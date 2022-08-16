ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

10TV

1 dead in Perry Township crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — One person was killed in a crash on state Route 161 Thursday night, according to Columbus police. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection with Fiesta Drive in Perry Township. The Columbus Division of Fire pronounced one...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

2 Ohio counties awarded $650 million in opioids suit

CLEVELAND — A federal judge in Cleveland awarded $650 million in damages Wednesday to two Ohio counties that won a landmark lawsuit against national pharmacy chains CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, claiming the way they distributed opioids to customers caused severe harm to communities and created a public nuisance. U.S....
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
10TV

Man charged with OVI after striking cruiser, injuring trooper

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper suffered minor injuries after being struck by a reportedly impaired driver early Thursday. According to OSHP, Warsame A. Warsame, 39, from Columbus was traveling eastbound on state Route 161 in Franklin county just after 1 a.m. when he struck the trooper’s cruiser and a pick-up truck owned by Griffin Pavement.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

92 people arrested in Franklinton, Hilltop during 5th Operation Unity

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to crack down on crime, the Columbus Division of Police completed the fifth Operation Unity collaboration focusing their patrol operations in the Franklinton and Hilltop neighborhoods. Police describe Operation Unity as a collaborative effort aimed at removing violent offenders, weapons and narcotics from...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Hilliard teen bringing new heart back to the game

HILLIARD, Ohio — A Hilliard teen is heading back to school with hope and a story of courage after suffering cardiac arrest. Janine Humeidan lived a typical teenager’s life with school, friends and her favorite sport of field hockey. But that was all was threatened last year, when Janine, who was healthy and thriving, collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest at home during a family gathering.
HILLIARD, OH
10TV

Columbus teachers' union, school board do not reach deal during Thursday meeting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus teachers' union and the school board failed to reach an agreement Thursday after a meeting that lasted approximately 12 hours. The Columbus Education Association said the attorney for the Columbus Board of Education came to them with another "final offer" which the union claimed was "substantially unchanged" from a previous offer.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

City imposes fines on owners of closed Columbus water park

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city of Columbus has decided to take legal action against owners of a property that once housed Fort Rapids Indoor Water Park & Resort. The former hotel and indoor water park in east Columbus was shuttered in 2016 due to health, safety and fire code violations.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 injured in Milo-Grogan neighborhood shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured in a shooting in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood Monday evening. Columbus police said the shooting happened in the 600 block of East 2nd Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter said the victim was taken to Nationwide...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus police: 91-year-old man found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police said a missing 91-year-old man has been found safe. Police said David Levenson drove away from his home on Parkcove Drive on the city's northeast side around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Levenson is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Jurors see exact spot where Emily Noble’s body was found

DELAWARE, Ohio — More than a year after he was arrested and charged with his wife’s murder, Matheau Moore went on trial Tuesday. Emily Noble was reported missing in May 2020. Her body was found four months later, in September, in a wooded area near her Westerville home. Investigators later said her death had been staged to look like a suicide. She was found with a USB cord around her neck.
WESTERVILLE, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
