Baton Rouge, LA

VIDEO: LSU QB Jayden Daniels confirms just how fast he can run – and it’s FAST!

By Aaron S. Lee
 2 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. ( WGNO ) — A day after Myles Bre nnan called it a college career, the LSU Tigers were back at it with a full practice in pads on Tuesday.

The quarterback competition is now a two-horse race with Brennan’s departure with Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier the frontrunners for the starting job in first-year Tigers coach Brian Kelly’s debut against Florida State in the season opener in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans next month.

During the post-practice press conference, Daniels confirmed he is in fact a fast, fast young man.

The 21-year-old, Arizona State transfer said he was timed at 21 miles per hour by Kelly.

“I look at that type of stuff,” Daniels admitted. “But, I just go out there and run. The opportunity to come here and compete at the highest level, against the best conference in college football, the SEC West … to be able to go here, to be able to be around the talent that matches where I’m trying to go, where I’m trying to be is the reason why I chose to come here.”

WGNO sister station WVLA provided highlights from the morning’s action below:

Both starting hopefuls addressed the media after practice .

The Tigers’ opener against the Seminoles will be broadcast on WGNO and ABC on Sept. 4.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

