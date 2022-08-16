ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

ORNL aims to prevent wildfires using fire-detecting technology

By Paige Weeks
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pTFXV_0hJke40A00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Oak Ridge National Laboratory ( ORNL ) scientists are working to take on what the lab describes as an urgent need: detecting, preventing, or reducing the damage caused by wildfires.

Because of that threat, ORNL is developing technology that can detect potential problems before they become full-blown emergencies.

“We were contacted by individuals at the U.S. Fire Service inside the Forest Service a couple of years ago,” explained Head of ORNL’s Grid Communications and Security Group Peter Fuhr. “To help the wildfire battles that were taking place in California at that time.”

Originally, the goal was to assist first responders during their battle with fires.

“We were asked to help design sensors that could then be deployed to help measure if asbestos is in the air when there’s a wildfire,” said Fuhr. “There was a natural gravitation toward types of sensors that could be used in the electric grid.”

Two-alarm fire reported at West Knoxville apartment
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dfdAB_0hJke40A00
An ORNL research team has demonstrated that thermal imaging sensors mounted on drones can sense the presence of fire under tree cover and indicate its size, even when there is little to no smoke. Credit: ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy

Using sensors, including some attached to drones, the hope is that the devices can detect arching, which are variations in power flow that lead to superheated sparks.

An example of this fire-fighting technology includes drones with sensors that can monitor electrical grids for cases of excessive heat or arching (which is when there are spikes in voltage or power).

The drones can also be used to help firefighters find small embers or even fires that aren’t producing smoke. This can make it easier for first responders to know where to respond faster and with more accuracy.

This technology has been in the works for several years now and was even being tested during the Wears Valley fire earlier this year.

Jacksboro apartments raise rent by 60% leaving residents scrambling

Another advantage of this technology? The drones’ ability to detect small embers that can only be seen by firefighters who are on the ground.

“If you can keep a human life from gearing up and going into a hazardous situation that’s unknown, then you can use your resources adequately to send in,” said Seymour Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Lisenbigler.

When it comes to the electrical grid angle, one fire department underscores the importance of having continual monitoring of potentially hazardous conditions.

“That’s got to be huge, especially for the power companies to know what their wattage is and if the wattage is being regulated,” said Jeff Bagwell, Public Information Officer for Rural Metro Fire Department. “From our end, it’s big just to know where the potential hazards may be.”

Knoxville revokes beer license of Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill for 10 years

It’s important to note that this technology is still being perfected and it may be sometime before any of our local agencies see it in use.

Currently, Fuhr’s team is investigating other ways to prevent electrical fires using drone-mounted sensors. That includes detecting whether splices or transformers are generating excess heat.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEF

Oak Ridge debuts the fastest computer in the world

OAK RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The fastest supercomputer in the world is humming along right now in East Tennessee. The Oak Ridge National Laboratory celebrated the debut of Frontier on Wednesday. Federal officials along with Congressman Chuck Fleischmann were at the event today. They call Frontier’s debut as the...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Local clinic helps with alcohol and drug recovery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local clinic is taking steps to help you or a loved one on the road to recovery. Renew Clinic is a Christ-centered intensive outpatient program for drug and alcohol recovery. Each program is personalized to each individual case. This outpatient program is convenient and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
California State
City
Jacksboro, TN
WATE

New tool helping keep Anderson County Schools safe

Anderson County Schools is taking the next step to secure its campuses and keep students and teachers safe. New tool helping keep Anderson County Schools safe. Diversity training for school officers in Knox County. Guide to voting for Tennessee 2022 proposed constitutional …. Knoxville Police Department Cadet Program accepting …
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee nonprofit offering free Narcan kits through August

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee nonprofit, Forget You Not, is observing National Overdose Awareness Day by giving away free Narcan kits to help decrease the rate of overdose deaths. Narcan acts as an emergency overdose treatment. According to Forget You Not, Knoxville saw 281 overdose deaths from January...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

6 free things to do in Oak Ridge Aug. 19-21

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Oak Ridge, and have fun as the summer ends. Haw Ridge Park This park is for any outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy looking at water features. The park is near Clinch River and has activities for […]
OAK RIDGE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ornl#Wildfire#Asbestos#The Forest Service#Energy Using
wvlt.tv

This company is like DoorDash but for East Tennessee famers and fresh produce lovers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the company Market Wagon, East Tennessee farmers, chefs and artisans accumulated $1 million in cumulative sales in Knoxville and beyond. For many family-owned businesses like Dirt Poor Farm in Sweetwater, it’s been the consistent revenue that has allowed them to thrive and, in some cases, not permanently close when the pandemic changed the industry overnight.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bagwell
crossvillenews1st.com

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR PADDLEBOARDING AND KAYAKING IN EAST TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From lakes to rivers to quarries, East Tennessee has no shortage of opportunities to hit the water. With the rise in popularity of kayaks and stand-up paddleboards (SUPs), these outdoor adventures are more accessible than ever. Whether you’re an experienced paddler or thinking of trying it...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Local students get opportunity to win free car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local organization is making it their mission to give back to the youth in East Tennessee. XHunger, founded by former VFL, Derrick Furlow Jr., has been serving the local food pantries, food banks and similar organizations to help end hunger in America. They provide resources and aid to help those organizations run smoothly.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy