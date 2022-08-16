ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNBA Playoffs 2022: How to Watch Every Game Live Without Cable

The WNBA superstars are ready to play. The Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas, Chicago Sky's Candace Parker, Las Vegas teammates A'Ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum, along with AP Player of the Year Breanna Stewart and WNBA legend Sue Bird, both of the Seattle Storm, look to lift their teams to new heights in the battle for the 2022 WNBA Championship.
Former Nittany Lion Tanisha Wright named WNBA Coach of the Year

The Atlanta Dream were at the bottom of the WNBA but they have started to crawl out of the basement of the league as it gains momentum. The best part? They are doing so with the help of their head coach and Penn State women’s basketball alum Tanisha Wright. Wright played at Penn State from 2001 to 2005 and now she has made WNBA history in his first year coaching. She was voted the WNBA coach of the year and becomes the first former WNBA player to win the award in the process. 👏 Congrats to Lady Lion Alumna Tanisha Wright on...
Loyd has big finish, Storm beat Mystics 86-83 in Game 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 23 points and 12 rebounds, Jewell Loyd scored 12 of her 16 points in the final five minutes and the fourth-seeded Seattle Storm beat the fifth-seeded Washington Mystics 86-83 on Thursday night. Loyd didn’t make her first field goal until the 4:52 mark of the fourth quarter, but she came up huge in the closing minutes. Loyd missed a long 3-pointer with 51 seconds left, but Tina Charles grabbed the offensive rebound, leading to Loyd’s runner in the lane that gave Seattle an 82-81 lead. Washington turned it over and Loyd was fouled with 24.2 seconds left before making two free throws. Elena Delle Donne was long on a 3-point attempt for Washington, and Stewart sealed it with two free throws with 14.6 left.
WNBA betting tips for Thursday's playoff games

Line: Sun (-9.5) Money line: Sun (-550), Wings (+400) Questionable: Isabelle Harrison (shoulder) It is difficult to fade the Sun in this matchup. Connecticut closed out the regular season with an 8-2 record and over that time frame they ranked first in offensive rating (112.7) and second in defensive rating (96.8). The Wings won two out of three games they played against Sun during the regular season, so Connecticut will have to display maximum effort tonight. The Sun are undefeated against the spread over their past five games.
