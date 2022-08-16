ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

inforney.com

New battery distribution center opens in Temple

(The Center Square) – Another company is expanding its manufacturing operations in Texas, this time, East Penn Manufacturing Company in Temple, Texas. East Penn held its grand opening this week for its new battery finishing and distribution center in Temple after local and state leaders toured the facility. "As...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Central Texas school districts provide free school supplies to students

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Local school districts are stepping up to help families amid higher costs of school supplies. It’s the first year Groesbeck ISD is providing most school supplies to all K through 12 students for no charge at all. At Mexia ISD it’s the second year the district is providing all supplies to K through 5th grade students.
GROESBECK, TX
dailytrib.com

Shorter LVN program approved at Central Texas College

Licensed vocational nursing students at Central Texas College will be able to complete the program in nine months rather than the current 12 months starting in the fall 2023 semester, CTC announced in a media release. The Texas Board of Nursing recently approved the curriculum change for the accredited school, which is headquartered near Killeen and has a site in Marble Falls.
Temple, TX
fox44news.com

Water supply company issues immediate restrictions

McLENNAN / FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Levi Water Supply Corporation is now under emergency conditions due to the water plant on Water Well Road being out of service. Manager Jim Sheffield said in a release on Thursday morning that this area serves McLennan County and Falls County, east of Lorena. He also said there will not be any outside watering of yards or recreational water use – and that any outside watering or recreational water use could result in the discontinuing of water service.
FALLS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

McLennan County Child Well-Being Movement launches

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) – Wednesday marked the launch of a new initiative to help create a positive future for the Waco community – the McLennan County Child Well-Being Movement. This is a collaboration among 15 different organizations – ultimately to create a community where children can thrive....
WACO, TX
KWTX

Power restored at McLennan County Jail

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Electricity was restored at the McLennan County Jail at about 9 a.m. Thursday. The power reportedly went out at 3:30 a.m. Aug. 18. The generators are and air conditioners were running at the time of the outage, but areas like the kitchen are without power, according to McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Battle of the Badges returning to Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen is again partnering with Carter BloodCare to host a “Battle of the Badges” Blood Drive this Thursday, from 9 a.m. until 2:45 p.m. The event will feature “Boots vs. Badges”, with the Killeen Police Department and the Killeen...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Waco ISD starts first somewhat normal day of school after the onset of COVID-19

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD students are starting their first somewhat normal day of school after COVID-19 caused shutdowns, virtual learning, mask-wearing and anxiety. “I think last year’s first day of school, there was a little bit of apprehension still and a little bit of trying to figure things out and how we can make things work and get back on a good foot,” University High School Principal Alfonzo McAdoo said.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Cancer battle ends for local fire lieutenant

ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas firefighter community is mourning the loss of one of their own. The Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department posted on social media Thursday morning that Lieutenant Robert Earl Whitmore has passed away. The department says Whitmore was “a dedicated emergency responder” who worked as a lieutenant at the Taylor Fire Department – in addition to volunteering at the Milano VFD and at Rockdale VFD.
ROCKDALE, TX
KWTX

DPS identifies Waco woman struck, killed by pickup

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Juliet Dedeluk, 22, of Waco, was killed after she was struck by the driver of a pickup truck Tuesday evening. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the crash at around 10:40 p.m. Aug. 16 on FM 308 near Leuschner Road in Elm Mott. DPs...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Falls County father uses app to save son from accident

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Falls County father uses an app to help rescue his son from a vehicle accident. The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department, along with the Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, AMR and Tow King responded to a vehicle crash Wednesday morning off of Highway 6. The driver – who Marlin VFD described on a social media post as a “very bright young man, good future ahead of him in the healthcare industry” – drove off of a bridge at approximately 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. The VFD says he works late night hours of over twelve-hour shifts sometimes.
FALLS COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Wanted fugitive from Waco captured by Texas DPS

AUSTIN / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests – one of them is from the Waco area. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release on Thursday that 50-year-old Rodney Eugene Hunter was arrested on August 9 at […]
WACO, TX

