Bet: Notre Dame under 9 wins (-105) Best case: The Irish have a ton of positivity after entering this 2022 campaign after just missing the College Football Playoff (they finished fifth in the rankings) last season. They return 15 starters, and players absolutely love new head coach Marcus Freeman, who previously served as defensive coordinator under Brian Kelly. Freeman's first game as head coach came in the Fiesta Bowl, where the Golden Domers built a 28-7 lead before falling to Oklahoma State. Now that he has a full offseason, Freeman should be just fine with a program that faces only a few really tough games: at Ohio State and USC and at home against Clemson.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO