A murder inquiry has been launched after a woman was found with gunshot wounds in the back garden of a house in Liverpool.Police were called to the property on Leinster Road, in the Old Swan neighbourhood after 12.40pm on Sunday.The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. An investigation is underway to establish what had happened, and to formally identify her before informing her next of kin, Merseyside Police said.Police are also seeking information about a “vehicle being driven erratically in the area around Prescot Road” – the main road at the end of Leinster Road.Have you...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 20 MINUTES AGO