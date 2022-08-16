ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

CBS 46

High inflation and costly fees taking toll on food truck operators

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On the campus of Georgia Tech, students and staff lined up for a taste of the Gyro Chef food truck next the Tech Green. “The falafel is really good. I love it,” customer Abrija Goswami said. “Tender meat. It’s really good,” customer Justin Cornelius said....
ATLANTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Kemp files to block Fulton subpoena; Biden signs new law; Pence calls for calm

Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Maya Prabhu, @MayaTPrabhu, reporter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Sam Olens, @samolens, former Georgia attorney general. The breakdown. 1. Gov. Brian Kemp has filed to block a subpoena summoning him to provide testimony to the Fulton County special grand jury. Internal tensions have gone public as District...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Georgia families faced with losing free lunches

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the last two years of the pandemic, Georgia public school students were guaranteed a free lunch at school. That benefit will soon go away. A federal government program is reverting back to pre-pandemic standards where families must qualify for free or reduced lunches based on their household income.
GEORGIA STATE
claytoncrescent.org

Animal Control full, warns it may put 14 dogs to sleep Thursday

In an urgent appeal late Tuesday, Clayton County Animal Control is asking the public to adopt 14 dogs from the county shelter by 1 p.m. Thursday, August 18 so that the animals will not be euthanized:. “Our facilities are overcrowded and we are in desperate need of rescue organizations or...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta generates biggest gains for fixer-upper homes, expert says

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Between bidding wars, low inventories and record-high interest rates, it’s no wonder 1 in 20 homes across the U.S. are fixer-uppers, houses that are often cheaper to buy but require more labor than the typical ready-to-move-in home. Data from StorageCafe found that fixer-uppers are 32%...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

More mosquitoes with West Nile virus found in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Board of Health is reporting that more mosquitoes with West Nile virus have been found. The mosquitoes were caught in traps at Grove Park and Spring Valley Park. Council members say they will spray insecticide at those parks this week. Positive mosquitoes have...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

3 Georgia educators awarded stipends for inspiring kids to get into STEM

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Douglasville man is on a mission to make careers in science and math inclusive. He is one of three Georgia educators who have been awarded stipends because of their work with kids. Todd Ireland tells CBS46 the stipend money he won is going right back to the growing organization he helped start, 100 Black Men of Douglasville.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
11Alive

City of South Fulton reinstates mask ordinance

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Masks are coming back for the city of South Fulton, according to a release on Wednesday. The city explained that its decision comes as COVID and monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia. So, what does the mask ordinance entail?. Essentially, employees and visitors -...
SOUTH FULTON, TN
CBS 46

FSA Director discusses urban agriculture with students

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Farm Service Agency Executive Director Arthur Tripp visited with students at Chattahoochee Hills Charter School to stress the importance of youth in Georgia’s agricultural future. He also talked about the support the FSA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture give to urban producers, an important part of the state’s agricultural production in the midst of Atlanta’s urban sprawl.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Pay increase for DeKalb County first responders

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - First responders in DeKalb County are about to see an increase in their paychecks. The county’s CEO just announced they’ll now be the highest paid in the state of Georgia. Sworn police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and EMTs will be getting a 6.5% increase in...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

