of the state, flooding does remain a concern. There is a flash flood watch in effect through late tonight for […]
KTAR.com
Storms on Friday, Saturday could bring flooding, over 2 inches of rain to most of metro Phoenix
PHOENIX — A meteorologist says the strongest storm system of the monsoon season will hit metro Phoenix over the next couple of days. The storm system from south of the Valley is expected to converge with one from the north, leading to heavy moisture mostly on Friday and Saturday, James Satwell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday.
Heavy rain and flood watch for parts of New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Light showers are moving through northeast and northwest New Mexico this morning, but most showers will end by mid-morning. Heavier rain is moving through far southern New Mexico, which will continue to push west during the morning and the rest of the day. Scattered storms will develop in the high terrain and […]
KRQE News 13
Heavy rain moves into New Mexico this weekend
Drier air will limit storm chances in northern New Mexico Thursday, but rain is still likely in the southern half of the state. An impressive surge of monsoon moisture arrives this weekend bringing heavy rain to parts of the state. Drier air will bring a break from the rain north...
rrobserver.com
Cooler day, chances of rain later
Today will be significantly cooler than previous weeks. With cooler temperatures, going outside isn’t as much of a dreadful experience. Go to the park and toss a ball around or read in the shade. Take the dogs out for some exercise. Have a barbeque if you are up to it.
Heavy storms in southern and northern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected across the northern and southern portions of New Mexico, brought on by two separate disturbances. A large, once tropical, low pressure system is passing through Mexico, bringing a surge of monsoon moisture and heavy rainfall across the south. A separate disturbance has stalled out […]
Monsoon storms brings rain to parts of Valley, more expected this week
PHOENIX — Thunder and rain storms appeared across the Valley Wednesday evening, also bringing rain to metro Phoenix. A storm popped up around 4:30 p.m. near the Interstate 17 and Camelback Road in Phoenix, dropping .16 inches of rain, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District rain gauges.
Cold front brings heavy storms and cooler temps
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A few isolated showers are ending this morning, east of the central mountain chain. Temperatures are mild and skies will become mostly sunny throughout the morning. Isolated storms will develop in the northern and western high terrain this afternoon, moving north and east. Heavy rain and widespread storms will move off of […]
fox26houston.com
RAIN RELIEF: Strong, severe thunderstorms possible Thursday in Houston area
HOUSTON - The hot and dry August like pattern is changing for Houston as we move into the end of the workweek. Thursday will still be warm, but showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across Southeast Texas during the afternoon and evening. A weak front will crawl into the...
Heavy rain, flash flooding potential for northern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A backdoor front slowly pushing south across the state will lead to an uptick in shower and thunderstorm activity across the northern portion of the state. Heavy rainfall and slow moving storms has led to a flood watch for flash flooding to be in effect for the eastern slopes of the Sangre […]
rrobserver.com
Might rain, remember to take a break
Chances of rain are a little bit better than yesterday, but not by much. Fortunately, it is slightly cooler today, though. Wednesdays are perfect for self care. If you are like me and forget to take a break once in a while, a much needed spa-day at home is essential.
Widespread snow expected to hit Colorado's peaks this weekend
It's official – snow is on the radar for some of Colorado's peaks this weekend and it's likely to be more than a few negligible flurries. According to Mountain-Forecast.com, many of Colorado's highest peaks will see some fresh powder on Friday night, including Pikes Peak with 2.4 inches expected, Mount of the Holy Cross with 3.2 inches expected, La Plata Peak with 4 inches expected, Mount Princeton with 2.4 inches expected, Mount Wilson with 1.2 inches expected, and Crestone Peak with about 2 inches expected. This snow will likely be restricted to the highest elevation terrain found around the state, though cold precipitation should be expected elsewhere.
Heavy Rain Causes Flash Flooding in Central, Northern Minnesota
UNDATED -- Some heavy rain has fallen over parts of central Minnesota. The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says, as of 7:00 a.m. Thursday, Cosmos had 4.97 inches of rain, Cambridge had 4.32 inches, Grasston 3.48 inches, East Bethel 3.26 inches, Isanti 3.17 inches, and Maple Grove 3.05 inches of rain.
KRQE News 13
Heavier rain returns to the northern mountains beginning Tuesday
Monday is the quietest storm day this week. Storm chances will increase through the week and into the upcoming weekend as a series of fronts and surges of moisture will bring heavy rain to parts of the state over the next several days. Storms are still ongoing tonight across the...
'Northern Lights' might be visible in Colorado due to geomagnetic storm Thursday morning
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a 'G3' strength geomagnetic storm may take place on Thursday due to a "recurrent coronal hole high-speed stream" connecting with earth and resulting in an "elevated and disturbed solar wind field." That's some pretty technical talk, but in short, it means that the Aurora Borealis, also known as the 'Northern Lights,' might be visible to some Coloradans or visible within a short drive across the state's northern border – key word there is 'might.' According to TheAuroraZone.com,...
Nor’easter forecast for eastern Massachusetts with strong wind, heavy rain, strong surf
Strong gusts of wind, heavy rain and a strong surf are expected to hit the eastern coast of the state on Wednesday. The National Weather Service has put out a hazardous weather advisory for several counties — including Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Plymouth, Barnstable and Nantucket — from 8 a.m. Wednesday morning to 8 p.m.
WJCL
Thunderstorms, downpours ahead...the locations that see the heaviest rain
Rain chances are about to jump across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Thursday and Friday will bring more widespread rains to the region. The greatest impact both days will be the potential of downpours with localized street flooding a possibility. Wednesday will see a slight increase in showers and thunderstorms...
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: Concerned neighbors, Coronado Park closed, Isolated storms, Deadly robbery, Service dog demand
[1] Neighbors have mixed reaction to Coronado Park closure – While the city of Albuquerque kept its promise to shutdown Coronado Park. Some are asking if the closure created a different problem. Just five blocks away, in a neighborhood off Broadway and Hannett, a new problem emerged. Two hours after the city shut down the park, many of the homeless showed up at the Martinez Town Park. the park is just 30 feet away from an elementary school bus stop.
How could Colorado River cuts impact New Mexico farmers
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As the federal government makes cuts on the seven states drawing water from the Colorado River, many are now asking, what cuts could New Mexico see and how will this imapct farmers across the state? Most of the Southwest is suffering from a devastating drought and states to our West are seeing […]
