Op-ed: SB 917 Fails — Yet it Succeeds
Last Thursday, SB 917 (Becker), a bill sponsored by Seamless Bay Area that would have set clear deadlines for integrated transit for the Bay Area’s 27 transit agencies, was unexpectedly halted in the Assembly Appropriations Committee. Frustratingly, the bill was never actually voted on or discussed by the committee, let alone the Assembly. Rather it was ‘held in committee,’ a recommendation generally made by the Appropriations Committee Chair and their staff, sometimes in consultation with the Speaker’s office, without any explanation or public debate. The Appropriations Committee is one of the most opaque and undemocratic elements of California’s legislative process. What happened to SB 917 was not isolated — many other broadly supported bills suffered similar fates.
On to the Governor’s Desk: S.B. 922 to Expedite Sustainable Transportation Projects
On Monday, S.B. 922 from Senator Scott Wiener passed the Senate on a vote of 30-3, which means it is now headed to Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk. The bill would accelerate approval of bike, pedestrian, light rail, and rapid bus projects. S.B. 922 would extend and improve upon previous legislation from Senator Wiener (S.B. 288 from 2020) to expedite sustainable, climate-friendly transportation projects by exempting them from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).
Today’s Headlines
Muni Could Lose Big if Housing Plan Fails (SFExaminer) Four Years of Transbay Transit Center (SFist) More on Clipper Bay-Wide Pass (RichmondStandard) More on BART, Caltrain, other Transit Systems (RailwayAge) The Cost of Climate Change (FastCo) S.F. Congestion Pricing Pause (GovTech) Affordable Housing on Shaky Ground (SFExaminer) Renovations at Muir...
The Controversy Over How to Regulate Wheelchair Service by Uber and Lyft in California
The state of California is working to ensure that people who use wheelchairs and need wheelchair-accessible vehicles (WAVs) can easily access ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) develops rules and regulations for ride-hailing vehicles – and has been responsible for administering a program to improve WAV access since lawmakers passed S.B. 1376 in 2018. This law requires ride-hailing companies to charge riders a fee, which ride-hailing companies can use to invest in improving WAV service.
Open Letter to SFMTA: We Missed the Outreach on Returning Cars to MLK/Middle Drive
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. Dear SFMTA Director Jeffrey Tumlin, Parks Director Phil Ginsberg, Mayor London Breed:. A short section...
