Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNDU
Freeman gives updates on fall camp at press conference
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman held a press conference Thursday to give an update on fall camp. It comes less than a week after announcing Tyler Buchner as the starting quarterback. Freeman says they held a 90-play scrimmage Thursday—with 30 plays for the each...
Peter Jones Showed Elite Talent Very Early On, But Notre Dame Interest Came Much Later
Notre Dame commit Peter Jones showed elite potential very early on, but Notre Dame came into the picture much later before winning his pledge
Notre Dame football QB spot could be set for a long time
The Notre Dame football team named Tyler Buchner their starter this past weekend, and they could be set at the position for a long time. This past weekend, the Notre Dame football team announced that Tyler Buchner would be their starting quarterback for the 2022 college football season. Buchner had been battling it out with Drew Pyne for the starting job in South Bend, but in recent weeks, all signs have been pointing to him being named the starter.
abc57.com
Head Coach Marcus Freeman discusses Ohio State game, QB battle
Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill discusses congressional... Northern Lights could be visible tonight in Michiana. Elkhart felon featured in “Inmate to Roommate“. The Notre Dame Football team is getting ready for the 2022 season opener against Ohio State, Head Coach Marcus Freeman's alma mater. Coach Freeman spoke with ABC57 about the Ohio State game and the season ahead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Notre Dame Has Dominated Linebacker Recruiting Since Marcus Freeman's Arrival
No team in the country has recruited linebacker better than Notre Dame has since Marcus Freeman arrived in South Bend
ESPN
The case against betting on Notre Dame football in 2022
Bet: Notre Dame under 9 wins (-105) Best case: The Irish have a ton of positivity after entering this 2022 campaign after just missing the College Football Playoff (they finished fifth in the rankings) last season. They return 15 starters, and players absolutely love new head coach Marcus Freeman, who previously served as defensive coordinator under Brian Kelly. Freeman's first game as head coach came in the Fiesta Bowl, where the Golden Domers built a 28-7 lead before falling to Oklahoma State. Now that he has a full offseason, Freeman should be just fine with a program that faces only a few really tough games: at Ohio State and USC and at home against Clemson.
abc57.com
Showing of 'Rudy' at Notre Dame Stadium August 26
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The University of Notre Dame and Visit South Bend Mishawaka are hosting a showing of "Rudy" at Notre Dame Stadium on August 26. Flick on the Field is free and open to the public. The movie begins at 9 p.m., with the stadium opening at...
WNDU
One-on-one with Marcus Freeman
Countdown to Kickoff co-host and WHME Sports Director Chuck Freeby sat down with Freeman to discuss a wide range of issues, including how life has changed for Freeman and his family since becoming head coach just nine months ago. Those who received the first $125 by direct deposit should also...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
South Bend youth hockey coach pleads guilty to accosting minor in Niles
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A South Bend youth hockey coach has pleaded guilty to accosting a minor for immoral purposes. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Christien Joubert’s plea came at a court hearing late last week. The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts: the original count...
WNDU
Expanded 45,000 ft. gaming floor opens at Four Winds Casino in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Four Winds Casino in South Bend is unveiling hundreds of new ways to play after cutting the ribbon on their expanded gaming floor. It’s the newest space for visitors to play Class III games like poker, roulette, and even bet on sports. With Class...
WNDU
Bulldogs welcome students back to Jefferson Traditional School
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first day of school can be exciting, but also scary for some students. That’s why Jefferson Traditional School enlisted some helpful hounds to make their kids feel at ease as they headed back to class Wednesday!. 16 News Now Photojournalist Jake Biller was...
travelawaits.com
How To Spend A Perfect Weekend In South Bend, Indiana
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. South Bend, Indiana, is in the far northern section of the state on the border of Michigan. The area is famously known for the University of Norte Dame and the Fighting Irish football team. It is a less-than-2-hour drive from downtown Chicago, Illinois.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNDU
WNDU Bus Stop Forecast- Wednesday
NIC East-West division expected to be tightly contested again in 2022. Last year, the NIC East-West division had a tie for first and for third. Marcus Freeman on bringing Notre Dame back to a national title contender. Freeman believes this program can get back to winning on the national stage.
WNDU
Alarming ILearn results call for Indiana’s largest ever financial investment in literacy
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Results for one of Indiana’s standardized tests, ILearn, came back last month, and were so alarming, leaders in the state felt they need to step in. In 2019, when ILearn was introduced to classrooms in Indiana, replacing the ISTEP exams, 37 percent of 3rd through 8th grade students across Indiana scored proficient in math and English.
WNDU
Refund checks still heading to Hoosiers
Countdown to Kickoff co-host and WHME Sports Director Chuck Freeby sat down with Freeman to discuss a wide range of issues, including how life has changed for Freeman and his family since becoming head coach just nine months ago. Semi-truck gets stuck after attempting to exit parking garage at South...
WNDU
Portage Manor in South Bend to host hiring event Thursday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Portage Manor in South Bend is looking to fill numerous open job positions. Open interviews will be held on at the property (located at 3016 Portage Avenue) on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Open positions include QMAs, LPNs, CNAs, housekeepers, and...
WNDU
South Bend Community School Corporation students head back to class
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Community School Corporation students are now back in the classroom. 16 Morning News Now stopped by Madison STEAM Academy before students arrived Wednesday morning. It’s the largest elementary school in the corporation, with 620 students. Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings said parents can...
abc57.com
Open interviews at Portage Manor August 18
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Portage Manor is holding open interviews on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interviews will be held at the Portage Manor assisted living center, located at 3016 Portage Avenue in South Bend. The center is hiring QMAs, LPNs, CNAs, housekeepers, and cooks. Full-time and...
WNDU
Rudy Yakym III receives endorsement from Rep. Jackie Walorski’s husband
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s another ‘Rudy’ with ties to Notre Dame who is looking to make a name for himself. This time, it’s not on the football field, but in the field of politics. Rudy Yakym III is one of 14-candidates vying to take...
abc57.com
Work on State Road 23 begins August 22
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A section of State Road 23 will be reduced to one lane starting on Monday for a water main extension installation, the City of South Bend Department of Public Works announced. From August 22 to November 23, S.R. 23 will be reduced to one lane from...
Comments / 0