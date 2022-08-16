ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Retired UPI reporter Philip Newman dead at 91

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tTSws_0hJkgMsP00

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Philip Newman, a retired United Press International journalist, died following a bout with COVID-19, his wife told UPI. He was 91 years old.

Newman, who covered a range of historic news stories for UPI in the 1950s and 1960s, died on Aug. 11 in the Berkshires region of Massachusetts, Roz Liston, Newman's wife and a former UPI reporter and editor, said.

Born in Dodge City, Kan., on May 1, 1931, Newman was raised in the height of the Dust Bowl. He graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in journalism in 1953 and served two years in the Army before being hired by UPI in Kansas City.

He was eventually sent to Little Rock, Ark., where he covered the Little Rock Nine -- a group of nine black students chosen by the NAACP to integrate the all-white Little Rock Central High School -- as the National Guard ushered them into class in 1957.

"Phil spent six weeks outside the school covering the confrontation between the troops and segregationists as the Supreme Court's Brown vs. Board of Education ruling was put to the test," Liston said.

He returned to the story 25 years later as he sat down with eight of the Little Rock Nine for a retrospective for UPI.

A year later, Newman joined a group of other pool reporters who followed Elvis Presley as he joined the U.S. Army in Memphis, documenting the three days the King of Rock 'n' Roll spent at Fort Chaffee, Ark., where he had his iconic hair cut and was subjected to the military lifestyle.

In the 1960s, Newman covered the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas in 1963 and the Apollo 1 fire that killed three Astronauts in Cape Canaveral, Fla., in 1967.

He was transferred to UPI's world headquarters in New York and became overnight editor on the Vietnam War.

Throughout his career, Newman also served as vice president of the Wire Service Guild representing reporters and editors nationwide at publications such as UPI and the Associated Press, as well as editor of the Wire Report, a publication put out by the union.

Newman retired from UPI in 1983 and freelanced for the TimesLedger Newspapers in Queens where he covered the MTA and the John Gotti "Junior" mob trials, as well as his hometown Kansas Jayhawks defeating St. John's University in the 1952 NCAA basketball championship.

A Manhattan resident, Newman owned a second home in North Egremont, Mass., and spent the last year of his life in a nursing home in Great Barrington after breaking both of his hips.

He is survived by Liston, who he married in 1982, and two first cousins, Vera Jean Kirkendall and Ruth Rewert, who live with their families in California and Kansas, respectively.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs

American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
ORLANDO, FL
NBC News

Man, 77, visiting Milwaukee with his wife falls to his death after drawbridge opens

A 77-year-old man visiting Milwaukee with his wife was killed this week when the drawbridge he was walking across began to open, causing him to plunge to his death. Richard Charles Dujardin, of Providence, Rhode Island, was about halfway across a bridge near Kilbourn Avenue and Riverwalk Walk on Monday when it began to rise, according to a Milwaukee County medical examiner's report.
MILWAUKEE, WI
UPI News

Florida woman with world's longest locks grows hair to 110 feet

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Florida woman who holds the Guinness World Record for longest locks said her tendrils of hair have now reached a length of 110 feet. Asha Mandela, 60, was first awarded the record for longest locks (locs) in 2009, when her locks were measured at 19 feet and 6.5 inches, and the record-holder said her hair has now reached a length of 110 feet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
Popculture

Missing Actress Found in Jail After Online Panic

Australian actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing by her family, but was later identified as a woman who allegedly bit a police officer in Santa Monica, California on Aug. 12. McCulloch's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and a GoFundMe page sad she was last heard from during a date with someone she met online. McCulloch, 37, has appeared in a handful of short films, including the 2022 indie COVID Support Group.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Daily Mail

Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion

A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
FLORIDA STATE
UPI News

Delaware man wins second lottery jackpot in five weeks

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A Delaware man has won a second large lottery jackpot in Maryland, his second big win in that state in just five weeks. Duane Ketterman of Millsboro, Del., won a $30,785 Racetrax grand prize this past weekend after purchasing the ticket in a Baltimore suburb. Ketterman...
MILLSBORO, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Gotti
Person
Philip Newman
Person
Elvis Presley
UPI News

Massive atlas moth found in the United States for the first time

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Washington State Department of Agriculture said a massive moth spotted on a resident's garage was identified as the first atlas moth ever documented in the United States. The department said a University of Washington professor snapped photos when he spotted the gargantuan moth perched on...
AGRICULTURE
KCTV 5

Witnesses: Former Kansas DB Aqib Talib started fight leading to fatal shooting

LANCASTER, Texas. (KCTV) - Witness claim former Kansas defensive back Aqib Talib began the altercation at a youth football game in Lancaster, Texas, which ended with a fatal shooting Saturday, according to Dallas TV station CNN-affiliate WFAA. Talib’s older brother Yaqub Salik Talib, 39, turned himself in Monday after police...
LANCASTER, TX
UPI News

Texas dad wrangles alligator before daughter's first day of school

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Missouri City, Texas, man was forced to wrangle an alligator after it blocked his front door ahead of his daughter's first day of school. Mike Trinh, who owns a seafood restaurant when he is not wrestling wildlife, told Houston's KPRC-TV that his daughter found the alligator right outside of their home, preventing her from getting in the car to go to school.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Basketball#The University Of Kansas#National Guard#The Supreme Court#Board Of Education#The U S Army
UPI News

Thomas Lane to serve federal sentence in Colorado

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane, who was sentenced to 2 1/2 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights, will serve his time at a low-security federal prison camp in Colorado. Lane, who is scheduled to start his sentence on Aug. 30, was initially recommended to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Celebrities
UPI News

Opossum invades bathroom at Florida elementary school

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The girls' bathroom at a Florida elementary school became a "wildlife zone" when a wandering opossum took up residence in the restroom. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that School Resource Deputy Matt Swartz was informed shortly after the morning bell rang at Indialantic Elementary School that there was "an intruder was on campus."
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
426K+
Followers
62K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy