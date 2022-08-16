Read full article on original website
College student is slain in a national park by a woman pretending to be a stranded motorist, police say
A would-be robber pretending to be a stranded motorist killed a Florida college student who had pulled his own weapon in self-defense during a gunfight in Alabama, authorities said. Adam Simjee, 22, and his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus — both students at the University of Central Florida — were driving through...
Woman found shot in Liverpool back garden dies as police hunt for ‘erratically driven vehicle’
A murder inquiry has been launched after a woman was found with gunshot wounds in the back garden of a house in Liverpool.Police were called to the property on Leinster Road, in the Old Swan neighbourhood after 12.40pm on Sunday.The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. An investigation is underway to establish what had happened, and to formally identify her before informing her next of kin, Merseyside Police said.Police are also seeking information about a “vehicle being driven erratically in the area around Prescot Road” – the main road at the end of Leinster Road.Have you...
