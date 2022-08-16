ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox61.com

CREC hosts backpack giveaway, block party

HARTFORD, Conn. — More than one thousand kids will have new backpacks filled with school supplies after a back-to-school giveaway hosted by the Capitol Region Education Council, also known as CREC, in Hartford Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday marks CREC's 8th annual Back to School Block Party. “I got six grandbabies...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Society
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
WTNH

Murals revitalizing Parkville section of Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Revitalizing a community can sometimes be complicated, tough work. Right now, one project is going on in Hartford where they are just using a brush and a few buckets of paint.   Whether a vibrant red parrot appears to take flight or messages of love inspired by the words of Dr. […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Back-to-School Giveaways Planned in Conn. as Supplies Cost More

Summer is winding down and students in Connecticut are preparing to return to the classroom. Back-to-school shopping is underway and surging inflation is taking a toll on families. According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $864 on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Medina
New Haven Independent

Word On Dixwell: Scooter Saves Gas

Light rain and a brief detour through Hamden Wednesday morning didn’t stop scooter-toting Kendall Cobb from making his way to Orange to get his computer fixed — while keeping his gas bill down. Cobb was headed north from New Haven on Dixwell Avenue when he realized he was...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

National Thrift Shop Day: How Conn. shops are celebrating

Conn. (WTNH) — In need of a nice thrift shop trip? There’s not a better time to hit the shelves than Aug. 17 for National Thrift Shop Day. There are several thriving consignment and thrift shops across the state. See how the some shops are celebrating with either special NTSD or general summer deals: Clothes […]
HAMDEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

WFSB-TV3 on top of story in Enfield

Tuesday’s 11 p.m. local newscasts had many things in common, such as the drought that’s drying up the state and creating headaches for towns and the daily violence in Hartford. There was one lead story of local interest, however, that only made the front of the late newscast...
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

Mother of student who was called racial slur in Enfield speaks out

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – An investigation is underway after an Enfield student was allegedly called a racial slur while fundraising in town, according to officials. Enfield School Superintendent Christopher Drezek sent a letter to parents saying that the Enfield High School football team was fundraising around town for the upcoming season this past weekend. According […]
ENFIELD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Dunkin Donuts Park#Charity#Hartford Foundation#Hartford Public Schools
Daily Voice

Winning $2M Ticket Sold At Guilford Store

A winning Powerball ticket valued at $2 million was sold at a Connecticut store. An unnamed New Haven County resident from Guilford claimed a $2,000,012 prize from a ticket purchased at Krauszer's, Connecticut Lottery reported on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The store is located at 350 Stepstone Hill Road in Guilford,...
GUILFORD, CT
FOX 61

Eastern Connecticut farm feeling impacts of drought

BROOKLYN, Conn. — Drought conditions are getting more severe in Connecticut as the summer goes on. Eastern Connecticut is in an extreme drought and the rest of the state is in a moderate to severe drought. Gov. Ned Lamont declared a stage three drought for New London and Windham counties.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Charities
WTNH

Hartford schools adopt new transgender, gender non-conforming youth policy

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Public Schools are aiming to make classrooms safer for transgender and gender non-conforming students through a new policy introduced this week. The policy, which was recently approved unanimously by the Hartford Board of Education, sets guidelines for schools and district staff to address the needs of transgender and gender non-conforming […]
HARTFORD, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | No Wonder There’s A Teacher Shortage

The calendar says it’s still summer, but educators around Connecticut have long since started preparing their classroom lessons – often with supplies bought with their own money. That rumor about teachers having the entire summer off was started by someone who’s never taught. Teachers have also been trying to make sense of the government’s new pandemic protocols – or the lack thereof. They already know they are walking into what will be another brand-new world.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Black Lives Matter mural at Pomperaug High School vandalized

SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Two years after a group of Pomperaug High School seniors painted a Black Lives Matter mural, someone erased their message by pouring tar over it. "It seemed to be vandalized under pretty harsh circumstances like you know using tar instead of just paint so that was definitely pretty shocking," said Taylor Addison of Southbury.
SOUTHBURY, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy