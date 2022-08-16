Read full article on original website
Teen in foster care linked to stolen car, fatal crash; foster parent who reported stolen Mercedes no longer fostering
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ten months after a crash killed a woman who was struck nearly head-on by a stolen car driven by an unlicensed teen in foster care, the Columbus Division of Police has forwarded its work to the juvenile prosecutor’s office. The foster parent who reported the...
2 ex-fraternity members get 6 weeks jail for hazing death of Stone Foltz
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Two former fraternity members were sentenced to six weeks in jail on Wednesday after being convicted of hazing-related misdemeanor counts in the death of a Bowling Green State University student last year. The two men were both acquitted in May of more serious charges —...
1 dead in Perry Township crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — One person was killed in a crash on state Route 161 Thursday night, according to Columbus police. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection with Fiesta Drive in Perry Township. The Columbus Division of Fire pronounced one...
2 Ohio counties awarded $650 million in opioids suit
CLEVELAND — A federal judge in Cleveland awarded $650 million in damages Wednesday to two Ohio counties that won a landmark lawsuit against national pharmacy chains CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, claiming the way they distributed opioids to customers caused severe harm to communities and created a public nuisance. U.S....
Man charged with OVI after striking cruiser, injuring trooper
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper suffered minor injuries after being struck by a reportedly impaired driver early Thursday. According to OSHP, Warsame A. Warsame, 39, from Columbus was traveling eastbound on state Route 161 in Franklin county just after 1 a.m. when he struck the trooper’s cruiser and a pick-up truck owned by Griffin Pavement.
92 people arrested in Franklinton, Hilltop during 5th Operation Unity
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to crack down on crime, the Columbus Division of Police completed the fifth Operation Unity collaboration focusing their patrol operations in the Franklinton and Hilltop neighborhoods. Police describe Operation Unity as a collaborative effort aimed at removing violent offenders, weapons and narcotics from...
Worthington woman drowns during rafting accident in Pennsylvania river
OHIOPYLE, Pa. — A Worthington woman drowned while rafting in a southwestern Pennsylvania river over the weekend. The Fayette County Coroner's Office in Pennsylvania said 50-year-old Julie Moore was rafting in the Lower Youghiogheny River at Ohiopyle State Park on Aug. 13, which is about 70 miles south of Pittsburgh.
Man charged after making threats from tree in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is charged with making a terroristic threat after investigators said he threatened to bomb a federal courthouse in downtown Columbus while he was in a tree. The Columbus Division of Fire said Thursday they received a call about the man in the tree, which...
Dozens of officers escort slain Kirkersville police chief’s daughter to first day of school
PATASKALA, Ohio — It’s Lilly Disario’s first day of school. He should be here. To help his 5-year-old fix her hair, put her shoes on the right feet and make sure her bookbag fits just right. He should be taking pictures with the rest of the family...
Hilliard teen bringing new heart back to the game
HILLIARD, Ohio — A Hilliard teen is heading back to school with hope and a story of courage after suffering cardiac arrest. Janine Humeidan lived a typical teenager’s life with school, friends and her favorite sport of field hockey. But that was all was threatened last year, when Janine, who was healthy and thriving, collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest at home during a family gathering.
Columbus teachers' union, school board do not reach deal during Thursday meeting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus teachers' union and the school board failed to reach an agreement Thursday after a meeting that lasted approximately 12 hours. The Columbus Education Association said the attorney for the Columbus Board of Education came to them with another "final offer" which the union claimed was "substantially unchanged" from a previous offer.
City imposes fines on owners of closed Columbus water park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city of Columbus has decided to take legal action against owners of a property that once housed Fort Rapids Indoor Water Park & Resort. The former hotel and indoor water park in east Columbus was shuttered in 2016 due to health, safety and fire code violations.
Columbus police: Nearly 400 Kias, Hyundais stolen in last 3 weeks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the last three weeks, 398 Hyundais and Kias have been stolen in Columbus, according to police. That averages out to just under 17 cars a day since July 24. There were two crashes involving teens in stolen cars within 24 hours of each other. Video...
1 injured in Milo-Grogan neighborhood shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured in a shooting in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood Monday evening. Columbus police said the shooting happened in the 600 block of East 2nd Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter said the victim was taken to Nationwide...
Police: Man in critical condition after east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after a shooting on the east side of Columbus Thursday night. Police said officers responded to the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road at 9:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, the man was found shot....
Columbus police: 91-year-old man found safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police said a missing 91-year-old man has been found safe. Police said David Levenson drove away from his home on Parkcove Drive on the city's northeast side around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Levenson is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs...
DeWine adds $42 million in funding to violent crime reduction program
WHITEHALL, Ohio — Local law enforcement agencies will now be able to get even more in grants after Gov. Mike DeWine announced an additional $42 million is available through the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. During a press conference at the Whitehall Police Department on Monday, DeWine announced...
Jurors see exact spot where Emily Noble’s body was found
DELAWARE, Ohio — More than a year after he was arrested and charged with his wife’s murder, Matheau Moore went on trial Tuesday. Emily Noble was reported missing in May 2020. Her body was found four months later, in September, in a wooded area near her Westerville home. Investigators later said her death had been staged to look like a suicide. She was found with a USB cord around her neck.
Childcare centers brace for potential teachers strike, offering aid to worried families
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Many parents are beginning to look for childcare options as Columbus teachers stand prepared to go on strike amid negotiations with the school board. Columbus City Schools (CCS) said they are prepared for remote learning and have substitutes who will provide instruction. The district has 600...
'Very scary': DeWine addresses attempted attack on FBI Cincinnati office
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine made his first public statements on Monday regarding the armed man who attempted to get inside the FBI’s Cincinnati office before he was killed by law enforcement to end an hourslong standoff. DeWine was visiting the Whitehall Police Department to announce changes...
