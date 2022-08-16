ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Kentucky State Fair: What's on the menu?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the Kentucky State Fair kicked off its opening day Thursday, and the roughly 1,500 food vendors were anxious to feed fair-goers. Mason Miller has been coming to the Kentucky State Fair for as long as he can remember, and he says as a kid he got his first taste of cotton candy there.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Most Catholic elementary schools in Louisville started back Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Most Catholic elementary schools in Louisville start the new school year on Tuesday. St. Gabriel welcomed more than 650 students back. The campus has a preschool and has students from kindergarten through eighth grade. Teachers and students will return to some upgrades, including an upgraded lobby,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New JCPS staff position helping to improve school safety

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are new staff positions at Jefferson County Public Schools this school year. In January, the Jefferson Board of Education approved a $7 million plan to improve security throughout the district. As part of the plan, JCPS has put school safety administrators at each middle and high school.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Education
City
Louisville, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky State Fair kicks off with early morning livestock show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's opening day at the Kentucky State Fair and that means the first round of livestock shows kick off early Thursday morning. Thursday's events started off with a Youth Dairy Cattle Show at 8:30 a.m. Thousands of animals are brought to the fair from all across...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Confluent Health opens new headquarters in Louisville, creates 350 jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A $10 million investment into health care will create 350 jobs in Louisville. Kentucky-based physical therapy provider, Confluent Health, opened the doors to its new national headquarters in Lyndon Wednesday morning. Senator Mitch McConnell, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, and other officials gathered at the new facility...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hardy
WLKY.com

Mentors, youth needed for YMCA program helping kids with parents in jail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The YMCA is looking for volunteers and youth participants for their 10-month mentorship program helping kids that have a parent in jail. Kentucky has the second highest rate in the nation of parents who are incarcerated. Three in 20 kids' parents are incarcerated in the Commonwealth as of 2021.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Christian Academy's Jack Barrickman kicking for cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jack Barrickman has been kicking for the Christian Academy football team since eighth grade. It didn't take long for him to find his footing. "I made my first kick against Bullitt East, I think it was," Barrickman said. "After that, I've just stuck with it." In...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Mayor Fischer announces details for Worldfest's 20th anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced details surrounding the 20th anniversary of the city's Worldfest. "This year's 20th anniversary showcases more vendors than ever before, an incredible parade and I can tell you some spectacular music performances," said Fischer. Fischer said Louisville's premier international festival is one...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Residence Hall#College
WLKY.com

Kentucky State Fair 2022: Everything you need to know before you go

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's that special time of year again where Kentucky's heritage is celebrated for 11 days straight at the state fair. As always, it'll feature blue ribbon competition, concerts, special exhibits, carnival rides and of course, food. Here's everything you need to know:. When and where. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
WLKY.com

Popular Louisville food truck files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — The owners of a popular Louisville food truck filed for bankruptcy last week,according to Louisville Business First. The Celtic Pig LLC, which operates a food truck by the same name, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with the U.S. District Court of Western District of Kentucky on Aug. 11. Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations to keep the business alive and pay back its debts over time.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy