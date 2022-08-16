Read full article on original website
Kentucky State Fair: What's on the menu?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the Kentucky State Fair kicked off its opening day Thursday, and the roughly 1,500 food vendors were anxious to feed fair-goers. Mason Miller has been coming to the Kentucky State Fair for as long as he can remember, and he says as a kid he got his first taste of cotton candy there.
Most Catholic elementary schools in Louisville started back Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Most Catholic elementary schools in Louisville start the new school year on Tuesday. St. Gabriel welcomed more than 650 students back. The campus has a preschool and has students from kindergarten through eighth grade. Teachers and students will return to some upgrades, including an upgraded lobby,...
New JCPS staff position helping to improve school safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are new staff positions at Jefferson County Public Schools this school year. In January, the Jefferson Board of Education approved a $7 million plan to improve security throughout the district. As part of the plan, JCPS has put school safety administrators at each middle and high school.
There really is a national mullet competition, and several KY teens are finalists
FRANKFORT, Ky. — There's really a competition for everything. Ever heard of the USA Mullet Championship? It's a real thing: A national competition to see who has grown the best mullet and Kentucky is dominating one of the categories. Of the 11 finalists in the teen category, four of...
New garden shop opens in Jeffersontown's historic Gaslight District
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new garden shop is now open in Jeffersontown. Above The Dirt is on Taylorsville Road in the historic Gaslight District. The shop features plants of all varieties for indoor, outdoor and landscaping. Owner Paula Henson said the shop is for plant lovers and hobbyists who...
Kentucky State Fair kicks off with early morning livestock show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's opening day at the Kentucky State Fair and that means the first round of livestock shows kick off early Thursday morning. Thursday's events started off with a Youth Dairy Cattle Show at 8:30 a.m. Thousands of animals are brought to the fair from all across...
Tensions flare at Lake Forest meeting to discuss concrete batch plant coming to Middletown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lake Forest residents asked questions and voiced their concerns to local leaders over a concrete batch plant coming to Middletown. "I applaud all of you for being up here because every single person in here has a huge problem with what's going on across the street," one resident said.
Confluent Health opens new headquarters in Louisville, creates 350 jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A $10 million investment into health care will create 350 jobs in Louisville. Kentucky-based physical therapy provider, Confluent Health, opened the doors to its new national headquarters in Lyndon Wednesday morning. Senator Mitch McConnell, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, and other officials gathered at the new facility...
Life-size dinosaur placed back atop downtown Louisville building after 14 years in storage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you look up to the roofs of downtown Louisville and see a dinosaur perched, your eyes are not deceiving you. Watch video of the dinosaur being lowered in the player below. A life-size triceratops that used to be on top of the Kentucky Science Center's...
Mentors, youth needed for YMCA program helping kids with parents in jail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The YMCA is looking for volunteers and youth participants for their 10-month mentorship program helping kids that have a parent in jail. Kentucky has the second highest rate in the nation of parents who are incarcerated. Three in 20 kids' parents are incarcerated in the Commonwealth as of 2021.
Christian Academy's Jack Barrickman kicking for cancer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jack Barrickman has been kicking for the Christian Academy football team since eighth grade. It didn't take long for him to find his footing. "I made my first kick against Bullitt East, I think it was," Barrickman said. "After that, I've just stuck with it." In...
Mayor Fischer announces details for Worldfest's 20th anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced details surrounding the 20th anniversary of the city's Worldfest. "This year's 20th anniversary showcases more vendors than ever before, an incredible parade and I can tell you some spectacular music performances," said Fischer. Fischer said Louisville's premier international festival is one...
ARCHIVES: In 1997, record-breaking stand-up coaster opens at Kentucky Kingdom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Remember the days of "Chang" at Kentucky Kingdom?. When the massive, yellow, stand-up roller coaster opened in Louisville in 1997, it broke world records. It was the tallest, longest, fastest, most inverted rollercoaster in the game. It went more than 60 miles an hour. It's no...
Meet K9 Callie: Four-legged hero helped recover eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A four-legged hero is back in Louisville after helping recover victims from the eastern Kentucky flooding. K9 Callie is the first search and rescue dog in the entire U.S. Military and an official member of the Kentucky Air National Guard. The 5-year-old Dutch Shepherd returned to...
Kentucky State Fair 2022: Everything you need to know before you go
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's that special time of year again where Kentucky's heritage is celebrated for 11 days straight at the state fair. As always, it'll feature blue ribbon competition, concerts, special exhibits, carnival rides and of course, food. Here's everything you need to know:. When and where. The...
Zoneton Fire Department donates fire truck to Eastern Kentucky flood victims
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — The Zoneton Fire Department, known in the area for their Christmas firetruck, is channeling their inner Santa Claus. The department has decided to donate a Pumper Fire Truck to the Wolf Coal Fire Department in Breathitt County, which was recently devastated by flooding. Deputy Chief Tracey...
Popular Louisville food truck files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — The owners of a popular Louisville food truck filed for bankruptcy last week,according to Louisville Business First. The Celtic Pig LLC, which operates a food truck by the same name, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with the U.S. District Court of Western District of Kentucky on Aug. 11. Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations to keep the business alive and pay back its debts over time.
Religious leaders in Louisville, of many faiths, gather to pray about gun violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville religious leaders from the Catholic, Christian, Protestant, Buddhist, Jewish and Muslim faiths met at Jefferson Square Park Wednesday to use the power of prayer to address gun violence. 'Prayers Across Louisville' is a joint event organized by the Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods and...
'I got something to prove and something to show' : One of top Kentucky recruits excited to get back on the field
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The St. Xavier High School football team is entering the 2022 regular season as the defending state champion. But the Tigers have moved on from the 2021 season. "From January on, this has been a group that hasn't really looked back," said St. Xavier head coach...
Did you know there are jellyfish in Kentucky? And it's peak time to see them
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jellyfish in Kentucky? Yah, it's true. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says the state is home to freshwater jellyfish and now is the best time to see them. They can usually be seen in the calmer waters of Kentucky's lakes, ponds and rivers,...
