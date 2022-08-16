Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Has 'Unfinished Business' With WWE Raw Star
The latest installment of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's "The Broken Skull Sessions" will be available to stream on Peacock/WWE Network this Friday. It has been confirmed that Charlotte Flair will be Austin's special guest and right on cue, the official WWE Network Twitter account has shared a teaser that indicates who "The Queen" may be looking to get reacquainted with in the future.
stillrealtous.com
Hall Of Famer Returning To WWE
With all of the WWE returns taking place recently you never know who might show up, and Trish Stratus recently confirmed that she’ll be at two upcoming live events in Ontario, Canada on August 20 and August 21. The following announcement was posted on Trish Stratus’ official website:
PWMania
Ezekiel and Elias’ Father Appears on WWE RAW and Threatens Kevin Owens
WWE provided a storyline update on Ezekiel this week on WWE RAW, and for those curious, his storyline with his “brother” will continue, at some time in the future. It was revealed that Ezekiel is now receiving medical attention after Kevin Owens’ vicious attack last week. A photo of Ezekiel being surrounded by his family in the hospital was shown, as seen above. Elias was one of the individuals featured.
wrestlinginc.com
Bron Breakker Seems To Confirm He Is In Relationship With Top Female WWE NXT Star
Bron Breakker appears to have more invested in "NXT" than just being the brand's champion. Breakker recently shared a photo on Instagram with him and fellow "NXT" star Cora Jade posing closely together side-by-side. The only context that Breakker offered was a "W" in the caption, likely meaning he feels he is winning and is in a relationship with Jade. Jade seemed to confirm the relationship by putting a heart emoji in the comments. Fellow colleagues celebrated the news as AEW's Anna Jay shared a heart emoji and WWE's Otis added "Ohhh YEAAA, drop down, duck the line baby."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Told Vince McMahon And Triple H To Stop Booking Him In Matches
WWE has been home to some iconic tag teams over the years and in 2014 the New Age Outlaws got back into the title picture when they won the WWE Tag Team Titles. They held the belts for a short run before dropping them to The Usos, and Road Dogg recently revealed on The Wrestling Outlaws that he asked Triple H and Vince McMahon to stop booking him after he and Billy Gunn dropped the belts.
PWMania
WWE Star Leaves NXT and is Expected to Join the Main Roster
A WWE NXT superstar is leaving the brand and appears to be on his way to the main roster. Santos Escobar faced Tony D’Angelo on Tuesday night’s NXT Heatwave episode. There was a lot of interference from both men’s camps around the ring. D’Angelo accidentally knocked out Elektra Lopez as she was preparing to deliver Escobar a steel pipe near the finish of the match.
PWMania
Updated WWE Clash at The Castle Card, New Match Revealed
Riddle vs. Seth Rollins is now confirmed for WWE Clash at The Castle. In a sit-down interview on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, Riddle revealed that he has officially received the all-clear from his doctor to compete in the ring. Riddle issued a challenge for Clash at The Castle during a confrontation with Rollins, and WWE later confirmed the match.
‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Indy Threatens to Quit
'Big Brother' has had its fair share of contestants who have quit, and Indy Santos is one of the latest houseguests who has entertained the notion of leaving the game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
stillrealtous.com
Former AEW Star Wants To Return To The Company
You never know when AEW might announce a new signing as the company is constantly adding to the roster. However, in recent months AEW has been letting contracts expire for certain talents and Jack Evans happened to be one of the names that the company parted ways with earlier this year.
wrestlinginc.com
The Rock Recalls Seth Rollins' Profane Reaction After The Shield Hit Him With Their Triple Powerbomb
While fans are desperate to see The Rock and Roman Reigns collide at some point in the future, the two men have physically interacted in the past during the "Tribal Chief's" days in The Shield. The Hounds Of Justice attacked the People's Champion on the January 21 episode of "Raw" back in 2013, and the three rising stars were able to make their mark in a major way.
wrestlinginc.com
AJ Styles Addresses Whether He'd Consider Jumping Ship To AEW
While most people debate whether professional wrestling is a sport or entertainment, AJ Styles has made it clear he's always viewed and treated it as a business that it is. But while some have claimed that AEW pays wrestlers more than WWE does, it appears that the Phenomenal One has no interest in working for WWE's biggest competitor. "I want to be with WWE and as much as I'd like to be with my friends [who are in AEW], this is what I know, this what I know is expected of me, I understand what they need here in WWE, and I want to be a part of it," AJ Styles said during a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, while explaining that he exercised a contract option to extend his current deal and will be staying in WWE.
411mania.com
Bron Breakker Shares Photo Posing With Fellow WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade
– WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker shared a photo on his Instagram account yesterday, possibly hinting at a relationship between himself and former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Cora Jade. While he didn’t outright confirm the two are in a relationship now, he simply wrote “W” in the caption for “Win” or “Winning.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Rey Mysterio Names WWE Raw Star He Would Like To Face At WrestleMania
Rey Mysterio has competed in 10 WWE WrestleMania matches throughout his career, but that doesn't mean he has any plans to slow down with WWE WrestleMania 39 on the horizon. As the company boasts about record ticket sales for the event next year, the former World Champion has a specific opponent he'd like to face.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Gives Update On How Her Recovery From Injury Is Going
During her "Raw" Women's Championship match at SummerSlam against reigning champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch suffered a separated shoulder, which ultimately ruled her out of action moving forward. While WWE reported that Lynch would be "out for several months," the Irish-born star has provided a positive update on how her rehabilitation is going. "I feel like I've gotten much more mobility in it [her shoulder]," Lynch said on an Instagram Live (on the Seven Bucks Productions account) involving her real-life husband and fellow WWE star Seth Rollins, former WWE head writer and Seven Bucks Productions SVP of creative development Brian Gewirtz, and Seven Bucks Productions co-owner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. "When it happened, it was so painful that I was, like, 'Oh no, I'm gonna be out for a long, long time.' But now, it's healing up real quick. I'm feeling strong, I'm feeling good. So, I'm hoping it won't be much time at all."
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Brandi Rhodes Working A Match At The WWE Performance Center
Brandi Rhodes hasn't wrestled since the January 31 episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation," where she defeated KiLynn King. Since that day, a lot has changed. In February, Brandi and her husband Cody Rhodes left AEW. Cody walked away from his role as an Executive Vice President in the company. Brandi held the position of Chief Brand Officer.
wrestlinginc.com
CJ Perry Recalls WWE Angle She Wanted To Do That Made Miro Freak Out
CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana during her time in WWE, spent most of her WWE career as a manager. However, she did tally up 64 TV and pay-per-view matches from 2016 until her WWE release in June 2021, and near the end became famous for taking a particular bump. "I actually like begged [to be put through a table]," Perry said on Busted Open Radio. "I wanted to go through a table for a really long time and Miro was like, 'Absolutely not,' he's like, 'Do you want to die?' ... I pitched so many different times for me to go through a table ... I'm actually a big believer that the table thing with Nia would've never happened if Miro was there because he was so protective over me."
411mania.com
AEW News: Andrade & RUSH Attack Dragon Lee To Close AEW Dynamite, Billy Gunn Re-Aligns With The Acclaimed
– Andrade El Idolo and RUSH turned on Dragon Lee at the end of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, assaulting him after their Trios Title Tournament loss. Tonight’s show saw Kenny Omega return and team with the Young Bucks to defeat El Idolo, RUSH and Lee in the main event of tonight’s show. After the match ended, Omega checked on Lee and they embraced before Omega exited the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
Mickie James Addresses What Is Next For Her
Earlier this month, former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James dropped a bombshell by expressing on Twitter that she was "done in wrestling." After seemingly bringing the curtain down on her near 23-year career — with her last match taking place in July at the ABC 12eme Festival International in France — James has now opened up about what might be next.
wrestlinginc.com
Adam Page Names Recently Signed AEW Star As His Dream Opponent
"Hangman" Adam Page has wrestled a lot of top stars during his AEW tenure, including Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Chris Jericho, and Kenny Omega in AEW World Championship matches. But even with all those opponents on his resume, there's still more top talent Page would like to face in the promotion before all is said and done.
PWMania
Should Drew McIntyre Win The Title?
We knew that there would be a change in philosophy when Triple H took over as head of creative when Vince McMahon “retired” from WWE, and while some fans will jump on the Triple H band wagon because they think it makes them “better fans” (WWE is still getting their money and Vince is still the biggest stockholder) a specific segment from last night’s Raw became a topic of discussion on social media.
Comments / 0