Colorado State

94.3 The X

Been To This Amazing Northern Colorado Playground? One Of the Best In The Country

While there are many fantastic parks and playgrounds around Colorado, one of the coolest and most unique resides in Northern Colorado. Have you ever been?. I remember as a kid having favorite parks to go play at with my dad and little brother. We had quite a few that we'd frequently visit for one reason or another. One was called the "blue car park" which was named that because it had one of those old spring cars that would rock back and forth, Yes, it was a blue car, hints the name. I was so creative. Another favorite was the rocket park which had a giant three or four-story metal rocket jungle gym. The irony is that I'm now scared of heights after being fearless about heights as a kid. Although we had some awesome parks to visit, I never saw a park as cool as this unique and award-winning park that we have in our own "backyard" in Northern Colorado.
FORT COLLINS, CO
94.3 The X

Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Love Pizza? New Northern Colorado Area Marco’s Pizza Now Open

Pizza fans in Northern Colorado rejoice as one of America's new favorite pizza restaurants has opened a new location in the NoCo area. Ready to chow down?. At this point, most pizza lovers in Colorado have tried the deliciousness that is Marco's Pizza. If you haven't, you're missing out. Marco's history begins over 40 years ago. It was all a dream of an Italian immigrant, Pat (Pasquale) Glammarco, that came to life in Oregon, Ohio, in 1978. Fast forward to 2022 and there are now (roughly) over 1,000 franchised Marco's Pizza locations across not just the United States of America, but it can also be enjoyed in Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and India.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

This Local Colorado Bacon Restaurant Is A Must Try For All Bacon Lovers

If you're a bacon lover in Colorado, you're going to want to add this local Colorado bacon restaurant to your must-eat list. Bacon is what they do, and they do it well. I've never tried it, but I've heard of an all-bacon diet. Sounds crazy, and as much as I love bacon, I don't think I could ever do it. Bacon is mostly loved by everyone and has become more than just a side at breakfast time. You can use bacon in ways I didn't even know possible. This local Bacon Restaurant chain in Colorado saw how much not just Americans, but Coloradoans, love their bacon, and set out on a mission to find just about every possible way for a person to enjoy bacon.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Your Guide To When Colorado Will See Prime Fall Colors

Sure, it's still shorts weather and summer, but before long, the pumpkin spice, brisk days and nights and colors will be changing. Here in Colorado, we are spoiled with some of the best scenery in the country and those sights and scenes get even better with those pops of color during the autumn months in particular when the aspens turn golden and show off for all to see.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

How Did This Colorado Beach Get Its Unique Name?

Gunnison's Blue Mesa Reservoir is recognized as Colorado's largest body of water. The beautiful destination within Curecanti National Recreation Area is a scenic spot for fishing, boating, paddle boarding, swimming, and many other outdoor activities. The 20-mile reservoir is bordered by 96 miles of shoreline. These beachy shores are perfect...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

94.3 The X

ABOUT

94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943thex.com

