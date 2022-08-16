Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Has 'Unfinished Business' With WWE Raw Star
The latest installment of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's "The Broken Skull Sessions" will be available to stream on Peacock/WWE Network this Friday. It has been confirmed that Charlotte Flair will be Austin's special guest and right on cue, the official WWE Network Twitter account has shared a teaser that indicates who "The Queen" may be looking to get reacquainted with in the future.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Teases Retirement Announcement
Mickie James has been hinting at retirement in recent weeks, and it appears that an announcement will be made at the Impact Wrestling event, Lone Star Stampede. The promotion announced today that James will make a special announcement on Friday, August 26 during the television tapings from Dallas. James last...
PWMania
WWE Star Leaves NXT and is Expected to Join the Main Roster
A WWE NXT superstar is leaving the brand and appears to be on his way to the main roster. Santos Escobar faced Tony D’Angelo on Tuesday night’s NXT Heatwave episode. There was a lot of interference from both men’s camps around the ring. D’Angelo accidentally knocked out Elektra Lopez as she was preparing to deliver Escobar a steel pipe near the finish of the match.
stillrealtous.com
Former AEW Star Wants To Return To The Company
You never know when AEW might announce a new signing as the company is constantly adding to the roster. However, in recent months AEW has been letting contracts expire for certain talents and Jack Evans happened to be one of the names that the company parted ways with earlier this year.
wrestlinginc.com
Mickie James Addresses What Is Next For Her
Earlier this month, former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James dropped a bombshell by expressing on Twitter that she was "done in wrestling." After seemingly bringing the curtain down on her near 23-year career — with her last match taking place in July at the ABC 12eme Festival International in France — James has now opened up about what might be next.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Mike Tyson in wheelchair weeks after claiming his death is ‘coming close’
Mike Tyson was seen being wheeled through Miami International Airport on Tuesday after recently saying his “expiration date is coming close.”. The former heavyweight champion has dealt with back problems recently and was spotted in July walking with a cane in New York City. "He's dealing with a sciatica...
TMZ.com
FIU Linebacker Luke Knox Dead At 22, Brother Of Bills Star Dawson Knox
10:42 AM PT -- A spokesperson for the Florida International University Police Dept. tells TMZ Sports ... cops responded to one of the campus' dorms on Wednesday after receiving a call about a medical emergency. According to the spokesperson, "officers did work on" Knox when they arrived on the scene...
Yardbarker
WWE Reaches Out To AEW Talent Under Contract About A Return
The competition between WWE and All Elite Wrestling continues to heat up. WWE is still in the early stages of a new era; Vince McMahon retired on July 22, and Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were subsequently named as the new co-CEOs. Triple H took over as the head of creative on July 25. Since then, many fans have buzzed about the new regime and the changes to the WWE product, including the re-debuts of stars that were released during McMahon’s tenure, including Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Dexter Lumis. Triple H is reportedly expected to keep taking big swings, and a new report suggests that the new WWE regime set its sights on an AEW wrestler.
stillrealtous.com
Steve Austin Praises Current WWE Champion
Steve Austin is without a doubt one of the biggest wrestling stars to ever step foot in the ring, and he still has his eye on the business today. For years WWE pushed Roman Reigns as a babyface, but Reigns was met with mixed reactions due to his mega push. WWE decided to turn Roman heel in 2020, and since then he’s been receiving almost unanimous praise for his character work. Austin recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter about the evolution of Roman Reigns, and he made it clear that he thinks Reigns is heading in the right direction.
PWMania
Former WWE & WCW Referee Nick Patrick To Ref One Final Match
Former WWE & WCW referee Nick Patrick (aka Joe Hamilton Jr) has announced that he will be reffing his final match. In a post on his Facebook page, he said “This is the last I quit match I officiated. The next one will be with my own promotion, and will be my last match as a ref.”
PWMania
Backstage News on Impact Champions Contracts, Top Star’s Unusual Situation
According to Fightful Select, Impact Wrestling has multiple current champions who are not under contract or whose contracts are about to expire. Another current champion is in an unusual contractual situation. This is not the first time Impact has had several champions working without a contract. According to reports, the...
PWMania
Multiple NXT UK Wrestlers Released By WWE
Ahead of the launch of NXT Europe, WWE has done some in-house cleaning. On Thursday, the company announced the release of multiple NXT UK Superstars. Featured below is the updated list:. * Amale. * Mark Andrews. * Dave Mastiff. * Millie McKenzie. * Ashton Smith. * Jack Starz. * Flash...
PWMania
WWE’s Strategy for Big Premium Live Events Changing
Cities have been bidding for the right to host WWE WrestleMania for years, much like the NFL does with the Super Bowl every year. When these types of events take place, the local economy benefits greatly. WWE’s first major premium live event in the United Kingdom in over three decades,...
NFL・
PWMania
Road To AEW Dynamite In West Virginia (Full Episode Video)
The road to this week’s AEW programming has begun. On Tuesday, the company released the latest installment of their “Road To” series, which previews the upcoming shows on Wednesday and Friday night. Ahead of this week’s AEW Dynamite on TBS and AEW Rampage on TNT shows, the...
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Pre-Show Featuring Danhausen (Full Episode Video)
It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their two-hour AEW on TBS television program, which this week emanates from Charleston, West Virginia. On tap for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS is Andrade El Idolo & Rush &...
WWE Sells Record 90K WrestleMania Tickets on 1st Day of Sales
Coming off a record Q2 that saw $328.2 million in revenue, WWE has passed another company milestone. On Tuesday, the company reported that it sold over 90,000 tickets to WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in the first 24 hours — a first-day sales record for any event in WWE history.
stillrealtous.com
Big Changes Teased For NXT Call-Ups
NXT has been one of the most popular brands in all of wrestling ever since it debuted, and fans have often seen some impressive call-ups to the main roster over the years. However, fans have also noticed that some NXT stars are presented in a different manor when they get called up, which hasn’t always led them to success on Raw or SmackDown.
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results 8/19/22
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, the August 19 edition of AEW “Rampage” was taped Wednesday night from the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV. Full spoilers are listed below, courtesy of PWInsider.com’s Billy Krotchsen:. – ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli came out...
PWMania
Will Ospreay Comments On Nearly Passing Away Due To Kidney Infection In May
Will Ospreay has survived a near-death experience. On Wednesday, he took to social media to write about it. The decorated international wrestling star took to Twitter to comment on nearly passing away as a result of a kidney infection back in May. “So it’s not really spoken about enough but...
Ultimate season pass: How to see Florida's top high school football recruits in 2022
The 2022 high school football season is almost here, which for most people reading this means that Friday nights will be booked solid for the next three months. You could go back to your alma mater or show love for some local teams. ...
