Charleston, SC

LOCATION! LOCATION! This immaculate one story brick ranch style home sits on a huge fenced lot and is . just 3.5 miles to historic downtown Charleston. This lovely home has been all updated and just waiting for a new family to call it home. Just a FEW of the updates include completely new bathrooms lots of newer lighting doors flooring etc. The windows were replaced at some point and the entire house has been freshly painted. Also you don't want to miss this kitchen....it is HUGE!! (as is the adjoining laundry/utility room!) Oh....and did I mention....NO HOA!!!!
Charleston city leaders honor Doscher family

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family that has owned Lowcountry grocery stores for nearly 150 years is being celebrated by Charleston leaders. On Tuesday, Mayor John Tecklenburg proclaimed Aug. 16 as “Doscher’s Grocery Store Day” in the City of Charleston. A household name for more than...
Community health fair offering free services in Charleston Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The city of Charleston and the Shifa Clinic have partnered to provide important health services at no cost. On Friday, Aug. 19, the first community health fair is set to take place at the new Hope Center, located at 529 Meeting Street. The event, which...
Charleston City Council raises employee minimum wage to $15 an hour

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A $15 an hour minimum wage for all City of Charleston employees is effective immediately. Charleston City Council voted Tuesday night to increase minimum pay, including for police and firefighters. But some firefighters are still calling for more, as the police and fire department struggle with vacancies.
Dorchester County officials host groundbreaking for new library

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - In 2019, Dorchester County passed a referendum to build three new libraries in the county for $30 million. Dorchester County officials say this library will tell a story and blend education with the outdoors with its unique design. The new Oakbrook Library at the Ashley River...
Charleston leaders discuss future of Lowcountry Lowline

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A plan to transform an abandoned railroad line in Charleston is moving full steam ahead. On Tuesday, city leaders met to discuss the latest on the Lowcountry Lowline Project. The plan is to convert the old rail line into a two-mile-long linear park. The project will span from Mt. Pleasant Street […]
Charleston hosting ribbon-cutting ceremony for new affordable housing complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston city officials will gather for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for an affordable housing complex on Tuesday morning. Mayor John Tecklenburg, City Councilmember Keith Waring and others are coming together to celebrate the completion of the Bulls Creek Apartments. The units are located at 1805 Ashley...
Illumination Charleston

This year, Historic Charleston Foundation in partnership with Southern Living and Explore Charleston present the second Illumination Charleston weekend of events December 1 through 4. To set the stage, HCF invites a select group of designers and artisans to design and build site-specfic vignettes at the Aiken-Rhett Historic House Museum...
Kennedy to comply with attorney general’s letter on school board meetings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District’s superintendent will comply with the state’s attorney general’s request for an explanation of potential Freedom of Information Act violations. The potential violations stem from Charleston County School Board meetings on July 18. “With respect to the allegation against...
Across the Bridge: The circular church destroyed by fire

Late Romanesque style / Brick / Gable roof / Two and one-half stories. Before the Civil War, Meeting Street north of Broad Street was Charleston’s grand civic boulevard, lined with Greek Revival porticos and prominent buildings. One of the buildings was known as Secession Hall where on April 3, 1861 delegates met to ratify the newly composed Confederate Constitution to be the first state to secede from the Union. Little did they know that a mere eight months later on Dec. 11, 1861, the Hall, along with many other grand buildings on Meeting Street and elsewhere, would be destroyed in the Great Fire of 1861.
AG Wilson looking into possible FOIA violation by Charleston County School District Board of Trustees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson on Tuesday sent a letter to the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees regarding complaints the board has not complied with the state’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). It comes after parents complained that the school district violated FOIA by failing to provide notice […]
Mayor Tecklenburg to welcome MET Opera singer, Burke High grad back to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will welcome a Metropolitan Opera Company mezzo-soprano back to her hometown on Thursday. Annette Spann-Lewis is a Charleston native and a 1971 graduate of Burke High School. She’s currently the longest-tenured member of the New York City-based Metropolitan Opera Company. Spann-Lewis...
September events and programs in your Charleston County Parks!

Thurs., Sept. 1, 5 – 7 p.m. Come enjoy Toast Under the Oaks while exploring Johns Island County Park. Guests will enjoy wine, beer, and live music from Gracie Trice, while experiencing the beauty of this 738-acre park. Food truck fare will be available for purchase on-site from Kees Kitchen and Mac Daddy food truck.

