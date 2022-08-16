Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Deontay Wilder next fight: Former WBC heavyweight champion to face Robert Helenius in October
After two straight knockout losses to Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder is ready to return to the ring in pursuit of getting back on the winning track. Wilder will face Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Oct. 15, Premier Boxing Champions announced on Wednesday. The fight will air live on Fox PPV.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Looking at the Size of Uysk, He’s Going to Try and Walk Joshua Down
Anthony Joshua should not be surprised if he ends up encountering a far more aggressive version of Oleksandr Usyk than anticipated, according to Eddie Hearn. The head of Matchroom Boxing believes his star client will need to account for the possibility that Usyk, the Ukrainian southpaw who holds the WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight titles, may attempt to fight more on the front foot in their heavyweight title unification bout this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk prize money: What is fight purse for heavyweight title rematch?
Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will share the ring again this month, as the heavyweights go head to head with the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles on the line in Saudi Arabia.The pair’s rematch comes 11 months after their initial clash, which saw Usyk comprehensively outpoint Joshua in the Briton’s own backyard, taking the belts from “AJ” at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.Now Joshua, 32, will seek to regain the titles for the second time in his career as he faces the unbeaten Ukrainian in Jeddah. In 2019, Joshua lost the belts to Andy Ruiz Jr at New...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ryan Garcia Supports Adrien Broner Backing Out Of Fight, Gervonta Davis Seemingly Disagrees
Reactions to Adrien Broner's announcement yesterday (August 15) have been a mixed bag. The champion boxer was slated to go head-to-head with Omar Figueroa Jr. this Saturday (August 20), but he shared that he decided not to move forward due to mental health concerns. In a post to Instagram, Broner wrote, "Sorry to all my fans but #MentalHealth is real and I’m not about to play inside the ring.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Mike Tyson in wheelchair weeks after claiming his death is ‘coming close’
Mike Tyson was seen being wheeled through Miami International Airport on Tuesday after recently saying his “expiration date is coming close.”. The former heavyweight champion has dealt with back problems recently and was spotted in July walking with a cane in New York City. "He's dealing with a sciatica...
Understanding the cartel violence in Baja California
Over the last week, criminal gangs have caused chaos in several cities across Mexico, including Tijuana, where on Friday a warning circulated on social media telling residents to stay home or risk being attacked. Here's everything you need to know:. Where is this violence taking place?. Earlier last week, "roaming...
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Burglarized In Oakland, Security Footage Released
Sasha Banks revealed via her Instagram Stories Tuesday night that a burglar broke into her car while she was in Oakland, California. In the first video, an annoyed Banks could be heard yelling "Five minutes in Oakland. Just five minutes!" as she shared a close-up shot of the back of her SUV with a broken window.
CBS Sports
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2: Fight card, odds, location, PPV price, start time, date, complete guide
This past September saw the heavyweight landscape shaken when Oleksandr Usyk scored a dominant decision victory over Anthony Joshua to win the WBA, IBF and WBO championships. Now, on Aug. 20, the two men run it back one more time as Joshua tries to kickstart his third reign as world champion.
Mexico’s citizens caught in crossfire as cartels launch attacks across the country
For Carlos Holguín it was supposed to be just another day of toil. After leaving the factory where he works morning shifts in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juárez, the 24-year-old began his nightly routine last Thursday as a food app delivery driver. Holguín was collecting a...
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano-Sarah Mahfoud Unification Bout on September 24 In Manchester, Pending WBO Approval
Amanda Serrano has long sought to become Puerto Rico’s first-ever undisputed champion. The team surrounding the record-setting seven-division titlist has taken a significant step to add to her already historic career. BoxingScene.com has learned that plans are in place for Serrano (42-2-1, 30KOs) to next face Denmark’s Sarah Mahfoud...
MMAmania.com
Kamaru Usman draws line at calling for a Jon Jones fight ... but would ‘try my luck’ if ‘the money’s right’
Kamaru Usman wants to do things that have never been done before in mixed martial arts (MMA) ... but some possibilities may be even a bit too extreme for the current pound-for-pound king. In 2022, Usman has played with the idea of challenging top boxer, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, in a...
Omar Figueroa Jr., enjoying process, looking forward to battle with Sergey Lipinets
Omar Figueroa Jr. didn’t look good the last time we saw him in the ring. The former lightweight champion was outclassed and then knocked out in the sixth round by Abel Ramos in May of last year, almost two years after his previous fight. Many believed it was time for him to move on to his next endeavor.
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder Plans To Fight Till Age Of 40: Comeback Was Hard Decision
Even boxing superfan LL Cool J can call it a comeback. Deontay Wilder will return to the ring one year after suffering his second career loss to Tyson Fury when the former heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Oct. 15 headlining a FOX pay-per-view.
MMA Fighting
Coach: Jon Jones would love to face Israel Adesanya and ‘bust him up worse than he did Brandon Vera’
Jon Jones is focused on heavyweight for now, but his coach is sure he’d still jump at the opportunity to fight UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Adesanya and Jones have repeatedly taken shots at each other in interviews and on social media, with Adesanya saying at an August 2020 media scrum that he’d go up to heavyweight to chase Jones if it came to it. However, Jones has not fought since February 2020 as he has dealt with outside-of-the-cage legal issues, contract disputes with the UFC, and a move up from 205 pounds. On the other side, Adesanya has continued to rack up middleweight title defenses.
UFC・
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Israel Adesanya backs Luke Rockhold over Paulo Costa, but warns, “wrestle him straight away”
Luke Rockhold may be a fairly significant underdog opposite Paulo Costa this weekend at UFC 278, but Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is backing him. The pivotal Middleweight co-main event between Rockhold and Costa could go a long way in determining a future title challenger, so it makes sense that Adesanya is paying attention. Breaking down the match up on his YouTube channel, Adesanya emphasized the importance of wearing down Costa early with kicks and takedowns.
UFC・
mmanews.com
Watch: “Ice Wars” Skips The Faceoff And Gets Right To Fighting
If you’re a lapsed hockey fan that longs for the days when the NHL encouraged fighting and enforcers ruled the ice, then Ice Wars is exactly what you’ve been waiting for. Billed on their website as “the most extreme combat sport ever invented,” Ice Wars puts combatants in an octagonal ice rink in full hockey equipment, minus sticks and hockey gloves.
Shocking footage shows steward fight with a fan during Birmingham City's 1-1 draw with Watford
A steward got into a full-blown fight with a fan at Birmingham vs Watford on Tuesday night. The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the Championship fixture, with Ken Sema preserving Watford's unbeaten start to the season after cancelling out George Hall's first-half opener. But the real action...
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury Claims Derek Chisora Rejected 2 Million For Trilogy Fight
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury took to social media to claim Derek Chisora rejected an offer of £2 million for a year-end trilogy fight. Last week, Fury was openly blasting Chisora for dragging his feet on signing a contract for a trilogy bout. But, a few days later Fury...
Boxing Scene
Luis Ortiz: My Intention is To Knock Out Andy Ruiz, I Guarantee This Won't Go Distance
Top heavyweight contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz will be aiming to close the show when he faces former unified champion Andy Ruiz Jr. on September 4, Labor Day Weekend, as the headline bout of a FOX Sports Pay-Per-View from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (photo by Ryan Hafey)
BoxingNews24.com
Vasyl Lomachenko arrives in U.S to begin training for October fight
By Jim Calfa: Vasily Lomachenko arrived in Los Angeles today to begin his training for his tune-up fight in October. The talented former three-division world champion Lomachenko (16-2 11 KOs) has been out of the ring since December due to him defending Ukraine as part of the Belgorod-Dnestrovsky Territorial Defense Battalion.
