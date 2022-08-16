ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

City of La Crosse takes ideas for upgrades to Copeland Park

By Amy DuPont
 2 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The City of La Crosse wants to know how you would upgrade Copeland Park.

The city is working on a plan to invest in the river-side property. Staff hope to move a road, improve the shelter, and take advantage of the location. Recreation and Facility Supervisor Jared Flick says now’s the time to take advantage of the space.

“The stadium itself has had renovations over the last 20 years. The splash pad has had renovations. Now it’s our job to tie everything together,” Flick said.

The city is holding an open house at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center Wednesday from 6:00 and 7:30 p.m. You can attend virtually or in person.

Viking arrival in La Crosse now set for September

Another change in schedule for the Viking Cruise Line, getting ready for its first Mississippi River excursion to the La Crosse area. September 1st is the new date for when a Viking cruise will stop at Riverside Park for the first time. The original date for docking had been July 21st, and then it was rescheduled for this week.
Disease fatal to rabbits found in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A disease fatal to rabbits has been detected in La Crosse County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The disease — Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Serotype 2 (RHDV2) — is highly contagious and causes sudden death from internal bleeding. RHDV2 has been detected in three domestic rabbits in La Crosse County. These are the first cases in the state.
A Boys & Girls Club in La Crosse hosts fair to prepare kids for back-to-school

LA CROSSE (WKBT) —  A La Crosse Boys & Girls club is turning into a one-and-done stop for back-to-school essentials. The Mathy Boys & Girls Club held its back-to-school fair Thursday offering everything from free immunizations, vision and dental exams, haircuts, and of course–school supplies. The club's Director of Community Engagement Teigen Meiners says it's an important effort to have...
Top 10 places to camp in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Looking to get outdoors for a couple of days in Wisconsin? We recommend camping as a way for you to become one with nature and get away from the city atmosphere. There is a multitude of options to choose from while looking for a camping destination....
DNR Holding Mock Wildfire Exercise in Jackson County on August 27th

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will host a mock wildfire exercise on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Personnel will be simulating a large wildfire starting in the Town of Brockway and spreading northeast. This exercise is a unique opportunity to provide a large-scale, hands-on training for fire departments to practice implementing their tactics for safe and effective wildfire operations.
Community Policy