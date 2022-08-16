Read full article on original website
Former couple who vanished on the same day and in same Lake Tahoe area as missing teen Kiely Rodni, 16, are found dead outside of their car that crashed down an embankment
A California man and woman who went missing on the same day and in the same area by Lake Tahoe as Kiely Rodni were found dead in an embankment on Wednesday. Janette 'JJ' Pantoja, 29, and ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were discovered near their car which was lodged down a Nevada County embankment, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.
Pregnant Woman Was Allegedly Killed by Navy Officer — and Family Says It Happened After She Refused Abortion
A U.S. Navy lieutenant has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of his pregnant girlfriend. Emmanuel Dewayne Coble, 27, has also been charged with use of a firearm in the commission of murder. Raquiah Paulette King, 20, was found July 21 in Hanover County off the side of...
Watch: Woman slips out of handcuffs and shoots AR-15 out of police vehicle
An Oklahoma woman slipped out of her handcuffs and allegedly shot an AR-15 out of the back of a police vehicle toward deputies. NBC News Maya Eaglin reports on how the woman eventually emerged and surrendered following a three-and-a-half-hour standoff. Aug. 19, 2022.
