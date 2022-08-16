ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

State College business owner fails to pay over $500,000 in sales tax

On Monday, a State College business owner was charged for allegedly failing to pay over $500,000 in sales tax between 2017 and 2022, according to a criminal complaint. Yean Ngan, owner of Little Szechuan and the now-closed businesses Tea Time State College and Little Food Court, is facing 13 felony counts of theft and 26 misdemeanor charges, according to court documents.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Centre County Commission discusses Bellefonte warehouse plans

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Centre County Planning Commission took a look at the recently resubmitted warehouse plan Tuesday, but some boxes still need to be checked before moving forward. During the meeting on Aug. 17, The Fulfillment Center Warehouse plans were reviewed, over four months after being withdrawn. Multiple things still need to […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

Toftrees Resort Owners Eyeing Major Redevelopment

A major redevelopment project to upgrade and expand the 50-year-old Toftrees Golf Resort is in the planning stages, according to information presented to the Patton Township Board of Supervisors on Wednesday night. The redeveloped “leisure and conferencing center,” would have 150 hotel rooms within the 140,000 square-foot resort and surrounding...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Resurfacing project to begin in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work will start on a project that will resurface three miles of roadway on Route 26 in Huntingdon Borough and Smithfield Township. The work is scheduled to start on Monday, August 22. Beginning Monday, the contractor will begin work on the ADA […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Road closure scheduled to take place in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting next Monday, PennDOT said a road will be closed in order to work on a railroad crossing in Portage. Northfolk Southern RR will be working on the railroad crossing at Dulancey Drive/Route 2012 from Monday, Aug. 22, at 6 a.m. to Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. The road […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Walker Twp. Fire Company Meeting

A contentious public meeting was held this evening in Centre County discussing fire protection and rescue services for the Walker Township community. The Supervisor’s meeting was held at the volunteer fire company’s main station in Hublersburg. And the meeting was packed. Walker Township and its volunteer fire company...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Construction to cause delays on Route 322 in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Tuesday, August 16 that its safety enhancement project on Route 322 near Philipsburg will begin this week. On Thursday, August 18, and Friday, August 19 the roadwork will begin. The project enhances safety by adding a center turning lane between the intersections […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
playpennsylvania.com

State College Casino Dealing With Various Reasons For Delay

The delay on the proposed State College mini-casino near Penn State is primarily due to a lawsuit by Stadium Casino RE, LLC (owned by Cordish Companies) against Ira Lubert and the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. This lawsuit alleges that Lubert’s bid for a casino license should be disqualified. The claim...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27.com

OSHA investigating 13 fatal workplace accidents in Central Pa. this year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Area Office in Harrisburg has investigated 21 workplace fatalities since October 2021. Of the 21 investigations, five were COVID-19-related deaths with one being a care home employee. Two of the deaths were electrocutions,...
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Recently opened Amazon facility looks to bring hundreds of jobs to the area

Montgomery, Pa. — The new Amazon facility on 776 Saegers Station Road, Montgomery has recently opened and provides “last mile delivery” in the area. "Last mile delivery," according to Ron Boatswan, the facilities operations manager, means that the new center is the last stop for a package before it gets to the customer. The facility's delivery radius goes as far north as Liberty in Tioga County and south to Selinsgrove...
MONTGOMERY, PA
therecord-online.com

Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield as Commonwealth University signs agreement with Central Columbia School District

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield, together as Commonwealth University and the Central Columbia School District (Columbia County), have signed an agreement guaranteeing admission, eligibility for merit-based scholarships, and on-campus housing at any of its locations. The agreement guarantees admission for Central graduates who enroll in...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lewisburg landmark business closing its doors by end of summer

Lewisburg, Pa. — After more than 30 years of serving the Lewisburg area, the owners of the Lewisburg Freez announced Wednesday on Facebook that the business will soon close permanently. In the post, the owners explained that they "have met a challenge that we cannot overcome. We have always believed that we wanted to make great product that was affordable for our customers. With rent increases, this would no longer be possible. Because of this, the land owners have decided that they want to move...
LEWISBURG, PA
fox8tv.com

State College Restaurant Charged

Authorities with the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General have charged a State College restaurant/business owner for allegedly failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes. Investigators say Yean Ngan, who owns the Little Szechuan PA, Tea-Time State College, and Little College Food Court, reportedly failed to pay...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Strong thunderstorm expected in parts of Cumberland, Adams and York counties

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a special weather statement for parts of Adams, York and Cumberland counties. A strong thunderstorm will impact northeastern Adams County, northwestern York County and northeastern Cumberland County including the Mechanicsburg, Hampton, Boiling Springs, Dillsburg, Lake Meade, Mount Holly Springs, Dover, New Kingstown, Siddonsburg, Hogestown, York Springs, Franklintown, Wellsville areas as well as Messiah College and Ski Roundtop through 4:15 p.m.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA

