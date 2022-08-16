Kansas City Chiefs’ fan guide to preseason at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs host the Washington Commanders at Arrowhead Stadium in the team’s preseason home opener.

Game

The Chiefs second preseason game kicks off at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs are undefeated at home against the Washington Commanders. The Chiefs hold a 10-1 all-time record against the Commanders.

Parking lot gates open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with stadium gates opening to fans at 1 p.m.

Parking

Just like in years past, all parking must be purchased in advance . Cash will not be accepted at tollbooths.

If your bus or RV is too large to fit in one space, you will be directed to another parking area or be required to buy an oversized vehicle pass.

Alcohol

All outside alcohol, including flasks, is not allowed inside Arrowhead Stadium.

Anyone who is intoxicated may be refused entry to the stadium, according to the Chiefs. Alcohol will not be sold to anyone who appears to be drunk inside the stadium.

Once inside, only two alcoholic beverages per ID may be purchased at a time. Anyone under the age of 35 will be asked for ID before buying alcoholic beverages.

Baby Changing Stations/Nursing Lounge

All Family Restrooms have changing stations and are located on each level of the stadium. Changing stations are also located in many women’s and men’s restrooms.

Breastfeeding mothers who prefer a private location will find a Nursing Lounge just inside Gate G.

Bags

Guests are encouraged to leave as many possessions at home, including bags.

The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for anyone who does need a bag.

Bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and must be smaller than 12″x6″x12″. A one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag or clutch that is 4.5″x6.5″ or smaller are also allowed.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection.

Banners and Signs

Fans are allowed to bring banners and signs into Arrowhead, as long as they are no larger than 3’x5′.

Any sign deemed inappropriate by security will not be allowed inside, including the Confederate Flag.

Signs with poles are not allowed for safety reasons.

Cashless payment systems

All concessions are cashless and cash is not accepted anywhere inside Arrowhead stadium.

All fixed points of sale offer tap or scan payment options including Chiefs Pay, Apple, Google and Samsung pay.

Cell Phones

Fans are not allowed to use cell phones to record video of any kind inside Arrowhead Stadium.

Any footage captured on a cell phone without the written permission of stadium management is not permitted, the Chiefs said on the team’s website.

Concerns at Arrowhead

Text “CHIEFS” [space] YOUR LOCATION AND ISSUE TO 816-920-4237. Standard SMS rates apply.

The option is available four hours prior to kickoff to an hour after the game.

Use the text option to report fan conduct or stadium issues confidentially and efficiently.

Costumes

Chiefs Kingdom, we see you! Costumes are permitted inside Arrowhead, as long as they are appropriate.

If you plan to wear a costume, you may want to wait until after security to put it on, because screeners ask costumes be removed during security check.

Masks that obscure the face are discouraged. Toy or replica weapons are prohibited.

COVID-19 Guidelines

The Chiefs are working to prioritize the safety of fans, staff and players.

Health and safety protocols at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium my change at anytime. Read the latest information on the Chiefs website .

Drop-Off and Pick-Up

Guests and ride-sharing services such as zTRIP, Uber, and Lyft may drop-off and pick-up at the Missouri Welcome Center located between Gates 1 and 2 on Blue Ridge Cutoff.

For-hire vehicles displaying the proper licensing may enter Gate 1 after halftime and proceed to Lot J to pick up their passengers. After halftime, no parking fees will be collected for coming onto the property at Gate 1.

Individuals dropping off anyone inside the complex are required to pay the regular, non-refundable parking fee.

EV Charging

A limited number of electric car parking spots with charging stations are available.

The spaces are located in Lot M and are available on a first come, first served basis.

Enter through Gate 3, 4 or 6 and notify parking staff on your desire to use electronic car parking.

Firearms

Firearms and weapons of any kind are prohibited in GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

A full list of additional prohibited items is published on the Chiefs website.

First Aid Locations

First aid stations are located at the following locations:

Field Level: Sections 114; 132

CommunityAmerica Club Level: By Hy-Vee Ramp Doors and Section 241

Upper End Zone: Sections 316; 339

Upper Side Line: Sections 307; 329

Ford Tailgate District

Fans can find the Ford Tailgate District on the west side of Lot M.

It is free to all fans on game day.

The Ford Tailgate District opens 4 hours prior to kickoff and remains open until just before kickoff. It features drink specials, entertainment, tailgate games and more.

Founder’s Club

Founder’s Club is located on the north side of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. It offers all-inclusive food and beverages while boosting a gameday atmosphere. Tickets are required.

Sensory Rooms

Two sensory rooms are located just inside Gate G on the Plaza Level.

Seats

Wanna check out your seats and your view of the field before you arrive at Arrowhead? Find them on the Chiefs’ Virtual Venue website.

