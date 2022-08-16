Read full article on original website
crimevoice.com
Man arrested following deputy-involved shooting in Madera County
Originally Published By: Madera County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page. “The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is currently cooperating with an investigation into the circumstances surrounding an officer involved shooting incident involving a Madera County Sheriff’s Deputy. On Friday, August 12, 2022, at approximately 10:45 pm, a deputy notified dispatch...
Bakersfield Now
Second person shot at Vagabond Inn dies, two identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A second person shot Sunday, August 14 at the Vagabond Inn has died and was identified. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, Calif. died Monday at Kern Medical, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Erika Lares, 40, of Huron, Calif., the first person that...
KMPH.com
2 arrested due to string of robberies across multiple counties
Two men have been arrested in connection to a string of robberies that have been happening for the past two months across multiple counties. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Brandon Cisneros of Wasco was wanted for the armed robberies of two small businesses that happened within hours of each other on June 21.
crimevoice.com
Tulare County Sheriffs Detectives Bust Alleged Serial Agricultural Thief
“On Monday, TCSO Ag Detectives arrested 55-year-old Ipolito Maldonado of Lindsay for Ag (agricultural) theft, just weeks after his previous arrest for the same crime. In early March, TCSO Ag Detectives began investigating thefts from dairies in the South County. At that time, Detectives identified Maldonado, a previously convicted serial AG thief, as the suspect.
IDENTIFIED: Man shot by Tulare Police, officers say he was armed
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man shot by police in Tulare during an incident on Tuesday was identified by the department on Wednesday. 29-year-old Angel Ray Farias from Tulare was the man officers say was seen around 12 noon with a gun near a homeless encampment. Three people were seen inside a vehicle and two […]
Corcoran HS student found with a gun on campus, police say
CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 16-year-old Corcoran High School student was found with a loaded gun in their backpack, police say. According to authorities, on Wednesday around 12:35 p.m. a Corcoran Police School Resource Officer, was informed about the presence of a firearm on campus. The high school staff announced that they had a student […]
Man arrested after chase in central Fresno, deputies say
A chase through central Fresno ended with the driver in handcuffs.
crimevoice.com
Merced PD: Gang Members Arrested with Firearms
Originally published 8-13-22 by theMerced Police Department:. “Merced – The Sheriff S.T.A.R. Team and the Merced PD Gang Unit arrested several Gang members Friday August 12, 2022. Two of the gang members were in possession of firearms. On August 12, 2022 at approximately 4:00 PM the Merced Police Departments...
Authorities identify two people killed in Vagabond Inn shooting
Authorities identified Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, and Erika Lares, 40, of Huron, as the two people killed in a shooting over the weekend at the Vagabond Inn.
KMJ
Woman Arrested, Accused Of Hijacking Public Bus In Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KMJ) — A woman now sits in jail after police say she hijacked a public bus loaded with passengers in Visalia. Officials say 56-year-old Annette Rocha was on the bus near the 500 block of N. Court on Tuesday when she began to attack a man and attempted to take his cell phone.
crimevoice.com
3 Suspects Arrested for Drug Possession
Originally Published By: Mendocino County Sheriffs Office. “On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen advising there were six (6) Hispanics males walking on Bell Springs Road carrying rifles and wearing camouflaged clothing. Deputies began responding and contacted the reporting...
DA: Woman guilty of felony embezzlement in Merced
MERCED Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Merced woman was sentenced for felony embezzlement of $300,000 on Wednesday by the Merced County Superior Court, according to the DA’s office. According to the report from the Office of the Merced County District Attorney, 46-year-old Robin Ruth Recla, also known as Robin Berard was found guilty of felony embezzlement […]
Suspect shot by officers after report of man with a gun in Tulare, police say
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One man is in the hospital after officers responding to a call about a man with a gun on Tuesday led to officers shooting at a suspect – putting him in the hospital, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officers say they first received a report about a man with a […]
Man found guilty in double murder at Clovis bar
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been convicted of murder after he shot and killed two people inside a bar last year, according to the Clovis Police Department. On Tuesday, officials announced that Eddie Cordero was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder for killing 27-year-old Merehildo Luna and 21-year-old Andres Sanchez at […]
crimevoice.com
Kings County man, passenger arrested after reportedly being caught with unrestrained child and drugs in car
A Kings County man was recently arrested after allegedly speeding while carrying narcotics in the vehicle along with his unrestrained 2-year-old child, according to the Sheriff’s Office. On the afternoon of Wednesday, August 10, a deputy pulled over a speeding vehicle in the area of 17th Avenue and Davis...
KMJ
Man Rushed To The Hospital After Bus Stop Stabbing In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A 59-year-old man was rushed to the hospital following a stabbing in Central Fresno. The Fresno Police Department was called to the area of Blackstone and Vassar Avenues Tuesday night. According to the victim, he was stabbed in the neck once after getting off the...
59-year-old man stabbed in central Fresno in random attack
Fresno police are looking for a suspect who ran up behind a man heading home from work and stabbed him in the neck. Police say it was an unprovoked, random attack with no apparent motive.
Second suspect arrested in Fresno homicide, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department announced Monday the arrest of a second suspect in the death of Richard Martin. Police say Martin was found dead on May 18 with several gunshot wounds in his vehicle at a shopping center parking lot near Shields and Brawley avenues. Detectives say they arrested 41-year-old Guillermo Perez […]
Missing 38-year-old man in San Joaquin found safe
UPDATE: Zamora has been found safe.
Fire extinguishers full of fentanyl found in Firebaugh, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested after deputies found over a dozen pounds of fentanyl hidden inside fire extinguishers during a traffic stop on Monday, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Around 6:30 p.m., a deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Interstate 5 and […]
