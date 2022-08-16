Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new studyAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash Jurberg
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
Sandbags available at most Las Cruces fire stations, Office of Emergency Management
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood advisory that indicates heavy rains are possible late Friday through Saturday in some parts of southern New Mexico. Las Cruces residents in need of sandbags to help keep floodwaters from entering residential doorways can obtain...
KFOX 14
Transmountain not closed in both directions due to rockslides after reports
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Transmountain is not closed in both directions following reports that it was closed by the sheriff's office. Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the westbound and eastbound lanes were closed due to rockslides from the rain in a tweet. Minutes later,...
KFOX 14
More than 130 speeding tickets issued to drivers on Delta Dr. in less than a week
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — In a matter of six days, El Paso Police said they issued 136 citations to drivers speeding in south-central El Paso. KFOX14 spoke with EPPD spokesperson, Sergeant Enrique Carrillo, who said they received numerous complaints about drivers on Delta Drive near Washington Park. Sgt....
KFOX 14
Debris cleared off of Loop 375 west near Tom Mays Wednesday night
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The right lane of Loop 375 west near Tom Mays reopened after rock and dirt debris spilled onto the road Wednesday evening, according to TxDOT. The lane was closed for about an hour and a half. Sign up to receive the top most interesting...
KFOX 14
Electric buses to be added to Sun Metro's fleet
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso was awarded $8.8 million in federal money to go green. The money will be used to add zero-emission paratransit vehicles to Sun Metro's fleet, installing electric charging stations, employee training and hiring new employees. The city is adding $2.2 million of taxpayer...
KFOX 14
SUV crashes into home in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An SUV crashed into a home in west El Paso Wednesday just after 8:00 p.m. The crash happened at 7025 Ramada Drive which is on the corner of Resler Drive. The homeowner, Craig Russell, said he and his wife were both in the home...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces police give tips for safe driving on wet roadways
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Rains that are anticipated to fall in southern New Mexico over the next several days might cause flooding and difficult driving conditions. The Las Cruces Police Department encourages motorists to drive with extreme caution and avoid traveling through flooded areas. Police suggest following these and other safety tips:
KFOX 14
Art and Farmers Market to pop up in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Residents in east El Paso can get a taste of the farmers market in their neighborhood. The regular Art and Farmers Market in downtown El Paso will set up at Beast Urban Park Friday. The market is open the public starting at 5 p.m.
KFOX 14
3 people accused of going to east El Paso home, threatening 3 people with AR-15, handgun
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Three people were arrested and accused of going into a home in east El Paso and threatening the residents with an AR-15 and handgun and firing shots. The incident happened Wednesday around 5:47 p.m. at the 1000 block of Gambel Quail. Officers arrested 30-year-old...
KFOX 14
El Paso Fire Department earns international reaccreditation status
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department has received reaccredited agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International for meeting the criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program. The EPFD is one of more than 300 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited...
KFOX 14
El Paso ISD opens new Tinajero PK-8 school in south-central
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District will celebrate the completion of yet another school in its bond program on Friday. The new Dr. Josefina Villamil Tinajero PK-8 School opened its doors to 1,200 students in south-central El Paso in August on the first day of school.
KFOX 14
El Paso Border Patrol agents apprehend 3 migrants wearing ghillie suits to hide
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Border Patrol agents apprehended three migrants wearing ghillie suits to hide from the agents, according to the El Paso Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez. Chavez said the migrants wore the suits to blend into the southern New Mexico desert terrain. Sign up...
KFOX 14
Has the work ethic retired along with El Paso cobblers?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — One of El Paso's handful of remaining cobblers is retiring. He's been fixing shoes for El Pasoans since he was 8 years old. KFOX14 Anchor Erika Castillo met him in June as he was ready to close up shop on his little shoe repair space on Mesa across from what was once The Popular department store.
KFOX 14
Annunciation House reopens after renovations made
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Annunciation House reopened after renovations were made. Annunciation House's original building is over 100 years old and has housed several refugees and migrants throughout the years. Ruben Garcia the director of Annunciation House said as the building aged they grew concerned about keeping...
KFOX 14
County Attorney orders temporary shut down of 'mansion party' business in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A residence in far east El Paso that is allegedly used to host for-profit parties known as “Mansion Parties" is being ordered to temporarily shut down, according to the El Paso County Attorney’s Office. A temporary restraining order against the property located...
KFOX 14
El Paso Electric's transition to smart meters expected to have customers paying more
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Electric (EPE) customers may have to pay more on their electric bill as the utility works to replace outdated hand-read electricity meters with smart meters. The El Paso City Council approved a settlement in the El Paso Electric (EPE) Advanced Metering System...
KFOX 14
YMCA offers to provide lifeguards for El Paso city, county pools
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The end of the swim season for outdoor pools is nearing and the city and county of El Paso are still looking for lifeguards. In April, before the season began, KFOX14 reported the City of El Paso was short nearly 80 lifeguards. In June,...
KFOX 14
El Paso man arrested for DWI 3rd or more offense
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested for DWI 3rd or more offense. Officers arrested 46-year-old John Hernandez. Officers from the Northeast Regional Command were dispatched to the intersection of Woodrow Beam and Kenworthy for a welfare check on Sunday. Officers arrived and saw a...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans invited to apply for grants to beautify targeted neighborhoods
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city's initiative to beautify the targeted neighborhoods deadline is approaching. The City of El Paso Community and Human Development Department is asking the public to apply for the Love Your Block mini-grants to beautify certain neighborhoods. El Paso is one of eight cities...
KFOX 14
Weather Warn: Flash flooding likely, rain threats increase
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — The CBS 4 Warn Weather Team has issued a Weather Warn beginning Friday evening through Sunday morning for potential flash flooding. A surge of moisture will enter the area, increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms. The biggest impacts from storms that develop will be...
