ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

You can fly in a seaplane between New York City and Washington, DC, starting this fall

By Sam Sweeney, ABC News
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K2PVW_0hJkdHM900
WASHINGTON, US - AUGUST 6: A Tailwind Air flight from New York Michael A. McCoy/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

NEW YORK — Anyone looking to ditch Amtrak or the long commutes to and from La Guardia, JFK, or Newark Airport when traveling between New York City and Washington, D.C., will now have another option—a float plane.

Tailwind Air will start flying two daily flights between the Skyport Marina near East 23rd Street in Manhattan and College Park Airport just outside D.C. The plane will take off from the water in New York and land on the runway at the Suburban D.C. airport in College Park, Maryland.

Tailwind said the flights will operate using eight-seat Cessna Grand Caravan aircraft. The flight time will be between 80-90 minutes and cost $395 one-way.

The airline is touting the ease of the smaller planes, saying passengers have up until 10 minutes before departure to check in for the flight.

"When factoring in the full journey—one hour and twenty minutes in the air (comparable to DCA-LGA service except with no need to access crowded and congested airports on both ends) or the three hours fifty minutes for the Acela—Tailwind Air will offer the fastest, least stressful, premium way to travel between DC and Manhattan. That, paired with the unforgettable views, makes this a compelling experience," Tailwind Air co-founder Peter Manice said in a press release.

College Park Airport is 30-minute drive from Downtown D.C. and connects directly to Metro’s Green Line.

The first departure is Sept. 13.

"Bypassing the congestion of the northeast corridor between New York and Washington, DC remains the core mission of Tailwind Air," Alan Ram, CEO and co-founder of Tailwind Air, said in a statement.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Star Falsely Claims Miami Is Safer Than NYC

Fox News contributor Lisa Marie Boothe mocked and belittled a network guest on Friday for asserting that the crime rates in New York are similar to Florida, declaring that she lives in Miami and “we don’t have these problems there.”Despite Boothe’s confident boasting, however, Florida’s murder rate is actually much higher than New York’s—and the same goes for Miami compared to New York City. Additionally, the violent crime rates of the two cities are similar, while both have seen an increase in murders and aggravated assaults.With Fox News spending much of the past year-plus portraying Democratic-run cities—most especially NYC—as dystopian...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Maryland State
City
College Park, MD
City
Manhattan, NY
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
State
Washington State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
City
Washington, DC
City
Maryland, NY
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
Manhattan, NY
Lifestyle
foodieflashpacker.com

5 Best NYC Ice Cream Shops | The Best Ice Cream In New York City

When most people think of eating in New York City, they think of starting their morning with a bagel or chowing down a slice of pizza, but what if I told you that the city that never sleeps is filled with phenomenal ice cream shops? I deem this to be true, and I’ve had a lot of ice cream throughout my lifetime.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
restaurantclicks.com

13 Popular French Restaurants in the US To Try

America is a melting pot of cultures, traditions, and cuisines. French cuisine is no exception, with there being several fantastic French restaurants located throughout the country. These restaurants provide excellent food — from steak frites to onion soup to escargot — and exceptional service. French restaurants are also...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

A look at the world’s skinniest skyscraper: NYC’s Steinway Tower

NEW YORK (AP) — One skyscraper stands out from the rest in the Manhattan skyline. It’s not the tallest, but it is the skinniest — the world’s skinniest, in fact. The 84-story residential Steinway Tower, designed by New York architecture firm SHoP Architects, has the title of “most slender skyscraper in the world” thanks to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#La Guardia Airport#Linus Travel#Jfk Airport#Seaplane#Amtrak#Dca Lga#Green Line
untappedcities.com

10 Abandoned Places to Discover in Manhattan, NYC

Though many wonder why the lower level of the A/C/E track was constructed under the Port Authority, as it never operated as part of the IND or IRT systems, it was used between 1959 and 1981 as the origin for the special Aqueduct Racetrack train. This transit path provided access to the Rockaway Amusement Park as well as football games at the Polo Grounds in upper Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, NY
Government Technology

New York City Deploys Video Bus Lane Enforcement

Hanging out in the bus lane in New York City can now earn you a ticket — no cop needed. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will begin enforcing its transit-only lanes with video technology, which spots an offending vehicle in the lane and then issues a citation. MTA is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Wiredpr News

New York City wants to charge up to $23 a day to drive into Manhattan

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSB Radio

See it? Squish it! Fighting the invasive spotted lanternfly

When Stephen Nixon recently noticed a “beautiful” spotted lanternfly by his bag as he skateboarded in Brooklyn, he heeded the request of city officials. “I don’t like killing things. Not many people do. I’ll catch and release cockroaches if I find them in my apartment,” Nixon said. But he said it “seems like something worse” if the insect's population explodes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

MTA upgrades app, plans next steps for OMNY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — What’s next for the bus and subway fare payment system in New York City?  The OMNY system, which stands for “One Metro New York,” started its rollout in 2019. The most recent big change was the tap-and-go system, which is still a work in progress. “I think it’s pretty efficient … […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] Secrets of the Empire State Building

It was once the tallest building in the world. Today, its presence on New York City's skyline remains unmatched. The nearly century-old Empire State Building is an intricate ecosystem, having undergone a complete modernization both inside and out. via Cheddar. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
43K+
Followers
87K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy