ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Looking at the Size of Uysk, He’s Going to Try and Walk Joshua Down

Anthony Joshua should not be surprised if he ends up encountering a far more aggressive version of Oleksandr Usyk than anticipated, according to Eddie Hearn. The head of Matchroom Boxing believes his star client will need to account for the possibility that Usyk, the Ukrainian southpaw who holds the WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight titles, may attempt to fight more on the front foot in their heavyweight title unification bout this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk prize money: What is fight purse for heavyweight title rematch?

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will share the ring again this month, as the heavyweights go head to head with the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles on the line in Saudi Arabia.The pair’s rematch comes 11 months after their initial clash, which saw Usyk comprehensively outpoint Joshua in the Briton’s own backyard, taking the belts from “AJ” at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.Now Joshua, 32, will seek to regain the titles for the second time in his career as he faces the unbeaten Ukrainian in Jeddah. In 2019, Joshua lost the belts to Andy Ruiz Jr at New...
COMBAT SPORTS
hotnewhiphop.com

Ryan Garcia Supports Adrien Broner Backing Out Of Fight, Gervonta Davis Seemingly Disagrees

Reactions to Adrien Broner's announcement yesterday (August 15) have been a mixed bag. The champion boxer was slated to go head-to-head with Omar Figueroa Jr. this Saturday (August 20), but he shared that he decided not to move forward due to mental health concerns. In a post to Instagram, Broner wrote, "Sorry to all my fans but #MentalHealth is real and I’m not about to play inside the ring.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jelena Mrdjenovich
Person
Juan Francisco Estrada
Person
Juan Francisco
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Mike Tyson in wheelchair weeks after claiming his death is ‘coming close’

Mike Tyson was seen being wheeled through Miami International Airport on Tuesday after recently saying his “expiration date is coming close.”. The former heavyweight champion has dealt with back problems recently and was spotted in July walking with a cane in New York City. "He's dealing with a sciatica...
The Week

Understanding the cartel violence in Baja California

Over the last week, criminal gangs have caused chaos in several cities across Mexico, including Tijuana, where on Friday a warning circulated on social media telling residents to stay home or risk being attacked. Here's everything you need to know:. Where is this violence taking place?. Earlier last week, "roaming...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Burglarized In Oakland, Security Footage Released

Sasha Banks revealed via her Instagram Stories Tuesday night that a burglar broke into her car while she was in Oakland, California. In the first video, an annoyed Banks could be heard yelling "Five minutes in Oakland. Just five minutes!" as she shared a close-up shot of the back of her SUV with a broken window.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Cort#Latin America#Boxing#Combat#Wbc#Espn Knockout#Wba#Mexican#South African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Deontay Wilder Plans To Fight Till Age Of 40: Comeback Was Hard Decision

Even boxing superfan LL Cool J can call it a comeback. Deontay Wilder will return to the ring one year after suffering his second career loss to Tyson Fury when the former heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Oct. 15 headlining a FOX pay-per-view.
BROOKLYN, NY
MMA Fighting

Coach: Jon Jones would love to face Israel Adesanya and ‘bust him up worse than he did Brandon Vera’

Jon Jones is focused on heavyweight for now, but his coach is sure he’d still jump at the opportunity to fight UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Adesanya and Jones have repeatedly taken shots at each other in interviews and on social media, with Adesanya saying at an August 2020 media scrum that he’d go up to heavyweight to chase Jones if it came to it. However, Jones has not fought since February 2020 as he has dealt with outside-of-the-cage legal issues, contract disputes with the UFC, and a move up from 205 pounds. On the other side, Adesanya has continued to rack up middleweight title defenses.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Israel Adesanya backs Luke Rockhold over Paulo Costa, but warns, “wrestle him straight away”

Luke Rockhold may be a fairly significant underdog opposite Paulo Costa this weekend at UFC 278, but Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is backing him. The pivotal Middleweight co-main event between Rockhold and Costa could go a long way in determining a future title challenger, so it makes sense that Adesanya is paying attention. Breaking down the match up on his YouTube channel, Adesanya emphasized the importance of wearing down Costa early with kicks and takedowns.
UFC
mmanews.com

Watch: “Ice Wars” Skips The Faceoff And Gets Right To Fighting

If you’re a lapsed hockey fan that longs for the days when the NHL encouraged fighting and enforcers ruled the ice, then Ice Wars is exactly what you’ve been waiting for. Billed on their website as “the most extreme combat sport ever invented,” Ice Wars puts combatants in an octagonal ice rink in full hockey equipment, minus sticks and hockey gloves.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Vasyl Lomachenko arrives in U.S to begin training for October fight

By Jim Calfa: Vasily Lomachenko arrived in Los Angeles today to begin his training for his tune-up fight in October. The talented former three-division world champion Lomachenko (16-2 11 KOs) has been out of the ring since December due to him defending Ukraine as part of the Belgorod-Dnestrovsky Territorial Defense Battalion.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy