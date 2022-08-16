ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Why won't the Knights say if they drug tested Kalyn Ponga? Club refuses to comment after superstar offered 'fairytale' excuse for being thrown out of a toilet cubicle with his teammate

By Andrew Prentice
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Whether the Knights drug tested NRL superstar Kalyn Ponga and his teammate Kurt Mann after the pair were thrown out of a toilet cubicle at a Newcastle pub last weekend is the burning question footy fans want answered.

The Knights didn't respond to queries from Daily Mail Australia about whether both players had since been tested for illicit substances after footage of them being made to leave the bathroom first came to light on Monday.

Newly appointed football boss Peter Parr admitted it 'wasn't a good look' on Tuesday - before declaring the matter is now in the hands of the NRL Integrity Unit.

Daily Mail Australia is not implying Ponga and Mann have taken any illegal substances.

But with fans and pundits questioning whether the pair are telling the truth about why they were in the cubicle together, it would make sense for the club to show leadership and put the matter to rest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BZQV3_0hJkdAB400
Footy fans want to know whether the Knights drug tested NRL superstar Kalyn Ponga (pictured) and his teammate Kurt Mann after the pair were thrown out of a toilet cubicle at a Newcastle pub last Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16UN7Q_0hJkdAB400
The Knights didn't respond to queries from Daily Mail Australia as to whether both players had been tested for illicit substances after the video first came to light on Monday (pictured, Ponga leaving the cubicle seconds after Mann)

Having them tested - especially in light of the duo's assurances that they were only in that position because Ponga vomited after drinking too much alcohol - would be the logical response.

Ponga's father Andre offered an explanation for the bombshell news, telling News Corp the NRL teammates were in the cubicle together due to his son being ill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03YUu0_0hJkdAB400
Ponga's father Andre offered an explanation, telling News Corp the teammates were in the cubicle together due to illness - it was met with cynicism by many journalists and footy fans

Key questions that need to be answered from the Kalyn Ponga toilet cubicle saga:

1. Why would security ask a man being sick to vacate the toilet?

2. Why would a mate also be required in the cubicle while someone else was being sick?

3. Why would both men take their drinks into a toilet cubicle?

4. Why would a security guard say: 'Oh, that's a surprise' to a man who has just been sick in the toilet as opposed to 'Are you OK?'

'He (Kalyn) made an exciting house purchase on Saturday and celebrated with a few mates drinking,' he said.

'(He was) sick in the toilet and his mate (Mann) went in to help him.'

That didn't wash with Fox League reporter James Hooper, who said: 'You might have to get Pinocchio out again, we aren't believing that fairytale are we?'

NRL 360 co-host Braith Anasta pointed out it's 'not often you go to the toilets with a mate to throw up' with Hooper adding the footage is a 'bad scene.'

Ponga, 24, may lose his status as Knights co-captain following the incident, with the fullback asked to explain his actions by club management.

The club confirmed they will take the next course of action - if appropriate - once the NRL Integrity Unit conclude their investigation, which according to Parr 'shouldn't take too long'.

In April, Ponga signed a multi-million dollar deal to stay at the Knights until the end of the 2027 NRL season.

A genuine match-winner on his day, Ponga's time at Newcastle since 2018 has been hampered by injury.

Meanwhile, some integrity officials in the NRL are pushing for player hair testing to be introduced, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

While urine testing will only detect illicit drugs such as cocaine for up to 48 hours after they have been ingested, hair testing can detect a substance for several months afterwards.

A first positive drug result by a player is kept confidential, and only shared between the NRL club chief executive and doctor. A player is also required to undergo counselling.

A second strike - such as the case with then Cronulla fullback Ben Barba after the 2016 grand final - leads to a 12-match ban.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

Community Policy