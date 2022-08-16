ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Bella Smith

Back to school mistakes parents make

This material is founded on reliable news and research information. I should note that I am not a medical professional. In this article, I will share my knowledge but refrain from making any recommendations.
bloomberglaw.com

Covid-Battered Schools Starved for Counselors to Aid Students

A mental health crisis in schools exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic forced colleges to reexamine the pipeline to train the thousands of counselors and psychologists needed to fill the demand. “In an ideal world, a school would have a school counselor, a school psychologist, and a school social worker,” said...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Daily Yonder

Rural Higher Education Gets Organized

Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in Mile Markers, a twice monthly newsletter from Open Campus about the role of colleges in rural America. You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article to receive future editions in your inbox. Rurality has long...
COLLEGES
Connecticut Public

The 3rd school year since COVID hit has begun. Here's how students and staff feel

Across the U.S., more than 50 million children are returning to classrooms. This is the third school year in the shadow of COVID-19. But, of course, a lot has changed since the beginning of the pandemic. NPR's Cory Turner was in Jackson, Miss., last week for the first day of school, talking with educators and students about how they are feeling as the school year begins. He's here with us now to share what he heard. Hey, Cory.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Competition for university places to continue into 2023, students told

Students have been warned that the race for university places is likely to remain competitive into next year as tens of thousands await A-level results on Thursday.People who might consider deferring their place until 2023 have been advised to “think very carefully” by the interim chief executive of Universities UK.Competition for university spots this September is expected to be among the toughest yet, but Chris Hale said the pattern is likely to continue next year.Speaking during a Ucas-hosted Facebook Live session on Wednesday, hours before students find out their grades, he said there is “big demand” for university places this...
COLLEGES

