Philadelphia police searching for clues in deadly hit-and-run case

Philadelphia police are pleading for help after a hit-and-run crash left a man dead over the weekend.

It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on the 3200 block of Fox Street.

Police say 64-year-old Dondra Wade was hit by a driver who then fled the scene.

Wade died from his injuries.

On Tuesday, police asked for help in the case.

"We really need the public's help to get this solved. As a society, as a city, we need to band together. We can't tolerate this type of behavior on our streets. Particularly leaving the scene," said Captian Mark Overwise.

A gas station manager near the crash scene says he's previously called police about reckless drivers in the area.

"We've saw a lot, maybe more than 10-15 accidents. People go through the light, go through the gas station, nobody cares," said Sikander Sandh, the manager of Fox Street Exxon.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.