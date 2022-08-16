ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Debris cleared off of Loop 375 west near Tom Mays Wednesday night

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The right lane of Loop 375 west near Tom Mays reopened after rock and dirt debris spilled onto the road Wednesday evening, according to TxDOT. The lane was closed for about an hour and a half. Sign up to receive the top most interesting...
KFOX 14

Electric buses to be added to Sun Metro's fleet

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso was awarded $8.8 million in federal money to go green. The money will be used to add zero-emission paratransit vehicles to Sun Metro's fleet, installing electric charging stations, employee training and hiring new employees. The city is adding $2.2 million of taxpayer...
KFOX 14

SUV crashes into home in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An SUV crashed into a home in west El Paso Wednesday just after 8:00 p.m. The crash happened at 7025 Ramada Drive which is on the corner of Resler Drive. The homeowner, Craig Russell, said he and his wife were both in the home...
KFOX 14

Las Cruces police give tips for safe driving on wet roadways

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Rains that are anticipated to fall in southern New Mexico over the next several days might cause flooding and difficult driving conditions. The Las Cruces Police Department encourages motorists to drive with extreme caution and avoid traveling through flooded areas. Police suggest following these and other safety tips:
KFOX 14

Art and Farmers Market to pop up in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Residents in east El Paso can get a taste of the farmers market in their neighborhood. The regular Art and Farmers Market in downtown El Paso will set up at Beast Urban Park Friday. The market is open the public starting at 5 p.m.
KFOX 14

El Paso Fire Department earns international reaccreditation status

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department has received reaccredited agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International for meeting the criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program. The EPFD is one of more than 300 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited...
KFOX 14

El Paso ISD opens new Tinajero PK-8 school in south-central

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District will celebrate the completion of yet another school in its bond program on Friday. The new Dr. Josefina Villamil Tinajero PK-8 School opened its doors to 1,200 students in south-central El Paso in August on the first day of school.
KFOX 14

Has the work ethic retired along with El Paso cobblers?

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — One of El Paso's handful of remaining cobblers is retiring. He's been fixing shoes for El Pasoans since he was 8 years old. KFOX14 Anchor Erika Castillo met him in June as he was ready to close up shop on his little shoe repair space on Mesa across from what was once The Popular department store.
KFOX 14

Annunciation House reopens after renovations made

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Annunciation House reopened after renovations were made. Annunciation House's original building is over 100 years old and has housed several refugees and migrants throughout the years. Ruben Garcia the director of Annunciation House said as the building aged they grew concerned about keeping...
KFOX 14

El Paso man arrested for DWI 3rd or more offense

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested for DWI 3rd or more offense. Officers arrested 46-year-old John Hernandez. Officers from the Northeast Regional Command were dispatched to the intersection of Woodrow Beam and Kenworthy for a welfare check on Sunday. Officers arrived and saw a...
KFOX 14

El Pasoans invited to apply for grants to beautify targeted neighborhoods

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city's initiative to beautify the targeted neighborhoods deadline is approaching. The City of El Paso Community and Human Development Department is asking the public to apply for the Love Your Block mini-grants to beautify certain neighborhoods. El Paso is one of eight cities...
KFOX 14

Weather Warn: Flash flooding likely, rain threats increase

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — The CBS 4 Warn Weather Team has issued a Weather Warn beginning Friday evening through Sunday morning for potential flash flooding. A surge of moisture will enter the area, increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms. The biggest impacts from storms that develop will be...
EL PASO, TX

