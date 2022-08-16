Read full article on original website
Less prestigious universities offer students cash, laptops or other gifts as 'incentives' to sign up for courses
Less prestigious universities are offering ‘bribes’ of £2,000 or more, laptops and rail cards to lure students. Up to 60,000 school-leavers face losing their top choices when A-levels come out tomorrow as the Government clamps down on grade inflation. Record numbers of 18-year-olds are applying – even...
Now universities are more likely to reject you if you're better off in bid to 'widen participation' across social scale
Universities have been accused of social engineering after it emerged that poor students enjoyed a better rate of offers for places than their richer peers. Ahead of A-level results day, Ucas, the admissions body, said deprived youngsters had been put first this year to try to 'widen participation'. For the...
Volunteers supply homeless students with backpacks
The average family spends nearly $900 each year in back-to-school shopping, but not everyone can afford it. A group of volunteers is helping distribute backpacks to homeless students. Meg Oliver shares more.
Teacher shortage forces schools to find innovative ways to recruit educators
The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates about 300,000 public school teachers and staff left the profession between February 2020 and May 2022 producing a nationwide teacher shortage in the U.S. NBC News’ Steven Romo has the story of one Florida school and their unique new way of recruiting more educators. Aug. 16, 2022.
These are the most important lessons from my 43 years in the classroom
“So, what did you learn?”I had retired one month earlier from New Jersey’s Whippany Park High School 43 years after I’d arrived. Now my lunch companion, a wonderful friend and mentor who had retired over a decade ago, surprised me with the question. ...
Back to school mistakes parents make
This material is founded on reliable news and research information. I should note that I am not a medical professional. In this article, I will share my knowledge but refrain from making any recommendations.
bloomberglaw.com
Covid-Battered Schools Starved for Counselors to Aid Students
A mental health crisis in schools exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic forced colleges to reexamine the pipeline to train the thousands of counselors and psychologists needed to fill the demand. “In an ideal world, a school would have a school counselor, a school psychologist, and a school social worker,” said...
Rural Higher Education Gets Organized
Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in Mile Markers, a twice monthly newsletter from Open Campus about the role of colleges in rural America. You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article to receive future editions in your inbox. Rurality has long...
COVID-19 Gutted College Attendance. Now, a Solid Labor Market Is Convincing More High School Grads To Skip It.
According to NBC News, there are 4 million fewer students enrolled in college than there were 10 years ago, and there has been a 7 percent drop in college attendance from 2016 to 2020. "With the exception of wartime, the United States has never been through a period of declining...
5 Reasons To Explore Attending a Community College
Nearly 6 million people in the United States -- about 1 in 4 college students -- attend community college. Some may ridicule two-year public schools as "13th grade," but the network of nearly 1,000...
A-level results: students face last-minute scramble for university places
Admissions teams report surge in interest from students looking for places via clearing
The 3rd school year since COVID hit has begun. Here's how students and staff feel
Across the U.S., more than 50 million children are returning to classrooms. This is the third school year in the shadow of COVID-19. But, of course, a lot has changed since the beginning of the pandemic. NPR's Cory Turner was in Jackson, Miss., last week for the first day of school, talking with educators and students about how they are feeling as the school year begins. He's here with us now to share what he heard. Hey, Cory.
Competition for university places to continue into 2023, students told
Students have been warned that the race for university places is likely to remain competitive into next year as tens of thousands await A-level results on Thursday.People who might consider deferring their place until 2023 have been advised to “think very carefully” by the interim chief executive of Universities UK.Competition for university spots this September is expected to be among the toughest yet, but Chris Hale said the pattern is likely to continue next year.Speaking during a Ucas-hosted Facebook Live session on Wednesday, hours before students find out their grades, he said there is “big demand” for university places this...
Well-off pupils could be snubbed by Oxbridge in bid to boost number of students from low-income backgrounds, former Harrow head says
Middle -class pupils are more likely to be rejected from Oxbridge this year because of a drive towards low-income students, the former head of Harrow has said. Barnaby Lenon claimed some colleges may also want to recruit more international students, who pay higher fees. It means affluent pupils picking up...
