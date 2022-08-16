ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thrall, TX

Kyle Rittenhouse a passenger in Texas traffic stop, takes selfie with officer

By Kate Winkle
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fl663_0hJkg3Br00

THRALL, Texas (KXAN) — A Central Texas police officer pulled over a car last week and ended up snapping a selfie with one of the passengers: Kyle Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse became known nationwide in the wake of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin , following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in 2020 . Rittenhouse went to Kenosha in an effort to protect property, he told authorities, and shot and killed two men and hurt a third. A jury acquitted him in November.

On Aug. 11, a Thrall police officer pulled over the driver of a car for a “traffic infraction” as they were traveling on U.S. Highway 79. That driver was issued a warning, Thrall Police Chief Whitney Whitworth said, and clarified Rittenhouse was a passenger in the car.

The same day, the police department posted a selfie with the caption , “Make those stops, you never know who you might meet. Today it was Kyle Rittenhouse, welcome to Texas.” The two, both with sunglasses pushed back on their heads, smile in front of a dark-colored car.

The post has more than 13,000 reactions, 1,900 shares and 1,700 comments. Some criticized the department for the post, while others posted in support of Rittenhouse and similarly welcomed him to the state.

The department limited who could comment on the post and included in its text “I must have missed something, I believed that this young man was arrested, charged, indicted and then found not guilty by a jury of his peers. Is this not how our country works anymore? The hate in these comments is terrible, if you have information that is contrary to that I would honestly love to hear it.”

Chief Whitworth shared information about the traffic stop Tuesday with KXAN and added “I prefer not to make any further statements.”

Rittenhouse tweeted in June he planned to attend Blinn College and said he hoped to attend Texas A&M in 2023. Blinn is a community college with locations in Brenham and Bryan and, according to the Texas Tribune, has strong transfer partnerships with the university.

Shortly after he was acquitted, Rittenhouse joined NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield for an hour-long interview, where he talked about hoping to return to school and continue studying nursing, although he added he was interested in looking into law. He also said someone “helps with security” and, at the time, tried to avoid being recognized.

“I don’t really like when fans recognize me or anti-fans recognize me. I just like to try to be normal,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 5

FreeThinker
1d ago

He is the surviving victim of several violent attempts on his life. There is nothing wrong with an officer posting a picture with him.

Reply(1)
4
old tex
1d ago

Maybe if he had not killed someone he could have remained unrecognizable. He is now a celebrity for the right wing gunslingers

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

Another arrest in McGregor teen trafficking case

McLennan Co, Tx (FOX44) – A 30-year-old man, whom jail records indicate is from Liberty Hill, is the latest to be arrested in connection with a trafficking case involving two teenage girls from McGregor. Bentley Brian Breshears was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday as the investigation in this case has continued. The […]
MCGREGOR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Brenham, TX
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Thrall, TX
KLTV

Travis County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing teen. Alexis Sorrentino, also known as Marissa Sorrentino, 17, ran away from CPS custody in San Antonio. Sorrentino is believed to be in the Austin area, with ties...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashleigh Banfield
fox44news.com

Suspect sought in Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Crime Stoppers need your help to identify a suspect in a recent shooting. The Bell County Crime Stoppers said on Wednesday afternoon that Killeen Police responded at approximately 5:20 p.m. on August 7 to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Hall Avenue. When officers arrived, they found multiple spent casings spreading from the 400 block of N. 12th Street to the 300 block of N. 14th Street.
KILLEEN, TX
KVUE

Pflugerville police chase stolen car down I-35

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department said officers chased a stolen car down Interstate 35 early Tuesday morning. The chase started at Dessau Road and Wells Branch Parkway in Pflugerville and ended at the Commodore Perry Estate on Red River Street in Austin. Police said the two people...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas man pleads guilty for his part in Jan. 6 riot

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony charge for his part in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection event at the U.S. Capitol. Geoffrey Samuel Shough, 38, was arrested in Austin March 1 and was charged with civil disorder and related offenses, the Department of Justice said.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Texas A M#Selfies
fox44news.com

2nd arrest in the murder of a Killeen woman

Bell County (FOX 44) — Killeen Police have made a second arrest in the investigation of the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia. The first arrest was August 13th. Officers with the Killeen Police Department Violent Crime Action team and members of the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested Demario Jabar Moore. He faces a charge of murder and is being held in the Bell County Jail on a $1M bond.
KILLEEN, TX
KXAN

New Texas political ad shows child wearing body armor to return to school

A catchy country song accompanies a new political ad showing the familiar routine of a mother getting her child ready to go back to school, but it concludes with the startling image of the boy holding a "first day of school" sign dressed in body armor. Words then appear on a black screen reading, "Our children are not soldiers. Vote for change on November 8th."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox7austin.com

18-wheeler involved in multiple vehicle crash in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Officials are investigating after an 18-wheeler was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash in Round Rock. The crash happened at around 8 a.m. on SH-45 between Greenlawn Boulevard and I-35. The Round Rock Police Department says the 18-wheeler caught on fire. Lanes of westbound SH-45 were shut...
ROUND ROCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy