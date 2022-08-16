ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: August 16th, 2022

By Jacob Riley
 2 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Cloudy. Cold front pushes through! Low of 68°. Winds S→N 10-15 MPH.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Storms after 5 PM. High of 96°. Winds S 12-18 MPH.

Clouds have kept portions of the South Plains a little cooler on Tuesday! Tonight, a cold front will pass through the region, keeping the cooler conditions around for most of the region over the next several days! We’ll keep a cloudy sky around the region tonight, as low temperatures bottom out in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Winds will shift from the south to the north behind our cold front, with gusts up to 20 MPH possible.

Wednesday will be warm and cloudy across eastern New Mexico and western Texas! Highs will peak in the mid 80s to mid 90s under a cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the northeast around 12-18 MPH. After 5 PM on Wednesday, showers and storms will begin to pop up across the region. Movement will be to the east-southeast. Showers and storms will fill in during the evening hours, lasting well into our Thursday. These storms are expected to train over one another, resulting in locally heavy rainfall totals. This will lead to some areal and flash flooding. If you happen to come across a flooded roadway, remember to turn around, don’t drown! Lows will bottom out in the low 60s to low 70s by sunrise on Thursday.

Showers and storms will continue until the late afternoon hours on Thursday before we see a break in the rain. As the rain comes to an end, some areas will have 1-2″ of rainfall in their rain gauges! Highs will be around 8-12 degrees below average on Thursday, only warming into the mid 70s to mid 80s. We’ll keep a mostly cloudy sky around the region, with winds shifting back to the southeast around 12-18 MPH. Showers and storms are expected to return to southwestern areas Thursday night into Friday morning, as lows bottom out in the upper 50s to low 70s. Some localized flooding will be possible once again due to expected heavy rainfall rates.

Other than a storm or two in eastern New Mexico on Friday, most of the area looks to turn dry! High temperatures will rebound just a bit, but most of us are expected to remain below average. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s to low 90s. Areas that see a lot of rainfall will likely remain a few degrees cooler. Winds will be out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH. Friday night into Saturday morning will feature a partly cloudy sky with a stray shower or two. Lows fall into the low 60s to low 70s by sunrise Saturday.

Extended Forecast:
Storms will begin to increase in coverage by Saturday, with more widespread showers and storms expected by Sunday and Monday! Temperatures, both high and low, will remain slightly below average as precipitation chances look to remain above average. No severe weather is currently expected, but some localized gusty winds will be possible. Highs will continue to range from the low 80s to low 90s, and lows will continue to bottom out somewhere from the upper 50s to low 70s. Locally heavy rainfall will remain possible across eastern New Mexico and western Texas, so be sure to avoid flooded roadways. It only takes 6″ of moving water to knock someone off their feet. Download the KLBK First Warning Weather App to track this rain as it moves into the region, and be sure to check back in with the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates throughout the next week.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast
Valid: August 16th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, August 16th:
Sunrise: 7:10 AM CDT
Sunset: 8:32 PM CDT
Average High: 93°
Record High: 104° (1943)
Average Low: 68°
Record Low: 55° (1931)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

