Students have been warned that the race for university places is likely to remain competitive into next year as tens of thousands await A-level results on Thursday.People who might consider deferring their place until 2023 have been advised to “think very carefully” by the interim chief executive of Universities UK.Competition for university spots this September is expected to be among the toughest yet, but Chris Hale said the pattern is likely to continue next year.Speaking during a Ucas-hosted Facebook Live session on Wednesday, hours before students find out their grades, he said there is “big demand” for university places this...

