Late Romanesque style / Brick / Gable roof / Two and one-half stories. Before the Civil War, Meeting Street north of Broad Street was Charleston’s grand civic boulevard, lined with Greek Revival porticos and prominent buildings. One of the buildings was known as Secession Hall where on April 3, 1861 delegates met to ratify the newly composed Confederate Constitution to be the first state to secede from the Union. Little did they know that a mere eight months later on Dec. 11, 1861, the Hall, along with many other grand buildings on Meeting Street and elsewhere, would be destroyed in the Great Fire of 1861.

