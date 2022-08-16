Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CNET
WNBA Playoffs 2022: How to Watch Every Game Live Without Cable
The WNBA superstars are ready to play. The Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas, Chicago Sky's Candace Parker, Las Vegas teammates A'Ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum, along with AP Player of the Year Breanna Stewart and WNBA legend Sue Bird, both of the Seattle Storm, look to lift their teams to new heights in the battle for the 2022 WNBA Championship.
CBS Sports
2022 WNBA Playoffs: Storm's Sue Bird, Sky's James Wade criticize new first-round format
From 2016-21, the WNBA had a unique playoff format that featured byes and two single-elimination rounds. While it provided excitement, many felt the arrangement devalued the regular season and was particularly unfair to the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds, who could have excellent seasons go up in smoke with just one bad night in the single-elimination second round.
CBS Sports
2022 WNBA playoffs: Chelsea Gray helps Aces pull away from Mercury to avoid upset and win Game 1
The Las Vegas Aces got more of a test than they were expecting from the Phoenix Mercury in Game 1 of their first-round series on Wednesday night, but they ultimately pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 79-63 win. Neither team could get anything going on the offensive end...
Former Nittany Lion Tanisha Wright named WNBA Coach of the Year
The Atlanta Dream were at the bottom of the WNBA but they have started to crawl out of the basement of the league as it gains momentum. The best part? They are doing so with the help of their head coach and Penn State women’s basketball alum Tanisha Wright. Wright played at Penn State from 2001 to 2005 and now she has made WNBA history in his first year coaching. She was voted the WNBA coach of the year and becomes the first former WNBA player to win the award in the process. 👏 Congrats to Lady Lion Alumna Tanisha Wright on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago Sky: 2 bold predictions for 2022 WNBA Playoffs in quest to repeat
The Chicago Sky were cruising toward the No. 1 seed in the 2022 WNBA Playoffs in their quest to repeat as champions. However, the last month of the regular season proved that things won’t be easy for Candace Parker and company. In June and July, the team only lost...
Loyd has big finish, Storm beat Mystics 86-83 in Game 1
SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 23 points and 12 rebounds, Jewell Loyd scored 12 of her 16 points in the final five minutes and the fourth-seeded Seattle Storm beat the fifth-seeded Washington Mystics 86-83 on Thursday night. Loyd didn’t make her first field goal until the 4:52 mark of the fourth quarter, but she came up huge in the closing minutes. Loyd missed a long 3-pointer with 51 seconds left, but Tina Charles grabbed the offensive rebound, leading to Loyd’s runner in the lane that gave Seattle an 82-81 lead. Washington turned it over and Loyd was fouled with 24.2 seconds left before making two free throws. Elena Delle Donne was long on a 3-point attempt for Washington, and Stewart sealed it with two free throws with 14.6 left.
CBS Sports
2022 WNBA Playoffs: Breanna Stewart, Storm outlast Elena Delle Donne, Mystics in Game 1 thriller
After their weeks-long battle to decide the No. 4 seed in the 2022 WNBA playoffs was settled by a tiebreaker, the matchup between the Seattle Storm and Washington Mystics was seen as the most intriguing and competitive first-round series. Through one game, it has lived up to the hype. They...
WNBA viewership on ESPN, ABC sets multiple high marks
The WNBA, which just concluded its 26th regular season, enjoyed some record-high viewership on primary television partner ESPN in 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jonquel Jones guides Sun to rout of Wings in Game 1
Jonquel Jones collected 19 points and eight rebounds to propel the Connecticut Sun to a 93-68 victory over the Dallas
ESPN
WNBA betting tips for Thursday's playoff games
Line: Sun (-9.5) Money line: Sun (-550), Wings (+400) Questionable: Isabelle Harrison (shoulder) It is difficult to fade the Sun in this matchup. Connecticut closed out the regular season with an 8-2 record and over that time frame they ranked first in offensive rating (112.7) and second in defensive rating (96.8). The Wings won two out of three games they played against Sun during the regular season, so Connecticut will have to display maximum effort tonight. The Sun are undefeated against the spread over their past five games.
Basketball-MVP candidate Wilson gunning to become WNBA's 'unguardable' threat
Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Las Vegas Aces' defensive force of nature A'ja Wilson said on Thursday that a brand-new mindset helped her to the best season of her career, as she rolls through the WNBA playoffs a leading candidate in the MVP race.
Top-seeded Aces win postseason opener vs. Mercury
Kelsey Plum scored 22 points and Chelsea Gray added 17 as the host Las Vegas Aces defeated the Phoenix Mercury
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vanessa Bryant trial, Arizona abortion ban in court, Madden NFL 23: 5 things to know Friday
Vanessa Bryant is expected to testify in civil trial over crash photos, Arizona's abortion ban goes before a judge and more news to start your Friday.
KING 5
Seattle, WA
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 0