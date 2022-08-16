City of La Crosse takes ideas for upgrades to Copeland Park

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The City of La Crosse wants to know how you would upgrade Copeland Park.

The city is working on a plan to invest in the river-side property. Staff hope to move a road, improve the shelter, and take advantage of the location. Recreation and Facility Supervisor Jared Flick says now’s the time to take advantage of the space.

“The stadium itself has had renovations over the last 20 years. The splash pad has had renovations. Now it’s our job to tie everything together,” Flick said.

The city is holding an open house at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center Wednesday from 6:00 and 7:30 p.m. You can attend virtually or in person.

