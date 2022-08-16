The competition between WWE and All Elite Wrestling continues to heat up. WWE is still in the early stages of a new era; Vince McMahon retired on July 22, and Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were subsequently named as the new co-CEOs. Triple H took over as the head of creative on July 25. Since then, many fans have buzzed about the new regime and the changes to the WWE product, including the re-debuts of stars that were released during McMahon’s tenure, including Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Dexter Lumis. Triple H is reportedly expected to keep taking big swings, and a new report suggests that the new WWE regime set its sights on an AEW wrestler.

