New Haven Public Schools focus on attendance and reading this school year
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Backpacks? Check. School supplies? Check. Books? Check. New Haven students are geared up and ready to go back to school. "To have a good school year," said Djiba Koroma of New Haven. Families were getting excited at the annual back-to-school rally, where thousands of students...
Hartford school district addresses several issues ahead of the start of school
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The countdown to a new school year has begun. Bus drivers are gearing up to make their rounds while students in Hartford gathered to receive backpacks and supplies. But will there be enough teachers to meet classroom demands? “The good news is that since we kicked off our hiring season in […]
CREC hosts backpack giveaway, block party
HARTFORD, Conn. — More than one thousand kids will have new backpacks filled with school supplies after a back-to-school giveaway hosted by the Capitol Region Education Council, also known as CREC, in Hartford Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday marks CREC's 8th annual Back to School Block Party. “I got six grandbabies...
Hartford Public Schools hold back to school celebration at Dunkin’ Donuts Park
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - In less than two weeks, Hartford Public Schools will start the new school year. To get students in the spirit, a big back to school celebration was held Tuesday at Dunkin’ Donuts Park. “We’re so excited. I can’t wait to see all the kids and...
Register Citizen
How COVID and inflation have worsened food insecurity in Hartford
HARTFORD — Sonya Cruz waits until her 7-year-old son has eaten before she makes herself a plate. Some nights there is food left for her, and other nights there is not. “I don’t eat much,” Cruz said. “I drink a lot of water.”. Cruz has lived...
Murals revitalizing Parkville section of Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Revitalizing a community can sometimes be complicated, tough work. Right now, one project is going on in Hartford where they are just using a brush and a few buckets of paint. Whether a vibrant red parrot appears to take flight or messages of love inspired by the words of Dr. […]
UConn Policy Institute Releases First Statewide Report on Police Use of Force
Connecticut residents got their first look today at statewide statistics on police use of force in a report from the Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy that shows the biggest cities with highest number of arrests – Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven, and Waterbury – have the most incidents.
Back-to-School Giveaways Planned in Conn. as Supplies Cost More
Summer is winding down and students in Connecticut are preparing to return to the classroom. Back-to-school shopping is underway and surging inflation is taking a toll on families. According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $864 on...
Word On Dixwell: Scooter Saves Gas
Light rain and a brief detour through Hamden Wednesday morning didn’t stop scooter-toting Kendall Cobb from making his way to Orange to get his computer fixed — while keeping his gas bill down. Cobb was headed north from New Haven on Dixwell Avenue when he realized he was...
National Thrift Shop Day: How Conn. shops are celebrating
Conn. (WTNH) — In need of a nice thrift shop trip? There’s not a better time to hit the shelves than Aug. 17 for National Thrift Shop Day. There are several thriving consignment and thrift shops across the state. See how the some shops are celebrating with either special NTSD or general summer deals: Clothes […]
WFSB-TV3 on top of story in Enfield
Tuesday’s 11 p.m. local newscasts had many things in common, such as the drought that’s drying up the state and creating headaches for towns and the daily violence in Hartford. There was one lead story of local interest, however, that only made the front of the late newscast...
Mother of student who was called racial slur in Enfield speaks out
ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – An investigation is underway after an Enfield student was allegedly called a racial slur while fundraising in town, according to officials. Enfield School Superintendent Christopher Drezek sent a letter to parents saying that the Enfield High School football team was fundraising around town for the upcoming season this past weekend. According […]
Winning $2M Ticket Sold At Guilford Store
A winning Powerball ticket valued at $2 million was sold at a Connecticut store. An unnamed New Haven County resident from Guilford claimed a $2,000,012 prize from a ticket purchased at Krauszer's, Connecticut Lottery reported on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The store is located at 350 Stepstone Hill Road in Guilford,...
Eastern Connecticut farm feeling impacts of drought
BROOKLYN, Conn. — Drought conditions are getting more severe in Connecticut as the summer goes on. Eastern Connecticut is in an extreme drought and the rest of the state is in a moderate to severe drought. Gov. Ned Lamont declared a stage three drought for New London and Windham counties.
Juveniles charged in Hartford playscape fire
Police in Hartford say it was two juveniles who were responsible for setting fire to a city playscape earlier this week, rendering it unusable.
East Hampton school officials vote in favor of armed guards at elementary, middle schools
EAST HAMPTON, Conn. — East Hampton middle and elementary schools will now have armed security guards following a vote by the Board of Education. East Hampton High School has had an armed security guard since 2019. The vote by the board Monday night now extends it to other schools.
Hartford schools adopt new transgender, gender non-conforming youth policy
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Public Schools are aiming to make classrooms safer for transgender and gender non-conforming students through a new policy introduced this week. The policy, which was recently approved unanimously by the Hartford Board of Education, sets guidelines for schools and district staff to address the needs of transgender and gender non-conforming […]
OP-ED | No Wonder There’s A Teacher Shortage
The calendar says it’s still summer, but educators around Connecticut have long since started preparing their classroom lessons – often with supplies bought with their own money. That rumor about teachers having the entire summer off was started by someone who’s never taught. Teachers have also been trying to make sense of the government’s new pandemic protocols – or the lack thereof. They already know they are walking into what will be another brand-new world.
CT school districts approve armed guards
A school district in Connecticut has voted to add armed security guards to its schools, just a few weeks before the new school year begins.
Black Lives Matter mural at Pomperaug High School vandalized
SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Two years after a group of Pomperaug High School seniors painted a Black Lives Matter mural, someone erased their message by pouring tar over it. "It seemed to be vandalized under pretty harsh circumstances like you know using tar instead of just paint so that was definitely pretty shocking," said Taylor Addison of Southbury.
