4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
CBS 46
Enduring Hearts: Atlanta-based nonprofit helps kids with transplanted hearts
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Every year, about 40,000 babies in the U.S. are born with a form of heart disease. It’s an illness that can affect anyone at any time, but for families with children in need of heart transplants the situation is especially dire. “The average heart transplant...
CBS 46
South Fulton mask ordinance reinstated due to resurgence of COVID-19 cases
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) - Due to a resurgence in COVID-19 and monkeypox cases in South Fulton, South Fulton city council members voted to reinstate the mask ordinance when indoors at a city facility. This requires employees and visitors to wear masks whenever they are in a city facility. However,...
CBS 46
Atlanta Humane Society rescues dog with ‘BB gun pellets lodged under its skin’
ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) - The Atlanta Humane Society has asked for the public’s help getting a pup treatment after X-ray images show what appear to be BB gun pellets lodged under its skin. But it’s the latest challenge during demanding times for the shelter. The humane society says...
CBS 46
High inflation and costly fees taking toll on food truck operators
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On the campus of Georgia Tech, students and staff lined up for a taste of the Gyro Chef food truck next the Tech Green. “The falafel is really good. I love it,” customer Abrija Goswami said. “Tender meat. It’s really good,” customer Justin Cornelius said....
Restrained 20 times in one month. Why parents say they still can’t get their son back to class
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — You expect the unexpected when you adopt eight kids. "Loud, active, messy, sticky, stinky," Ray and Lori Carter said describing their family dynamic. But the Carters said they didn’t expect their son, Trey, to violently attack his mom while riding down the freeway. “He...
CBS 46
Cobb County 10-year-old starts nationwide conversation around mental health
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Cobb County 5th grader is learning to deal with grief with the snap of a rubber band! He started a conversation around mental health that has gone from his classroom, to his home, to people across the country. Dealing with grief as an adult is...
Political Rewind: Kemp files to block Fulton subpoena; Biden signs new law; Pence calls for calm
Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Maya Prabhu, @MayaTPrabhu, reporter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Sam Olens, @samolens, former Georgia attorney general. The breakdown. 1. Gov. Brian Kemp has filed to block a subpoena summoning him to provide testimony to the Fulton County special grand jury. Internal tensions have gone public as District...
CBS 46
Georgia families faced with losing free lunches
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the last two years of the pandemic, Georgia public school students were guaranteed a free lunch at school. That benefit will soon go away. A federal government program is reverting back to pre-pandemic standards where families must qualify for free or reduced lunches based on their household income.
claytoncrescent.org
Animal Control full, warns it may put 14 dogs to sleep Thursday
In an urgent appeal late Tuesday, Clayton County Animal Control is asking the public to adopt 14 dogs from the county shelter by 1 p.m. Thursday, August 18 so that the animals will not be euthanized:. “Our facilities are overcrowded and we are in desperate need of rescue organizations or...
CBS 46
Atlanta generates biggest gains for fixer-upper homes, expert says
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Between bidding wars, low inventories and record-high interest rates, it’s no wonder 1 in 20 homes across the U.S. are fixer-uppers, houses that are often cheaper to buy but require more labor than the typical ready-to-move-in home. Data from StorageCafe found that fixer-uppers are 32%...
fox5atlanta.com
Allegations of harsh conditions at assisted living facility
Disputes over rent and repairs at a Marietta assisted living facility have gotten bad. The people getting help say they must leave at the end of the month. The tenants are recovering addicts. A look at where things stand.
Dogs at overcrowded animal control need homes by 6 p.m. today or they will be euthanized
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — At least a dozen dogs are in desperate need of new homes as a metro animal shelter deals with overcrowding issues. The Clayton County Animal Control posted photos and names of the dogs that need new homes. The shelter placed a deadline for Thursday or officials say they will have to begin to euthanize them for space.
CBS 46
More mosquitoes with West Nile virus found in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Board of Health is reporting that more mosquitoes with West Nile virus have been found. The mosquitoes were caught in traps at Grove Park and Spring Valley Park. Council members say they will spray insecticide at those parks this week. Positive mosquitoes have...
fox5atlanta.com
Henry County lawmakers hold discussion on alleged animal sanctuary complaints
Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Henry County is facing complaints after officials said that allegations were made regarding the staff and safety of those visiting the sanctuary. Lawmakers sit down to discuss some of the alleged complaints and how important the animal sanctuary is to the county.
Governor’s office files to kill subpoena seeking testimony in Fulton County election probe
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp filed a motion Wednesday to kill a subpoena seeking his testimony before the Fulton County special grand jury looking into potential interference in Georgia’s 2020 elections. Channel 2 Action News has learned that Kemp never testified in July, but according to sources in...
CBS 46
3 Georgia educators awarded stipends for inspiring kids to get into STEM
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Douglasville man is on a mission to make careers in science and math inclusive. He is one of three Georgia educators who have been awarded stipends because of their work with kids. Todd Ireland tells CBS46 the stipend money he won is going right back to the growing organization he helped start, 100 Black Men of Douglasville.
City of South Fulton reinstates mask ordinance
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Masks are coming back for the city of South Fulton, according to a release on Wednesday. The city explained that its decision comes as COVID and monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia. So, what does the mask ordinance entail?. Essentially, employees and visitors -...
CBS 46
FSA Director discusses urban agriculture with students
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Farm Service Agency Executive Director Arthur Tripp visited with students at Chattahoochee Hills Charter School to stress the importance of youth in Georgia’s agricultural future. He also talked about the support the FSA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture give to urban producers, an important part of the state’s agricultural production in the midst of Atlanta’s urban sprawl.
WMAZ
She was one of the first pediatric liver transplant patients in Georgia. Now, she's one of the longest surviving recipients
ATLANTA — When Terri Willis was 13 years old, she became one of the first pediatric liver transplant patients in Georgia. Now 31 years later, she's one of the longest surviving transplant recipients in the country. The liver transplant survival rate decreases significantly after about five to 10 years,...
CBS 46
Pay increase for DeKalb County first responders
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - First responders in DeKalb County are about to see an increase in their paychecks. The county’s CEO just announced they’ll now be the highest paid in the state of Georgia. Sworn police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and EMTs will be getting a 6.5% increase in...
