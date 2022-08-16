ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, WA

End in sight for Bay View-area roundabout construction

 2 days ago
A new roundabout at Josh Wilson and Farm to Market roads west of Burlington is set to open Sept. 12.

The $1.2 million Skagit County project was developed to address frequent — and sometimes fatal — car crashes at the existing two-way stop.

