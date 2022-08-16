Read full article on original website
This Dome Home For Sale in Western Colorado is a Remote Retreat
A geodesic dome home located in western Colorado is a private mountain retreat surrounded by stunning scenery. The unique abode for sale has lots of potential for a future buyer – take a virtual step inside and check it out. Take a Peek at This Mesa, Colorado Dome Home...
How Colorado Helped Steve Martin Sell 1 Million Copies of ‘King Tut’
Steve Martin is one of those rare American treasures. The man is funny, wickedly smart, a talented actor and musician. These days, you'll find him on "Only Murders in the Building," on Hulu but Steve's biggest radio hit in 1978 does involve Colorado. Sure, it was a "novelty" song, but...
25 Things You Need to Know Before Visiting Colorado’s Pikes Peak
Have you been to the top of Colorado's most visited 14er mountain? There are several options to get to the top of Pikes Peak. Visitors can hike up on foot, drive to the top, or take the train to the summit. Below we will show off some incredible photos of...
Been To This Amazing Northern Colorado Playground? One Of the Best In The Country
While there are many fantastic parks and playgrounds around Colorado, one of the coolest and most unique resides in Northern Colorado. Have you ever been?. I remember as a kid having favorite parks to go play at with my dad and little brother. We had quite a few that we'd frequently visit for one reason or another. One was called the "blue car park" which was named that because it had one of those old spring cars that would rock back and forth, Yes, it was a blue car, hints the name. I was so creative. Another favorite was the rocket park which had a giant three or four-story metal rocket jungle gym. The irony is that I'm now scared of heights after being fearless about heights as a kid. Although we had some awesome parks to visit, I never saw a park as cool as this unique and award-winning park that we have in our own "backyard" in Northern Colorado.
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
By Popular Demand: Here are the Tattoos Everyone in Colorado Gets
The most popular tattoos in Colorado and across the U.S. have been revealed. Using search data from Google, Singulart, an online art gallery, has composed a list of the most popular tattoos in each state of America. Picking A Tattoo That Fits You. One of the most difficult aspects of...
Can You Believe This Run Down Place Was Once a Colorado Resort?
An establishment that once housed tourists overnight and hosted lively nights of dancing, drinking, and gambling now sits vacant, in a very dilapidated state on the outskirts of a tiny Colorado town. Club 40 was a part of Wiley's Resort Motel just west of the town of Dinosaur. At one...
Will the Chicken Big Mac Come to Colorado McDonald’s Locations?
Oh, you THINK you know the McDonald's menu. After all, it's been virtually the same your entire life, aside from things like a McRib coming and going or making our dreams come true with all-day breakfast, then taking it away. You've got your Big Mac, your Quarter Pounder, your Chicken...
Guy Fieri Visited This Iconic Colorado Diner, You Should Too
Sam's No. 3 Diner is an iconic Colorado restaurant that's been around since 1927. Their mouthwatering, award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit the renowned diner on an episode of Triple D. In 2022, Sam's is now serving hungry patrons at three...
Love Pizza? New Northern Colorado Area Marco’s Pizza Now Open
Pizza fans in Northern Colorado rejoice as one of America's new favorite pizza restaurants has opened a new location in the NoCo area. Ready to chow down?. At this point, most pizza lovers in Colorado have tried the deliciousness that is Marco's Pizza. If you haven't, you're missing out. Marco's history begins over 40 years ago. It was all a dream of an Italian immigrant, Pat (Pasquale) Glammarco, that came to life in Oregon, Ohio, in 1978. Fast forward to 2022 and there are now (roughly) over 1,000 franchised Marco's Pizza locations across not just the United States of America, but it can also be enjoyed in Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and India.
This Local Colorado Bacon Restaurant Is A Must Try For All Bacon Lovers
If you're a bacon lover in Colorado, you're going to want to add this local Colorado bacon restaurant to your must-eat list. Bacon is what they do, and they do it well. I've never tried it, but I've heard of an all-bacon diet. Sounds crazy, and as much as I love bacon, I don't think I could ever do it. Bacon is mostly loved by everyone and has become more than just a side at breakfast time. You can use bacon in ways I didn't even know possible. This local Bacon Restaurant chain in Colorado saw how much not just Americans, but Coloradoans, love their bacon, and set out on a mission to find just about every possible way for a person to enjoy bacon.
Your Guide To When Colorado Will See Prime Fall Colors
Sure, it's still shorts weather and summer, but before long, the pumpkin spice, brisk days and nights and colors will be changing. Here in Colorado, we are spoiled with some of the best scenery in the country and those sights and scenes get even better with those pops of color during the autumn months in particular when the aspens turn golden and show off for all to see.
Did You Know? Halloween In Colorado Begins In August
It might only be August, but in the eyes of the world's #1 Halloween costume store, there has never been a better time to start shopping for the spookiest day of the year than... summer. The countdown is officially on - there are only 75 days that stand between us...
Bucket List Item? Northern Lights Could Be Visible in Colorado
I don't know about you, but seeing the Northern Lights in real time has always been on my bucket list. In fact, this is a pretty high priority. Tonight, you may not have to travel to Iceland or Alaska for the opportunity to see the Northern Lights. According to KDVR,...
The Internet Has Feelings On What Devils Tower Actually Is.
Devils Tower is the first national monument in the United States. We can all agree on that. We can also agree that seeing Devils Tower is more than awe-inspiring. We can also all agree that it's an incredible wonder in this world. But, if you ask people what they think...
10 Northern Colorado Cities as Our Favorite Characters from ‘Parks and Recreation’
A few months ago, I decided to take characters from my favorite show, The Office, and sort them into Northern Colorado cities. After looking at the qualities of the series' characters and our local towns, I determined that Michael Scott is Greeley, Jim Halpert is Fort Collins, and Dwight Schrute is Ault (don't worry, I did a full character breakdown).
Prost! Your Ultimate Guide to Oktoberfest 2022 in Northern Colorado
Summer is winding down, and fall is slowly creeping into the air. The kiddos are probably already planning their Halloween costumes, but the adults have something else to look forward to: Oktoberfest. Thankfully, you don't need to travel to Germany to get your fix of beer and pretzels. We have...
How Did This Colorado Beach Get Its Unique Name?
Gunnison's Blue Mesa Reservoir is recognized as Colorado's largest body of water. The beautiful destination within Curecanti National Recreation Area is a scenic spot for fishing, boating, paddle boarding, swimming, and many other outdoor activities. The 20-mile reservoir is bordered by 96 miles of shoreline. These beachy shores are perfect...
Country Living: Scenic Colorado Ranches Currently on the Market
Colorado is the ultimate place for people to move to a ranch and live peacefully in a beautiful western paradise. From sprawling farms that are perfect for living with livestock to acres of land ready for endless outdoor recreating, these agricultural properties offer the opportunity of country living at its finest.
WATCH: Grizzly Bear Calmly Grazing Along Wyoming’s Beartooth Highway
Wyoming's Beartooth Highway is one of the most beautiful mountain routes in Wyoming. It goes from Montana to Wyoming on a path that takes you from Red Lodge to Cooke City, passing over the Beartooth Pass in Wyoming at 10,947 feet above sea level. Daft Trip is a YouTube channel...
