The Post and Courier
337 McClain Street, Charleston, SC 29407
LOCATION! LOCATION! This immaculate one story brick ranch style home sits on a huge fenced lot and is . just 3.5 miles to historic downtown Charleston. This lovely home has been all updated and just waiting for a new family to call it home. Just a FEW of the updates include completely new bathrooms lots of newer lighting doors flooring etc. The windows were replaced at some point and the entire house has been freshly painted. Also you don't want to miss this kitchen....it is HUGE!! (as is the adjoining laundry/utility room!) Oh....and did I mention....NO HOA!!!!
counton2.com
Charleston city leaders honor Doscher family
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family that has owned Lowcountry grocery stores for nearly 150 years is being celebrated by Charleston leaders. On Tuesday, Mayor John Tecklenburg proclaimed Aug. 16 as “Doscher’s Grocery Store Day” in the City of Charleston. A household name for more than...
abcnews4.com
Publix assistant manager recognized by Mount Pleasant Fire Department for saving coworker
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The assistant manager of a Publix in Mount Pleasant has received an award for life-saving actions. Mount Pleasant Fire Department Chief Mike Mixon gave Chase Murray a life safety award for using the Queensborough Shopping Center store's automated external defibrillator (AED) to save another employee's life.
counton2.com
Lowcountry Rapid Transit receives federal approval to begin engineering phase
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Rapid Transit (LCRT) is one step closer to becoming a reality after receiving federal approval to enter the engineering phase. The project would be South Carolina’s first mass transit infrastructure project, placing a 21.3-mile rapid bus route along US 78 and US 52 (Rivers Avenue).
abcnews4.com
Community health fair offering free services in Charleston Friday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The city of Charleston and the Shifa Clinic have partnered to provide important health services at no cost. On Friday, Aug. 19, the first community health fair is set to take place at the new Hope Center, located at 529 Meeting Street. The event, which...
abcnews4.com
Charleston City Council raises employee minimum wage to $15 an hour
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A $15 an hour minimum wage for all City of Charleston employees is effective immediately. Charleston City Council voted Tuesday night to increase minimum pay, including for police and firefighters. But some firefighters are still calling for more, as the police and fire department struggle with vacancies.
live5news.com
Dorchester County officials host groundbreaking for new library
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - In 2019, Dorchester County passed a referendum to build three new libraries in the county for $30 million. Dorchester County officials say this library will tell a story and blend education with the outdoors with its unique design. The new Oakbrook Library at the Ashley River...
Charleston leaders discuss future of Lowcountry Lowline
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A plan to transform an abandoned railroad line in Charleston is moving full steam ahead. On Tuesday, city leaders met to discuss the latest on the Lowcountry Lowline Project. The plan is to convert the old rail line into a two-mile-long linear park. The project will span from Mt. Pleasant Street […]
abcnews4.com
Free food distribution event taking place in North Charleston Wednesday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Those in need will be able to attend a food distribution event in North Charleston on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The Redeemed Christian Church of God Victory Temple Charleston and the Southeastern Chapter of the National Action Network are hosting the drive-thru event. Attendees can...
abcnews4.com
Charleston hosting ribbon-cutting ceremony for new affordable housing complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston city officials will gather for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for an affordable housing complex on Tuesday morning. Mayor John Tecklenburg, City Councilmember Keith Waring and others are coming together to celebrate the completion of the Bulls Creek Apartments. The units are located at 1805 Ashley...
counton2.com
Charleston PD makes arrest, locates car in missing woman investigation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly obstructing their search for a woman who has been missing for nearly a week. Megan Rich (41) was last seen August 12 on James Island. On August 17, CPD executed a search warrant...
abcnews4.com
Illumination Charleston
This year, Historic Charleston Foundation in partnership with Southern Living and Explore Charleston present the second Illumination Charleston weekend of events December 1 through 4. To set the stage, HCF invites a select group of designers and artisans to design and build site-specfic vignettes at the Aiken-Rhett Historic House Museum...
live5news.com
Charleston committee authorizes agreement to move pedestrian bridge forward
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A plan to build a standalone $40 million bicycle and pedestrian bridge across the Ashley River is one step closer to reality, and city leaders say the bridge will be a safer alternative for people to get around. The City of Charleston’s Traffic and Transportation Committee...
live5news.com
Kennedy to comply with attorney general’s letter on school board meetings
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District’s superintendent will comply with the state’s attorney general’s request for an explanation of potential Freedom of Information Act violations. The potential violations stem from Charleston County School Board meetings on July 18. “With respect to the allegation against...
AOL Corp
This South Carolina city ranks among the trendiest Labor Day destinations. Here’s why
South Carolina is home to one of the nation’s trendiest travel destinations for Labor Day, a new report finds. North Charleston ranks No. 10 on a list of places people can’t wait to visit over the holiday weekend, according to findings published Tuesday, Aug. 16. To create the...
The Post and Courier
Across the Bridge: The circular church destroyed by fire
Late Romanesque style / Brick / Gable roof / Two and one-half stories. Before the Civil War, Meeting Street north of Broad Street was Charleston’s grand civic boulevard, lined with Greek Revival porticos and prominent buildings. One of the buildings was known as Secession Hall where on April 3, 1861 delegates met to ratify the newly composed Confederate Constitution to be the first state to secede from the Union. Little did they know that a mere eight months later on Dec. 11, 1861, the Hall, along with many other grand buildings on Meeting Street and elsewhere, would be destroyed in the Great Fire of 1861.
AG Wilson looking into possible FOIA violation by Charleston County School District Board of Trustees
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson on Tuesday sent a letter to the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees regarding complaints the board has not complied with the state’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). It comes after parents complained that the school district violated FOIA by failing to provide notice […]
live5news.com
Mayor Tecklenburg to welcome MET Opera singer, Burke High grad back to Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will welcome a Metropolitan Opera Company mezzo-soprano back to her hometown on Thursday. Annette Spann-Lewis is a Charleston native and a 1971 graduate of Burke High School. She’s currently the longest-tenured member of the New York City-based Metropolitan Opera Company. Spann-Lewis...
charlestondaily.net
September events and programs in your Charleston County Parks!
Thurs., Sept. 1, 5 – 7 p.m. Come enjoy Toast Under the Oaks while exploring Johns Island County Park. Guests will enjoy wine, beer, and live music from Gracie Trice, while experiencing the beauty of this 738-acre park. Food truck fare will be available for purchase on-site from Kees Kitchen and Mac Daddy food truck.
Phys.org
Rising seas are trouble for Charleston's booming community. This method may prevent disaster
In Charleston, a place where street lines blur with sunny day tidal flooding and major storms dump enough water on downtown that one can kayak the deluge, Dale Morris is right at home. After all, water—its function, resource and the very element that threatens to sink the historic city—is what...
