Emotional moment Scottish woman is finally reunited in-person with her late biological father's Native American relatives on Long Lost Family: What Happened Next - after her birth mother refused to see her

By Jessica Green For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Long Lost Family viewers were left in tears last night after a Scottish woman was finally reunited in-person with her late father's Native American relatives on Long Lost Family: What Happened Next.

Paula Stillie, 51, from Buckie in Scotland, first appeared on the ITV programme in 2021, when she described how she struggled growing up with a different skin colour from her adoptive white family.

She recalled how she covered her skin in talcum powder as a child to be like her white adoptive mother and experienced racism that made it all the more difficult growing up.

Thanks to Long Lost Family, she soon discovered that her late birth father was Native American before meeting her paternal aunts and uncles via video call.

In last night's programme, viewers caught up with Paula as she travelled to Montana in the US to visit her father's relatives for the first time - and fans were left in tears following the emotional reunion.

However, sadly, Paula admitted that her birth mother - after being contacted by the Long Lost Family team - didn't want any contact with the daughter she had given up for adoption.

Scroll down for video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nN07r_0hJkdnPH00
Long Lost Family viewers were left in tears last night after a Scottish woman was finally reunited with her late father's Native American relatives on Long Lost Family: What Happened Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W3QfX_0hJkdnPH00
Paula Stillie (as a baby), 51, from Buckie in Scotland, first appeared on the ITV programme in 2021, when she described how she struggled growing up with a different skin colour from her adoptive white family
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zNPE0_0hJkdnPH00
She recalled how she covered her skin in talcum powder as a child to be like her white adoptive mother (pictured together) and experienced racism that made it all the more difficult growing up
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07YRgi_0hJkdnPH00
Paula becomes emotional as she reunites with her uncle and aunts when visiting the US (pictured)

Speaking about her search to find her biological family, Paula previously explained: 'I don't know where I come from. What are my roots? Who do I look like?

'I don't feel as if I've got an anchor in life, I could come from anywhere in the world. I just don't know.'

Despite having a happy childhood with her adoptive parents Joyce and Jim Stillie, she confessed that she was always questioning why she looked different to her family.

'Being adopted you're different, but also of mixed race as well makes you even more different,' she explained. 'Why did I have a different skin colour to my mum and dad?'

She continued: 'I can remember covering myself in talcum powder from head-to-toe and Mum came in and I said, "I'm the same colour as you mum, I'm white". I think that broke her heart.'

Paula, who is now happily married to husband Euan and the owner of a bed and breakfast in Scotland, told her son Kyle, 26, that she experienced racism as a child.

She was desperate to try and find where her roots were from, leading her to get in touch with the Long Lost Family team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GqKrq_0hJkdnPH00
Paula Stillie (centre) with her son Kyle (left) and husband Euan (right) in Montana
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MfPjH_0hJkdnPH00
In last night's programme, viewers caught up with Paula (pictured left) as she travelled to Montana in the US to visit her father's relatives  - and fans were left in tears following the emotional reunion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=420IsS_0hJkdnPH00
Paula was left gobsmacked after being told her birth father (pictured) was Native American before meeting her paternal aunts and uncles on the show in 2021

Researchers were soon able to find Paula's white British mother in England, but she refused any contact with her daughter - instead only offering some information about Paula's father - an American man called Larry Smith.

'It's a real longing within me to find my birth father. There's a whole other world out there that I don't know about that involves me,' Paula said.

Her father had travelled to England with the navy for a short period of time, but he was difficult to track down so the Long Lost Family team turned to DNA testing.

They discovered a distant match with a man named Joe, whose family tree, which was registered online, revealed Paula's paternal relatives were Native American.

The tree also included a man called Lawrence - known to his family as John - who was Paula's father. However, he tragically passed away in 1982.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Icu76_0hJkdnPH00
Paula (pictured as a youngster with her adoptive father), who is now happily married to husband Euan and the owner of a bed and breakfast in Scotland, told her son Kyle, 26, that she experienced racism as a child
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31bpVt_0hJkdnPH00
Speaking about her search to find her biological family, Paula (pictured) previously explained: 'I don't know where I come from. What are my roots? Who do I look like?'

Thankfully, researchers were able to discover Lawrence's younger brother Joe, who lived in Montana with the rest of the family.

Joe revealed to co-presenter Nicky Campbell that his sibling, who had no other children, never knew he had a daughter, but would have tried to find her had he known.

Paula's uncle Joe also explained that his grandfather George was part of the Comanche tribe in Oklahoma.

Paula's aunts and uncles Joe, Mary Louise, Nancy and Richard were keen to meet their new niece and welcome her, with Joe saying she was 'bringing John back to the family'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a8dH5_0hJkdnPH00
The relatives met for the first time via video call - but in last night's episode were finally reunited after Paula travels to Montana
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iA0nq_0hJkdnPH00
Following the emotional reunion with her uncle and aunts, she said: 'That was incredible. Opening the door and seeing them standing there, I can't describe the feeling. I've waited for this moment for so long.'

The relatives met for the first time via video call - but in last night's episode were finally reunited after Paula travels to Montana.

'Being here, doesn't feel quite real. That I'm minutes away from meeting my family,' said Paula. 'It's just like this massive bubble of emotion ready to burst out.'

Following the emotional reunion with her uncle and aunts, she said: 'That was incredible. Opening the door and seeing them standing there, I can't describe the feeling. I've waited for this moment for so long.'

Viewers were left in tears at the scenes, with one writing: 'I wish just once I could get through Long Lost Family without crying.'

Another said: 'What a beautiful family and welcome for Paula and her family #LongLostFamily.'

