ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia police searching for clues in deadly hit-and-run case

By 6abc Digital Staff via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XJieq_0hJkeCyj00

Philadelphia police are pleading for help after a hit-and-run crash left a man dead over the weekend.

It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on the 3200 block of Fox Street.

Police say 64-year-old Dondra Wade was hit by a driver who then fled the scene.

Wade died from his injuries.

On Tuesday, police asked for help in the case.

"We really need the public's help to get this solved. As a society, as a city, we need to band together. We can't tolerate this type of behavior on our streets. Particularly leaving the scene," said Captian Mark Overwise.

A gas station manager near the crash scene says he's previously called police about reckless drivers in the area.

"We've saw a lot, maybe more than 10-15 accidents. People go through the light, go through the gas station, nobody cares," said Sikander Sandh, the manager of Fox Street Exxon.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Police apprehend 3 suspects after 4 teenagers shot during birthday party in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four teenagers were shot when chaos erupted during a birthday party in North Philadelphia. Police say the teen party on the 2800 block of Bonsall Street was out of control.Officers were called to the scene just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Three of the four victims were teenage girls. Police say a 16-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to her left thigh. A 15-year-old girl was shot once in the right thigh and the back, while a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg. The last victim, a 16-year-old boy, was shot once in the right thigh. They were all taken to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

14-year-old boy shot on Berks Street in Cecil B. Moore

Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Wednesday, a teen boy was shot in Philadelphia’s Cecil B. Moore neighborhood. The incident happened on 20th Street and Berks Street around 5:50 pm. According to police, a 14-year-old was shot in the left shoulder. Police transported him to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
PennLive.com

Philly to offer $10K reward for info on shootings close to schools, rec centers

The City of Philadelphia rolled out an initiative Thursday to try to reduce shootings near locations popular among children. Mayor Jim Kenney announced that the city would begin offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any members of the public who fire a gun and injure others within 500 feet of a school, recreation center or library in Philadelphia, according to FOX29 News.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Police Are Looking for Missing 16-Year-Old

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Kahnika Nelson. She was last seen on Sunday, August 14th in the area of 1500 Arch Street. Kahnika is 5’4, 150 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair; she was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black jeans, a grey NIKE sweatshirt, and black Ugg slides.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#Fox Street Exxon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
phl17.com

Seventh teen reported running away from Philadelphia’s DHS facility

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on Wednesday. Police say 16-year-old Equill Marino was last seen on the 1500 block of Arch Street around 5:11 pm leaving the Department of Human Services. This is the seventh child reported missing from DHS this year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Block Captain Shot Trying To Stop Catalytic Converter Theft

Catalytic Converter thieves are just a shade above child molesters. These scum are despised and people would like to kill them or do bodily harm to them if they are caught in the act. Police advise not to do that. Dial 911 and get a description. It is difficult to wait for the police as you watch the thieves drive away with your property.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police searching for 3 suspects in connection with mass shooting near West Philly rec center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say they're searching for three suspects in connection with Tuesday night's mass shooting outside a West Philadelphia rec center that sent five people to the hospital. The shooting happened at the intersection of 57th Street and Westminster Avenue around 7 p.m.Local leaders put on a united front on Wednesday to say enough is enough, including District Attorney Larry Krasner and Mayor Jim Kenney."This is about as serious as it gets when it comes to criminal activity," Krasner said. As of now, police say they don't have a motive for the shooting. But now, local, state and federal...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police searching for driver wanted in hit-and-run that left woman in critical condition in Lawncrest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are searching for the driver who hit a woman just feet from her home and fled the scene in the city's Lawncrest neighborhood. A witness told police the woman was hit so hard while crossing the 5700 block of Rising Sun Avenue that she was knocked out of her shoes.A package of puppy training pads she was carrying was sent flying and many of those pads are still strewn all over the street. Police were called to the scene just on Monday just before midnight for reports of a woman who was hit by a vehicle. When...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

‘The victims are children’: Shooters spray 96 bullets near West Philly rec center, injuring five and worrying hundreds

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Nearly 100 casings were found near the Shepard Recreation Center in West Philadelphia after a mass shooting Tuesday night, instilling fear and uncertainty for a community that’s long treated the space as a safe haven. Philadelphia officials are vowing to track down the perpetrators and adding patrol officers to watch over places where children play.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
109K+
Followers
15K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy